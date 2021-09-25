Registration is now open for the fall season at Infinity Gymnastics, Astoria’s own gymnastics academy.
Infinity offers instruction for the “Parent Tot” class — ages 1 to 3, with parental assistance required; “Kinder” classes, for ages 3 to 5; with recreational classes for children 6 to 8-plus.
For the more experienced and advanced gymnasts, Infinity has an advanced recreational class, with elite development programs offered (by invite only) for women and men.
Infinity also offers “Ninja classes,” which includes the Minnie Ninja Kidz, ages 3 to 4; and home school gymnastics and ninja ages 7 to 12.
The classes run from September through the end of May. For more information, gym hours or to sign up for programs, visit Infinity Gymnastics’ website, gymnasticsastoria.org, or call 503-325-4136.
Infinity also sports competition teams which take part in local and regional events. Infinity’s Xcel program is for ages 10-plus students, with four different competitive levels. The team travels to regional competitions, and usually scores well, with gymnasts often making the podium.
Open gym schedule for September to June are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9 to 11 a.m.
The staff at Infinity Gymnastics includes owner Nancy Taylor; Doug Oldham (program manager, team manager and Ninja Kidz instructor); Darian Hageman (recreation manager, acro/tumble and team instructor); and additional staff including Jason Marlowe, Kylie Novelly, Jessica Ritter (cheer instructor), Ethan Taylor and Jessica Taylor (competition team dance instructor).
The Xcel team is an alternative USA Gymnastics competitive program, offering individual flexibility for gymnasts.
Different levels include the Bronze level (beginners, age 5 before first meet); Silver (intermediate, age 6 before first meet); and Gold (advanced, 7 years of age before first meet).
The goal of Xcel is to provide gymnasts of varying abilities and commitment levels the opportunity for a rewarding gymnastics experience.
Check with Infinity Gymnastics for monthly tuition rates.