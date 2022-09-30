The tale lives on

Dacre Stoker, great-grand-nephew of “Dracula” author Bram Stoker, has spent more than a decade researching his ancestor’s personal and family archives to uncover a whirlwind journey. Now, he’s taking audiences through legends and adaptations of one of the world’s most famous Victorian novels – and its namesake vampire.
“It’s like putting a massive jigsaw puzzle together,” Dacre said, calling himself a literary forensic detective. In addition to digging through family records, he’s visited libraries and archives around Europe as well as locations that inspired the novel and where the narrative takes place. “I still haven’t found everything,” he added.
In the audiovisual presentation “125 Years of Dracula, from Novel to Stage to Screen,” set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Astoria’s Liberty Theatre, Dacre will present the story of the book’s mythology, celebrating more than a century since its publication.
“I talk about what I’ve learned in 15 years of research, what happened in Bram’s real life, what he painstakingly researched and what things were in public perception that he put in the novel – and how all that gives people another look at the story that really had a basis in reality,” he said.
Questions abound – how did the book reflect Bram’s childhood experience of being cured from an illness by bloodletting? What did the author’s mysterious marks in the margins of books mean? How did the portrayal of Mephistopheles by Sir Henry Irving, his superior at the Lyceum Theatre, merge with the historical figure of Vlad the Impaler to form Dracula? Who wrote the mysterious 150 to 200 pages that appeared in the book’s Swedish and Icelandic translations? What’s in the missing 101 pages of the book’s typescript, owned by the late Paul Allen?
Dacre will visit Astoria at the behest of the Clatsop County Historical Society, a connection that came about through a visitor to the Flavel House Museum as Dacre prepared for an upcoming tour.
“Obviously, if you’re a ‘Dracula’ fan, this is huge,” McAndrew Burns, executive director of the Clatsop County Historical Society, said. “To be able to interact with a descendant who has done a ton of research and is probably pretty in tune to what Stoker would have wanted, it’s going to be fascinating.”
As the author of a “Dracula” prequel and sequel, Dacre will also sign copies of his books. His appearance in Astoria – in Victorian garb, no less – is the final and northernmost stop on a seven-city tour of the West Coast, and one leg of a larger world tour.
Dacre commenced his travels on May 26, the actual publication anniversary, in Cruden Bay, Scotland, where “Dracula” was born. Spooky stops will include the Bram Stoker Festival in Dublin, Ireland, on Halloween, and Transylvania, Romania next year.
In a small way, Dacre is following in Bram’s footsteps. On a Lyceum Theatre West Coast tour, one of his eight visits to the United States, Bram swung through Seattle, San Francisco and Portland. “Bram was here years ago and now I’m coming back to tell the story of what he did,” Dacre said.
Tickets for this free event are available at the theater’s box office or online at www.libertyastoria.org. Doors open at 6 p.m. “Come ready to celebrate the story,” Michael Shipley, marketing director at the Liberty Theatre, said, encouraging guests to follow Dacre’s example. “Dress in costume.”
Peter Korchnak is a freelance contributor to The Astorian and Coast Weekend.