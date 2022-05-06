Michael and I were in Berlin to stand in solidarity with the refugees streaming into the city. Fearful the war could escalate, our friends discouraged us from coming. Michael, a refugee during World War II, was adamant. “I might have been too young to remember everything. But the memory still lingers in my mind. And at least I had somewhere to go.”
A blonde-headed girl in pigtails roused protesters at the Brandenburg Gate. “Close the Ukrainian skies,” she chanted in a high-pitched voice, a defiant look on her face. Waving blue and yellow flags in the air, women and children repeated her chant, their voices louder each time.
When the protesters began marching through the streets, the girl edged her way to the front. Stomping her feet every step she took. Only stopping when a police car approached. The cape around her shoulders fell on the ground. Picking it up, I saw a glimpse of hope in her blue eyes.
She shouted more chants. This time in her native tongue. I could only understand one of the words, Putin, and fumbled trying to say the rest. Smiling, she tapped me on the shoulder. I nodded and raised my thumb in the air.
I wanted to know more about her. Who was she? Where had she come from? When I asked, she gave me a blank stare then turned to her mother who looked just as puzzled.
“I can translate for you,” said a woman bundled up in a wool jean jacket whose hair was dyed bright red. She held a sign in her hands, “My father is in Ukraine. Fighting for the freedom of your fathers.” Telling me of her escape from a war-torn city, she broke into tears.
I learned the girl’s name was Veronica. But she preferred to be called Mickey. She was 12 years old and had arrived in Berlin two weeks ago from southern Ukraine with her mother, Alena. Like thousands of other refugees, they lived in a hotel. “Your daughter is so brave, so beautiful,” I said. “You can be so proud of her.”
I had so many more questions. But before long, the march ended. Alena and her daughter disappeared in the crowd. It was unlikely we’d see each other again. Michael and I only had two days left in Berlin, filled with museums. There wasn’t time to join another march.
On our way back to our hotel the next afternoon concrete barriers blocked the entrances to the American and French embassies. Nearby a few women were posting flyers about another rally at the Brandenburg Gate.
I noticed a young girl who resembled Mickey. “That’s her,” I told Michael who shook his head. “It looks nothing like her.” True, this girl looked much taller. No longer in pigtails her blonde hair was pinned back with a pink barrette. I had to find out. As I approached, her mother reached out her arms, recognizing me from the march. “It’s so good to see you again,” she said in a heavy accent.
They had just come from a rally at the Bundestag, the German federal parliament, to protest the sale of natural gas from Russia. I was so ecstatic to see Alena and her daughter again, I could hear my heart thumping. We exchanged email addresses. This was the start of a new friendship with a refugee family.
A letter was waiting in my inbox when I came home. “I can’t believe this is happening to me,” she said. “Losing everything.” On Feb. 24, her husband had woken her up at 4 a.m. The bombing in Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine, had started.
“I grabbed some stuff, charged my phone, took my documents, and ran to the bus with my daughter.” It took them five days on the bus to reach Warsaw. A train brought them to Berlin where they now live in a hotel.
Her husband stayed behind to join the army. “I pray that he is fine, he cannot tell me where he is and sometimes, he writes, he is very sad,” she said. “The war changes people. I don’t know if I’ll ever see him again.”
In Berlin, she and her daughter go to more rallies, and have helped transport refugees from Mariupol. Back in Warsaw, they honored the memory of the children who have died in the war.
I asked about her daughter. “So far, she is always with me. She doesn’t go to school,” she said. “But we go to language courses twice a week. She’s not ready for school. She has no books. I don’t want her to feel different. She is a good activist at rallies.”
Alena gets weary thinking about life in Ukraine. “I know the situation there is not good.” She has mixed emotions about returning home. Wanting her daughter to see her father again. Yet afraid since Kherson has been captured by Russia. For the time being, she waits for letters from her husband.
Her story resounded with Michael. In 1940, he left London with his mother and older sister, boarding one of the last ships to leave Southampton. Shortly before the Nazis started to bomb London. For the next five years he lived with his grandmother in Portland. His father, a musician, stayed behind to play for the troops.
“Yes, I had somewhere to come back to,” said Michael. “But I had been gone too long and could never feel close to my father again.”