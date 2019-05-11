From its early roots in the 1908 memorial of Ann Reeves Jarvis to her daughter’s renouncement of its commercialization, the present-day holiday’s lost its way, but thinking differently can help make it count.
My deep contemplation first began about a month ago, when I started receiving Mother’s Day emails, then more emails. And as we’ve gotten closer, the pace has really picked up.
You see, this will be my first Mother’s Day since mine passed last June. And I wasn’t quite sure I was emotionally prepared for a monthlong inbox shouting it at me.
But the internal stirring’s been good for my soul, provoking much reflection, which has been healing, while faith’s anchored my perspective.
It’s gotten me thinking about what I miss most. And none of what I miss has anything to do with the emails and ads and banners and signs echoing what this holiday’s become about — a commercialized version of a sentimental appreciation that initially held such promise. So I took to where I do with most curiosity and interest these days — to Google and look a little more into the holiday’s roots.
And what I’ve found’s been quite interesting, but much more so a sad commentary on how far we’ve wandered from its initial emphasis.
The brief version of its history as a U.S. holiday begins in 1905, the year recognized ‘founder’ Anna Jarvis held a memorial service for her mother, a peace activist who’d cared for injured soldiers during the Civil War.
Then in 1908, Congress rejected making it a U.S. holiday, but due to Jarvis’ continuing campaigning, all U.S. states were reportedly observing the holiday by 1911. President Woodrow Wilson officially made the second Sunday in May Mother’s Day In 1914.
But by the early 1920s, the holiday had rapidly departed from Jarvis’ initial emphasis toward sentiment, not profit. We see Jarvis’ resentment of the commercialization of Mother’s Day begin to boil over in protests and boycotts of card-makers, candy manufacturers and carnation sellers, resulting in her arrest, at one point, for disturbing the peace.
Reading up on the younger Jarvis life, her mother’s encouragement shines in every turning point, similarly to the nature of mine.
Pause for a moment, fast forwarding nearly 100 years and consider what this day’s become today. Cards, balloons, chocolates, brunches, gifts, trips and stuff. It’s buy, buy, buy every direction you look, top “gifts mom wants” lists atop every site. It’s seemingly more about what you buy than anything else.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying gifts don’t have their place. What I’m saying is that Mother’s Day and how we hold our loved ones in general, is about more than the quick, easy buy a thing. Intentional time and attention are the most important gifts, and in the end, the only one that matters.
Last year, a CNN report noted that consumers will spend an average of $180 per mother. In our age of Facebook birthday wishes, text message connections, overbooked lives and overly busy schedules, we often miss the most important element of life — deep personal connection. This begins in the family, and when well-watered and tended to grows to flourish when cultivated.
A new, old day
With Jarvis’s original sentiment in mind, here are a few ideas for this Mother’s Day:
Write a letter: Skip the $7 card and create a meaningful letter that conveys your heart. It’s worth so much more in sentiment, meaning and creates an opportunity for depth and a keepsake.
Handmade Mother’s Day coupon books: Make mom a set of coupons redeemable for activities she’d like. Examples could be a meal cooked together, a day of activities of her choice, vouchers for blocks of time with phones turned off. Be creative and focus on ways to create time together without distraction.
Go somewhere and sit: Astoria and the North Coast have plenty of spots to sit and take in the sights and scenes, both near and far, urban and natural. Enjoy a familiar location or branch out and find a new park or trail in a nearby town together. Sit. Talk. Just be. These are the times you’ll cherish and the conversations you’ll remember.
Grab the buckets and go: With next Saturday-Wednesday’s minus tides, set a date for razor clamming and mussel collection together and feast upon the bounty together afterward. (Note: Be sure to check the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s Shellfish Hotline.)
Plan a trip: Go somewhere. Just you and Mom and soak in the experience of the time together My mother and I did this in Astoria for her final birthday and I’ll always cherish the time and place.
And since this works both ways, this isn’t only encouragement for sons and daughters, mothers can learn from and implement these strategies, as well. If you’re a mother, take the lead, make space and create memories and relational depth that’ll grow over time, encounters full of screenfree presence that will be remembered.
Ponder in your heart these things, and how you allocate your time … because in the end, that’s the only thing that matters.
See Mother’s Day for what it was, like Jarvis did.
Aaron Breniman is a freelance writer and wilderness skills instructor based near Mount Hood. When he’s not talking about outdoor safety or what he’s reading, he can most likely be found fishing small lakes and streams or enjoying mountain sunrises and sunsets bathed in silence and solitude.
