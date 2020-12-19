While museums in Clatsop County are closed because of the county’s move during the coronavirus pandemic to the extreme risk category, many local museums still hold a bevy of treasures on their websites.
Lewis and Clark National Historical Park (youtube.com/user/Lewisandclarknhp) has started posting “Fridays with a Ranger” videos since March, where park rangers teach different skills to viewers. Other videos on the channel feature guest speakers and scenes of the park.
The park plans to upload historical films and educational videos from the park that can be used for children.
The park also has cell phone audio tours that can be experienced by calling 503-207-2240. The tours are typically listened to at the park but can be listened to anywhere.
During this year, Columbia River Maritime Museum (bit.ly/36jISwR) staff have made educational videos about everything maritime. Topics range from local salmon to nautical slang.
Although a bit dated, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum’s YouTube channel ( bit.ly/2Xgd7Rs) features previous guest speakers’ presentations. The videos are a way to learn more about the Long Beach Peninsula and some of its residents.
Discover Pacific County’s YouTube channel (bit.ly/3bNFKux) features video archives of Pacific County, including historical videos about Columbia River gillnetters and the Columbia River Estuary.
Oregon Coast Aquarium’s YouTube channel (bit.ly/2WPmCI2) features a variety of marine life videos, plus educational videos from the aquarium’s staff. Videos feature octopus, sea jelly and more.
The aquarium’s website, aquarium.org/live-cameras/, also features live cams of seabirds, sharks and sea otters.
