As the seasons change, Astoria becomes a wonderland for professional and amateur photographers. The leaves are changing, colorful mushrooms and fungi are appearing and the storms are rolling in.
Advancements to smartphone cameras have made the hobby of photography more accessible than ever before. Whether you’re experienced at taking photos with a DSLR or want to begin experimenting with the phone in your pocket; the North Coast is full of potential.
Three local photographers shared how they capture the best shots during the fall season.
Justin Bailie, commercial and editorial photographerWoodworked frames and prints sold at Wild Coast Goods in Nehalem
Justin Bailie’s experience behind the camera began with a photography class at a community college. That class led to a full-time lifestyle and adventure photography career for more than 15 years. Bailie’s work has appeared in publications for companies like National Geographic, Patagonia and Travel Oregon.
Bailie said he’s always felt a pull to the natural world, which is why most of his work revolves around the water. He says new photographers should start by photographing their own natural interests.
He says the best lighting is usually sometime around sunrise or sunset.
“I’m really drawn to mornings, and evenings can also be great,” Bailie said. “In the morning there are less people out. If you’re going to run into some sort of critter, chances are better in the morning when there is less people.”
According to Bailie, some of the best shots come right after a storm clears.
“That one little break, you get a chance for photos with a lot of emotion and drama,” he said.
Astoria is one of Bailie’s favorite places to take photos. He particularly enjoys snapping shots at the mouth of the Columbia River.
“My best advice is to focus on the things you care about,” Bailie said. “When you understand the subject, you might already know what’s going to happen. Your photos will then have more meaning and emotion.”
Sonja Hagen-Zajicek, amateur nature photographer
Find her work on Instagram at @_sporange_
When Sonja Hagen-Zajicek moved to the North Coast several years ago, she was looking for an activity that would serve as an energy outlet for her toddler. She and her family started going on hikes near Fort Clatsop, and they discovered a love for capturing images of fungi.
Sonja Hagen-Zajicek uses her Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max to take her pictures, as well as a set of clip-on macro lenses.
“I can just take it on and off really easily,” said Zajicek. “I use my macro lens more than my regular lens. There is so much you can see using a macro lens, so much we can’t see with our naked eye.”
Hagen-Zajicek says she’s learned new tricks from photographer friends, and on Instagram.
“Don’t be afraid to get low,” said Zajicek. “When you photograph fungi, you get into these crazy positions to photograph some crazy angles and you end up coming home covered in dirt, but you’ve got some really cool shots.”
She recommends people interested in taking fungus and mushroom pictures search for great shots in cool, wet areas that don’t get a lot of sunlight. She’s had the best luck capturing photos during evening walks, before sunset.
“Big wet logs are fun to explore, especially with a macro lens,” said Hagen-Zajicek. “You never know what insect or fungi you’re going to find.”
Romina Schwaiger, part-time landscape photographer
Sells prints on Etsy at etsy.com/shop/NatureSwoon
Austria native Romina Schwaiger bought her first camera when she was 10 years old. Eager to live in the Pacific Northwest, she moved to Astoria a year ago. She works in technology sales full-time, and sells her landscape prints on Etsy as a side-gig.
She says learning the basics of photo composition and manual camera settings have been key to her success.
“I taught myself to shoot manual so I would have an understanding of how to adjust the exposure and get different effects,” Schwaiger said. “Different techniques can really leverage a photo and make it better.”
Schwaiger advises beginner photographers using a smartphone to learn how to manually adjust exposure settings on their devices. While smartphones don’t offer as much customization as a DSLR, she says non-traditional techniques can fine-tune a photo.
“You can even use your sunglasses and put them in front of the phone camera lens,” Schwaiger said. “Put it as close as you can to the lens and take the photo.”
She says polarized sunglass lenses can create a photo filter effect, adding more color definition.
“What for me has always worked the best is learning by trial and error,” Schwaiger said. “Playing around with different things.”