Pilings of Yesterday
eroding slowly, pilings long abandoned weathered, storm storied
the heavens shine, yesterday remembered more than remnants, stories held tight-lipped
light sneaking to start the day sun’s rays silhouetting ships waiting
lighting a new day, again
Common Names
Strawberry Moon, as wild ones begin to ripen
Summer Solstice near, warmer temperatures teasingly signal summer’s pending arrival
Tourism spikes, economy booms baristas and bartenders bustle
Common names, confusion causing they say one, this one another
Morning glory, bindweed, moonflower strawberry, mead, rose moons
Who can know for certain
From Above
sprawling, sloped, extending North, bridge to beyond
imagined times of yesteryear. destruction and devastation loss unimaginable
resiliency built upon each rebuild foundation strengthened
clearly, skies roll in high, the clouds
truly, we cannot imagine
Wooden Weathered Words
for decades, they walked these docks
born worlds away, lured toward work worn by labor’s hold
slowly they strolled deeply there, present
clear in duty, role and purpose while we wonder today
Morning Run
Along the tracks, overgrown
Along the tracks, ready
A stroll of blessing, spreading kind words along the way
For many, before day’s beginning skies threatening,
Yet welcoming the day, through dissipation’s movement
Strangers greeted, community woven who is thy neighbor?
Aaron Breniman is a freelance writer and wilderness skills instructor based near Mt. Hood. He is currently working on a collection of poems and short stories. When he's not reading, writing or teaching outdoor safety skills, you'll find him seeking dew-drenched sunrise bites, shockingly explosive sunsets, and quiet, slow days of rest and reflection. Visit his website: aaronbreniman.com
