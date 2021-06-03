When the Hudson's Bay Co. British bark William and Ann wrecked in 1829 near the mouth of the Columbia River, most of the cargo and all of the crew were lost, leaving Fort Vancouver (pictured in 1845) very short on supplies.
To fill the void, in 1830, Hudson's Bay sent the brig Isabella with the cargo so desperately needed, and the usual trade items, to restock Fort Vancouver.
One can imagine the dismay at the fort when Capt. Ryan and crew turned up without the much-anticipated Isabella, saying they had run aground May 23, and were about to be attacked by homicidal natives, so they abandoned ship and fled for their lives upriver.
However, fort superintendent Dr. John McLoughlin's (pictured inset) dismay soon gave way to furious disgust when he found out what really happened in a message from Fort George (now Astoria).
When the Isabella ran aground near the Columbia River Bar because she entered the wrong channel, some men at the fort outpost saw it happen. They were the so-called "homicidal natives," who were actually rushing out to help, and terrified the skittish Capt. Ryan.
McLoughlin ordered Ryan back to the Isabella, but the captain wasn't terribly sure where he had left her. Fortunately, the men at the fort knew and the cargo salvage operation began.
It soon became clear that if Ryan had just stayed with the ship, and waited for the tide to turn, they probably could have refloated her. It took two weeks, under very arduous and wet conditions, to salvage the cargo.
The Isabella, however, could not be saved. (tinyurl.com/isabelladown)