CAT Footwear really showed some love recently to the Wildlife Center of the North Coast (coastwildlife.org) — which rescues and rehabilitates injured wildlife — by donating $5,000.
"… We just love your drive, we love your passion for what you do, we love your optimism," Garrett McGuire of CAT explained to Josh Saranpaa, executive director of the WCNC.
CAT Footwear also created an eight-minute video honoring the center and its work, "The Value of a Wild Heartbeat," featuring Josh (pictured, in a screen shot), Pauline Baker, Melisa Colvin, Morgan Heim and Seaside Mayor Jay Barber. You can see it here: bit.ly/CATwcnc (scroll down).
"Places like the Wildlife Center of the North Coast exist because people care about what we're doing," Heim said. "So much of what keeps them running are just small individual donations by random people from all over. Here's something really tangible that you can do: You give, you help. It's as simple as that."
