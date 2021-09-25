Fall has risen. This is the season to harvest the garden, the season of rediscovery and decay. It’s the season to fill the larder, to gather the pungent fungi and again, harvest Willapa oysters, razor clams and cranberries. It’s a happy, anticipated time.
The garden has folded onto itself. We harvest the potatoes, pumpkins and squash. I begin to study my tattered mushroom book and wander into the back country looking for signs of the first edible mushrooms. Early on there is the lobster mushroom, as bright as a brilliant orange squash from the garden patch.
As Willapa Bay cools from autumn rain, I think of oysters, now fat and redolent with that briny metallic taste that pleases the hunter-gatherer in me. I pour a thermos-full of hot coffee and with binoculars, head to the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, to the Overlook, or launch my kayak into the south bay.
This is how I prepare my favorite fall foods:
Wild mushrooms and the Boletus edulis
They can be simply sliced into pieces 1/4 inchthick and dry-sauteed, adding butter and olive oil in the pan after the mushrooms have browned.
Or you can dice two medium boletes (porcini or one of several dozen local, delectable mushrooms) and sauté with onion and garlic. Add a 1/4 cup of white wine, and let the wine evaporate down to a couple of tablespoons of liquid. Pour in a 1/2 cup of heavy cream and then the stock. Reduce the liquid to a thick bubbling sauce. Add fresh herbs, salt and pepper and simmer for a few minutes. Ladle over steak, fish or poultry.
It’s good on toast; sensational over rice and pasta. Adding a tablespoon of demi-glace to the sauce is profoundly pleasing. Or, as a simple alternative, a couple of tablespoons of an Asian sauce like Yoshida’s or a couple splashes of a favorite barbecue sauce, or beef stock.
Recipes using wild mushrooms are as bountiful as the fungi themselves. There are few regions with so many options.
Willapa Bay oysters
I love this Japanese oyster, the fresher the better. I love them raw, sauteed or pan fried, poached in an oyster stew or fried after being coated with a tempura batter.
I love the smell, the texture and the challenge of extracting them from their hard shells. Friends often lay them over a grill until the heat opens the shells.
Barbecue or horseradish sauce, clarified butter or a vinegar, shallot dip (Mignonette) can be placed over the oysters. They are often devoured directly from the shell. As they say, “The world is your oyster.”
Pumpkin, squash and garden zucchini
I love to make a squash or pumpkin soup. This is simple.
Ingredients:
• One medium squash or small pumpkin, baked until soft.
• One onion, diced
• Four medium carrots, thin sliced
• One medium zucchini, ¼ inch slices
• 1 tablespoon mushroom dust (dried, then powdered wild mushrooms)
• 4 cups homemade stock: chicken, beef or vegetarian
• 1 cup cream
• A few shakes of Tabasco to your taste
• 1 tablespoon each of chopped parsley and tarragon
• Four cloves of garlic, minced
• 1 teaspoon of ginger, minced
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 2 tablespoons butter and an equal part of virgin olive oil
Bake off the squash and when cool, scoop out the meat and hold. Sauté a chopped onion, minced garlic and ginger in olive oil and butter. Add the chopped veggies and squash. If you have wild mushrooms about, add them to the veggies and sauté together.
I generally parboil the firm veggies — just covering with the stock — and add a tablespoon of curry paste and the same amount of Miso. Cool and hold, then pour everything together. Add the spices and seasonings, and make a puree with an immersion blender or food processor. When the soup is thick and simmering, serve in separate bowls. Add a dollop of sour cream or crème fraiche.
Great with a cold pinot gris and accompanied with open-faced sandwiches with cream cheese and salmon lox. This is the best of autumn offerings, a little bit of heaven.