Gail Griffey, who died Dec. 17, was a well-known sight around downtown Astoria, pushing her shopping cart. She loved to stop and shoot the breeze on any topic. For the Ear, talking with her was a sunny break in a hectic day.
"I'm always congenial, no matter what," she told Roger Hayes in a YouTube video interview about her life (bit.ly/GailGriffey). "That's my job. This is my natural habitat to do this." It was a job she took seriously. (A screen shot from the video is shown.)
While Gail was homeless, she was no transient. She was born in Astoria, at Tongue Point, and lived here as a child and in the 1980s before returning this time. It was when she was evicted from her apartment that she wound up out on the street for the first time in her life.
Even so, she had it better than some, as she received Social Security and food stamps, and supplemented her income by turning in cans. Plus, people often gave her money, clothes, cans, food and gift cards.
Despite her situation, she was generous. When someone gave her a brand new sweatshirt, she gave it to a friend who needed it more. If she borrowed a couple of cigarettes, it wasn't unheard of for her to come back and repay with a whole pack.
As she made her rounds downtown, she made herself useful, continuously cleaning up after others, picking up cigarette butts, cups, food, garbage, etc., and passing out cheerful bon mots.
"Not me, I never struggle in my life," she told Hayes, in her typical upbeat manner. "I take it one step at a time. Yes. Absolutely." And so she did.
Rest well, Gail. You will be missed.
