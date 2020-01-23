From The Daily Morning Astorian, Jan. 23, 1889:
• Thirty boxes of lobsters arrived yesterday morning from eastern waters (off Massachusetts). Of the 30, 27 were taken on the Gen. Canby to Cape Hancock (Cape Disappointment), where they were "planted" in Pacific waters; two were sent to Shoalwater Bay, and one to Gray's Harbor.
… Mr. Johnson, the gentleman now in charge of the lobsters, believes that there are about 200 lobsters in the lot, and that each lobster contains from 20,000 to 30,000 eggs. … They are original Yankee lobsters.
Note: So what happened? The Oct. 19, 1889 edition included a follow-up story:
"The first fruits of the effort, seen by The Astorian's reportorial force, was showed last evening by Captain J. A. Brown … who had a sure enough young lobster in his lily-white hand (taken from Shoalwater Bay) …
"He, the lobster, was as big as a tarantula. … Send the news abroad that eastern lobsters are thriving in western waters."
"Thriving" was quite an overstatement. Despite being introduced to Pacific Northwest waters several times, even up to the 1960s, they didn't thrive at all.
The CanadianEnclyclopedia.ca explains: "Although American lobsters seem able to survive in the Pacific, there is no evidence that any of the introductions has resulted in a reproducing population." And now you know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.