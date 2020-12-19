Two local organizations want residents and visitors to discover new shops in downtown Astoria this holiday season.
The Astoria Downtown Historical District Association and Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring holiday shopping events throughout the rest of December. The events are meant to encourage shoppers to buy locally and support small businesses.
“Now more than ever we encourage everyone to put your money where your heart is by supporting local businesses,” said Sarah Lu Heath, director of the Astoria Downtown Historical District Association. “These shops and service providers invest in our area year-round and strive to bring us the products we want and need. When you shop local, you sustain our remarkable community.”
During December, shoppers can visit local shops to win prizes, including a grand prize “McMinnville wine country getaway.” To participate, shoppers can follow the “Discover Downtown smartphone passport” to find unique shops, holiday sales and gifts (find the passport and enter your information at bit.ly/3al2Zz3 to be registered for prize drawings).
Each transaction completed during a contactless shop check-in results in an entry for weekly prizes and the McMinnville trip.
As part of the promotion, shoppers are encouraged to explore the unique gift items offered by local retailers over the final weeks of December.
Businesses are incorporating safety measures, such as one-way paths through stores, capacity limits and hand-washing stations. Many have also added the options to call-in orders, order online, pickup orders curbside and to schedule private shopping appointments.
Visit astoriadowntown.com for more details on other holiday events and shopping specials.
Cannon Beach
The Tolovana Arts Colony in Cannon Beach is running the second of two annual holiday weekend events on Saturday and Sunday.
The format for the organization’s annual Holiday Bazaar has changed (no opening night soiree), but the bazaar will still have regular hours, noon to 5 p.m., for the final weekend of in-person shopping.
In addition, online shopping will also be offered, as will contact-less pickup and home delivery. Shoppers can browse, shop and order online at tolovanaartscolony.org. Tolovana Arts offers locally made arts, crafts and more.
Normally, exhibiting artists have numerous holiday events to showcase their work, but due to this year’s coronavirus restrictions, annual events have been dramatically reduced.
Seaside
The Seaside Saturday Market and Seaside Civic and Convention Center are hosting an indoor seasonal artisan market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in the convention center, 415 1st Ave.
The market is free for all ages. Local businesses and artists’ unique crafts, culinary treats and more goodies will be featured.
