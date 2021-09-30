Les Schwab, FFA hold food drive The Astorian Sep 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Les Schwab Tire Centers in Oregon and Oregon FFA have teamed up for a Drive Away Hunger Initiative.The program takes place the entire month of October. You can drop non-perishable food donations off at any Les Schwab Tire Center, Wilco or Grange Co-op store through the end of October. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Les Schwab Tire Center Ffa Food Commerce Donation Oregon October Tire Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria dispatch temporarily moving to SeasideState discloses virus cases at schoolsDeaths: Sept. 25, 2021Vaccine mandate could trigger staff losses at several fire departmentsTimber company enters conservation agreement with land trustState issues health advisory for Cannon BeachCounty reports 27th virus deathDiggers could see an abundance of razor clamsDeath: Sept. 23, 2021Everyday People: In Knappa, schools turn to therapist to help manage stress Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.