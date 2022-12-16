 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm watching, photography during king tides

King tide
Buy Now

Waves crash into a barrier at Cannon Beach during a previous king tide.

A winter tradition, cycles of king tides will continue in Oregon through January, bringing dramatically high surf to storm watchers on the North Coast’s rugged shores.

For holiday thrills, set out to view the highest tides in cycles on Dec. 23 and 24. The next cycle of tides will rush in on Jan. 20 through 23.

High surf
Buy Now

High surf, caused by the King Tides and a storm, slam into the Turnaround in Seaside.
King tides
Buy Now

A woman photographed a storm in Cannon Beach during a wave of king tides.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News

Elections

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred