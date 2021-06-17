At last week’s Saturday (Astoria) Art Walk the buzz downtown was about the underground,” Jeff Daly wrote. He is the maestro behind the Astoria Underground Tour at 1125 Marine Drive.
“First words spoken from many were, ‘I know those doors,’ looking at the twin doors with sandblasted sailing ships from the Seafarer Restaurant — also remembered in a major scene from the movie ‘Kindergarten Cop‘ — that are now the entrance to the Astoria Wunderground Experience.
“And, it was for the dogs that many came. Hot dogs, or more accurately a Coney Island dog, was handed to you as you begin the first time view of this downtown two bedroom Airbnb, soon to be a West Coast classic.”
Yes, you heard it right, Astoria’s underground now has its very own Airbnb, which also has a kitchen and a steam bath.
“The interior has many surprises which kept everyone on their feet, not venturing too close to the remnants of a shanghai tunnel, to viewing the underground porthole aquarium. The lodging was designed to accompany the Astoria Underground Tour.”
As local historian John Goodenberger wrote about the tour, “Jeff Daly filled a distinct void in Clatsop County’s cultural tourism …” And now he’s made it even better.