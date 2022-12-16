Storm watching, photography during king tides

A winter tradition, cycles of king tides will continue in Oregon through January, bringing dramatically high surf to storm watchers on the North Coast’s rugged shores.
For holiday thrills, set out to view the highest tides in cycles on Dec. 23 and 24. The next cycle of tides will rush in on Jan. 20 through 23.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a king tide, scientifically known as a perigean spring tide, occurs when the Earth’s orbit is closest to the sun while the moon’s orbit is closest to the Earth. At this time, the Earth, sun and moon align at their closest points, increasing the gravitational influence of the tides.
This natural phenomenon of an abnormally high tide occurs, on average, two to three times per year.
With high waves anywhere from 12 to 35 feet, compounded by a season of coastal storms, these tidal waves — each lasting a few days — can come with dangers. For this reason, it’s imperative to watch from a safe distance.
High waves due to king tides are some of the largest, strongest and most dangerous in the world, and while they certainly draw a crowd, it’s crucial to be vigilant and to and never turn your back to the ocean.
Over the course of the season, the Oregon King Tides Project will host a variety of educational events surrounding the tides, including a citizen science project captured through images.
A version of the project began in Australia in 2009 and has since developed into an international grassroots effort to document areas flooded or impacted by high tides.
The Oregon King Tides Project looks to do just that, by inviting photographers to share photos of areas impacted by unusually high water. These photos will go on to document local tides and help model and map sea level rise.
Operating jointly with the Oregon Coastal Management Program and the CoastWatch Program of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, the Oregon King Tides Project launched their 13th tidal year. The first round of king tides began on Thanksgiving Day.
With the authoritative crash of the waves on the rocky cliffs and shores, sending water dancing in the air, these powerful tides are a reminder of the wild ocean’s strength on the North Coast — the vast and unrelenting thunder of the Pacific Ocean. A nudge from Mother Nature.
But to locals, it’s just the holiday season with some added mist of everyday life — and more beautiful than ever.