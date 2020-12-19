Do you like big crashing waves, strong winds that take your breath away and the stinging, pelting rain drops mixed with sand?
If so, consider yourself a storm watcher.
The warm days of summer always bring their fair share of tourists to the North Coast and southwest Washington.
Whether it’s the Pineapple Express from the south Pacific Ocean in the summer or the winter systems that bring hurricane force winds in the winter, storms always bring in another class of tourist.
Storm watching is exhilarating, awe-inspiring, breathtaking — and can be dangerous. But there’s no question that when the winds start-a-blowin’, storm watchers flock to the coast.
Locals usually know the best spots — the South jetty, the overlook at the Wreck of the Peter Iredale, the Cove in Seaside, Tillamook Head, Cape Disappointment … but out-of-towners and new storm watchers may need some tips on where to watch, along with spots to avoid.
Safety comes first for any storm watcher. Too many times, people looking to get that perfect big wave photo or cell phone video of the storm end up bringing out the U.S. Coast Guard. To avoid this, pay attention to high surf advisories, tide charts and warnings of high winds and sneaker waves.
A passage from one website on storm watching says it all with a quote from “Kindergarten Cop”: “Kindergarten is like the ocean. You don’t want to turn your back on it.”
Likewise, don’t turn your back on the waves. It doesn’t take long for waves to come crashing over the jetty or for a sneaker wave to bring in large pieces of driftwood.
As long as you heed the warnings, the North Coast and southwest Washington hold some of the best storm-watching spots on the west coast.
Working from north to south in Clatsop County, there’s the viewing platform at the South Jetty, which sways during strong winds and overlooks the jetty boulders. Viewers can experience the big waves firsthand, with the ocean spray reaching those standing on the platform.
A few miles south, there’s the parking lot overlooking the Wreck of the Peter Iredale. Park and watch in relative safety as the waves crash over the remains of the Iredale, gradually being worn away by the ocean.
Further down the coast, there’s the Cove in Seaside — which is closed off from time to time because of flooding during high tides. Yet, don’t worry — the waves are fun enough to watch at low tide.
The Tillamook Head trail — while muddy in the winter — is a favorite for photographers, looking for that big wave which occasionally swallows up the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse.
The south side of Tillamook Head provides great views. Storm watchers can experience some of the highest winds on the coast from Ecola State Park. It’s a great spot for scenic views and taking photos in the summer. Storm watchers are rewarded with the occasional water spouts during the high winds of winter.
North of the Columbia River, the storm watchers have an abundance of spots to view the powers of the Pacific Ocean.
From above, go to Cape Disappointment State Park and North Head Lighthouse, where some of the highest wind gusts ever on the west coast have been recorded.
The U.S. Weather Bureau established a weather station at North Head in 1902, and on Jan. 29, 1921, a gust of 160 miles per hour was unofficially recorded by the weather station, after high winds broke the instruments.
North Head also receives some of the highest rainfall totals in the Pacific Northwest, with an annual average of 127.2 inches since 2010.
Down below, head for the north Jetty and the parking lot near Waikiki Beach — which looks nothing like the Waikiki Beach in Hawaii. (Note: the beach supposedly received its name when a Hawaiian sailor’s body washed ashore there after a shipwreck in a failed attempt to cross the Columbia River Bar in 1811.)
Keep a close lookout for driftwood and big waves, but the parking lot along the jetty near the beach area is a favorite gathering place for photographers of all levels, who are always looking to get that travel guide-cover shot of big waves crashing into the cliffs below the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Cape Disappointment Lighthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.