In 1987, Knappa resident Gary Ziak's brother, Jerry, who was a huge Raiders fan, was dying of bone cancer. Gary, who rescues injured birds, and his wife, Peggy, loved the Seahawks. So, the couple decided to take Jerry to his last football game, a match-up between the Raiders and Seahawks at the Kingdome in Seattle. To make the trip especially memorable, Gary wanted to sneak in a rescued seagull, and release it during the game.
Gary's friend, Pudgy Hunt, said, "well if you release it, put some banners on it and say 'Go Seahawks, East Bank Saloon' and I'll give you 500 bucks." The couple took the offer, and looped some ribbons around the gull's feet with the words printed on them. Peggy, Pudgy and Gary, and the gull, are pictured in screenshots.
Originally, they planned to release the gull during the first Seahawks touchdown, but Peggy was still outside waiting to get in, with the gull in her purse. But by the next time the Seahawks made a touchdown, Gary was ready. With the gull in his hands, he jumped up and let the gull free.
Pudgy, at home, watching the game, saw the seahawk fly by. "I think Ziak did it," he told his wife, Connie, as the bird kept flying around and around the Kingdome.
After the game, "Larry the gull," as he was dubbed, was in no hurry to give up his cushy gig scavenging hot dogs and popcorn. Several attempts were made to coax him to leave, but Larry wouldn't budge.
Finally, one night, John Kane went down to the Kingdome with a fishing pole and some smelt. Sure enough, he managed to snag Larry by two toes, and reeled him in. He took Larry outside, tossed him in the air, and off he flew.
And, the second happy ending: After the Hunts and Ziaks watched the NFL video together, Pudgy finally gave Gary the long-overdue $500. Gary quipped, "been saving that all this time, haven't you?"