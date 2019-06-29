Pilings of Yesterday

eroding slowly, pilings long abandoned                                                weathered, storm storied

the heavens shine, yesterday remembered                                                  more than remnants, stories held tight-lipped

light sneaking to start the day                                                                    sun’s rays silhouetting ships waiting

lighting a new day, again

Common Names

 Strawberry Moon,                                                                                         as wild ones begin to ripen

Summer Solstice near, warmer temperatures                                        teasingly signal summer’s pending arrival

Tourism spikes, economy booms                                                            baristas and bartenders bustle

Common names, confusion causing                                                            they say one, this one another

Morning glory, bindweed, moonflower                                                  strawberry, mead, rose moons

Who can know for certain

From Above

sprawling, sloped,                                                                              extending North, bridge to beyond

imagined times of yesteryear.                                                            destruction and devastation                                                                        loss unimaginable

resiliency built upon each rebuild                                                        foundation strengthened

clearly, skies roll in                                                                                    high, the clouds

truly, we cannot imagine

Wooden Weathered Words

for decades, they walked these docks

born worlds away, lured toward work                                                          worn by labor’s hold

slowly they strolled                                                                                deeply there, present

clear in duty, role and purpose                                                                    while we wonder today

Morning Run

Along the tracks, overgrown

Along the tracks, ready

A stroll of blessing,                                                                            spreading kind words along the way

For many, before day’s beginning                                                              skies threatening,

Yet welcoming the day,                                                                            through dissipation’s movement

Strangers greeted, community woven                                                          who is thy neighbor?

Aaron Breniman is a freelance writer and wilderness skills instructor based near Mt. Hood. He is currently working on a collection of poems and short stories. When he's not reading, writing or teaching outdoor safety skills, you'll find him seeking dew-drenched sunrise bites, shockingly explosive sunsets, and quiet, slow days of rest and reflection. Visit his website: aaronbreniman.com

