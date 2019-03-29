The founders of Project Storefront Astoria have formed an uncommon union between the area’s creative minds and vacant downtown buildings — a pairing meant to ripple outward and boost economic revitalization.
“It was a really personal thing for me,” said Astoria resident Michael Angiletta, who helped launch the project. “I really love this town.”
After assessing the commercial landscape — and recognizing that empty, dead storefronts have as much of a halo effect as beautiful ones — Angiletta searched for a solution and came across a similar project in New Haven, Connecticut.
In bringing Project Storefront to Astoria, Angiletta and other founders hope to “prove the concept with low obstacles and low hurdles.” They want to make it easy for building owners to agree to have temporary window displays or other art exhibits installed to help energize downtown.
And the project doesn’t just involve window displays. Other structures and spaces — a defunct phone booth, say, or a chainlink fence around an empty lot — can also be potential canvasses.
Coming alive
With the support of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, Project Storefront launched a pilot program in fall 2018 that included participation from the Astoria Regatta, Astor Street Opry Company, Liberty Theatre and the old J.C. Penney building on Commercial Street, now owned by Sean Fitzpatrick and Chris Holen.
While Angiletta works with building owners — many of whom don’t live in Astoria — to access their vacant spaces, his counterpart Sondra Carr, owner of Vignette Coastal Design, matches artists to the sites. She also uses her skills in visual merchandising to help generate ideas for eye-catching installations.
Unlike at a gallery or museum, where people purposefully go to spend time viewing art, “you’ve got two to seven seconds to capture someone’s attention” when they’re walking by a storefront display, she said.
Carr also established the Astoria Center for Collaborative Arts as a nonprofit to help area artists “envision working together collaboratively,” she said. Artists are currently coming to her with amazing ideas, she said.
“I think it’s going to be really exciting this coming year,” she added.
‘A museum without walls’
Project Storefront’s Facebook page is the main entry point for building owners and artists to get involved.
Attracting artists hasn’t been a challenge. At this point, there are more potential exhibitors than spaces; getting access to the vacant storefronts is the difficult part. Yet the project moves along.
For the Astoria Art Walk in December, Paul Caruana’s Norblad Hotel at 1359 Duane St. was the site of an immersive installation, complete with paper sea creatures, murals of undersea landscapes and lighting effects. Seven artists — Carr, William Michael Brown, Kai Raden, Carol Edwards, Janet Nelson Hutchings, Missy Strain and Shannon Headrick — contributed. Harper Carr also created an atmospheric soundscape to play as visitors walked through.
Several exhibits are currently underway.
The windows at 433 13th St., the future site of a new whiskey bar, are illuminated with handmade paper lights designed by husband-and-wife duo Lâm Quảng and Kestrel Gates, of HiiH Lights. Their custom lamps and chandeliers are made entirely from scratch, including the paper, Quảng said.
The old Arc Arcade building at the corner of Commercial and 11th streets, owned by Jeff Bjornsgard, hosts several art exhibits, including vintage photos from Sarah Meyer, who ran The Compleat Photographer with her husband for nearly 30 years and served on the ADHDA’s originating board in the 1980s.
Meyer and other ADHDA founders were passionate about emphasizing the area’s history and heritage. They consider Astoria a “museum without walls.”
The Liberty Theatre also maintains an exhibit, and Edwards, Raden and Judith Niland are creating a new installation for the vacant spot on Commercial Street next to Drina Daisy Bosnian Restaurant.
“The idea is, things don’t remain static,” Angiletta said. “They will continue to change.”
‘Full of life’
The project benefits everyone involved, Carr said. Both artists and owners of vacant buildings get more exposure. And residents and visitors can appreciate a city that is “vibrant and full of life,” she said.
The group has plans to beautify Heritage Square, a “visual scar” consisting of a pit surrounded by a chainlink fence, Angiletta said. They have obtained approval from the city of Astoria to facilitate a community art project to spruce up the site this summer.
“It’s obviously not a storefront, but it’s consistent with what our mission is,” he said.
While Project Storefront doesn’t have data to measure the program’s success, Angiletta spoke anecdotally to the effects of the installations. When people walk by an exhibit — whether it’s a video playing, a vintage photo or paper lights — and they “stop and look and learn,” he is witnessing the outcome.
“People are enjoying something that otherwise they would miss, ignore or avoid,” he said. “That, by far, has been most rewarding.”
