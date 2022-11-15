10 years ago this week — 2012
It was the day that art, history and generosity met in Astoria.
The Liberty Theatre held a fundraiser called “Art a la cARTe” at the Astoria Train Depot Saturday. And throngs of people attended in the weekend sunshine to enjoy — and buy — the art and see the latest progress on renovating the historic depot. In fact, there was a line outside the door before the event opened.
Organizers said the event raised $21,000 in just over three hours. All the silent auction items and more than 90 pieces of donated art were sold. Some 125 artists contributed works.
EUGENE — The Astoria volleyball team spent the last two weeks of the 2012 season knocking off higher seeded teams with taller players and more experienced lineups.
For fans and followers of the Lady Fishermen, it was a fun ride while it lasted. But all good things must come to an end. Even if it takes a dynasty to do it.
Crook County won state title No. 7 in a row Saturday night at Lane Community College, as the Cowgirls swept past Astoria in three games, 25-8, 25-18, 25-22, to win the Class 4A state championship.
WARRENTON — The National Park Service has weighed in on the proposed Warrenton liquefied natural gas terminal.
A four-page letter to federal energy regulators said concerns must be addressed in an upcoming environmental review.
The letter was sent from Chip Jenkins, deputy regional director of the National Park Service Pacific West Region. It arrived on the desk of Kimberly Bose, secretary of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, last week.
It is the first time the National Park Service, which has seven sites on 3,200 acres in Clatsop and Pacific counties, has weighed in publicly on the controversial Warrenton project.
The letter expresses concerns about: safety of residents and visitors; impacts on threatened and endangered species and bald eagles; wetlands near or in the park; contaminants in groundwater; threats to historic sites and trails.
No local small business in downtown Astoria goes without seeing the vacancies growing around them and the competition growing on the other side of Youngs Bay in Warrenton.
The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association members banded together to preserve the character of historic downtown Astoria while promoting its health and future.
In that same grain, they cobbled together the funding to start Building Blocks for a Successful Downtown, the downtown revitalization program that kicked off Wednesday night with a community meeting at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
“When I look at the communities that are really going to thrive and survive, it’s going to be the communities that are walkable and interconnected,” said Michele Reeves, a downtown revitalization expert hired as part of the Building Blocks program.
Reeves, who owns Portland-based Civilis Consultants, spoke about how she’ll research the entire city of Astoria — downtown, Uppertown, Uniontown and all around — over the coming months and come up with recommendations that might lead to a more successful commercial core.
50 years ago — 1972
ILWACO, Wash. — A giant, rain-garbed fisherman, sculptured from a mighty redwood tree, will be erected overlooking the Columbia River Bar.
The idea belongs to Bob Bevans of Ocean Sky Unlimited, a new Long Beach Peninsula public relations and advertising firm. The 63-foot high giant will be brought to life by talented artist Norm Oyler and his mini-chainsaw.
The statue when built will be an imposing sight. Planned to be visible from Ilwaco and located so people can walk up to it, the fisherman will measure about 16 feet from shoulder to shoulder and 12 feet thick.
It will require a hole 28 feet deep to support it. Bevans anticipates the statue will be erected by next summer and will become known worldwide.
Astoria YMCA boosters, who are trying to raise an additional $100,000 by Nov. 24 so that the Y’s new pool will be completed by June, can take heart.
YMCA boosters were doing the same thing 59 years ago, before the original Y pool was built in 1914.
The differences are that the earlier fund raisers only needed to raise $40,000, not $100,000 and they had extra time to raise it, one day to be exact.
KNAPPA — Big game hunter Jim Cadd brought home the bacon the other day in the form of 750 pounds of moose meat, following six days of hunting in British Columbia.
And he has the moose antlers to prove his prowess in the Canadian wilds. He was accompanied by Richard Hay, of Portland, and they hunted with professional guide Len Pickering of British Columbia.
Hunting from a base camp at the foot of the Rockies, on their fifth day out, Cadd bagged his moose with three shots by Lake Destilla. It was packed out on horseback 12 miles.
A taxidermist mounted the trophy and estimated Cadd’s bull was 11 years old with antlers rated at 209 point. It will be recorded in the British Columbia record book as one of the largest bagged in the Prince George-Parsnip River area.
SEASIDE — Groundbreaking for the first high rise condominium on Seaside’s oceanfront will begin within a week, owner Harvey Mills said. The $2.5 million structure will rise six stories above the south Prom at Avenue F.
75 years ago — 1947
GEARHART — Two Gearhart school boys rode their bicycles on the beach Friday morning, looking for the Japanese floats that often wash up after a stormy night.
They found one, three feet in diameter, made of steel and full of explosives.
Walter Henningsen, 14, and his brother, Paul, 11, sons of Mr. and Mrs. W.F. Henningsen, notified City Marshal Harold Tyberg. The Point Adams Coast Guard station verified Tyberg’s report and posted a guard.
Seattle’s 13th naval district headquarters dispatched a Lt. Winslow, mine disposal officer, to explode or disarm the mine.
The deadly mine, rusty and encrusted with barnacles, lies near the high tide mark, 100 yards north of the Necanicum River.
It held 350 pounds of an explosive more powerful than TNT, but its detonator had been removed by scrappy, nervous navy lieutenant D.F. Winslow, mine disposal officer for the 13th naval district headquarters, Seattle.
No one except Lt. Winslow had been within 200 yards of the ugly four-pronged sphere while the detonator was being removed.
“I take ‘em out quickly,” Lt. Winslow said later “so I won’t have too much time to think about what I’m doing.”
U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard vessels hunted Tuesday for additional Japanese mines in Northwest Pacific waters.
One mine was reported 40 miles west of the mouth of the Columbia River, and the U.S. cutter McClean was dispatched to dispose of it. It was the 13th spotted in coastal waters in the past 10 days.
On Monday, the Coast Guard revealed that 35,000 Japanese mines have not been located since the end of the war, and that many of these would be carried by the Japanese current to the Pacific coast.
A new organization to promote improvement of the Lower Columbia River Highway from Rainier to Astoria was organized by nearly 75 representatives of communities along the road at a meeting in Clatskanie Thursday night.
The new group will call itself the Lower Columbia Highway Association and its first activity will be to send a committee to Portland next Tuesday afternoon to make a presentation before the interim legislative committee on roads, streets and highways.
In vigorous bidding for four lots of 40 cans of soupfin livers discharged Friday by the Astoria Fishing vessel Clara G, buyers boosted the price for the highest grade of male livers in the delivery to $11.25 a pound.
The New England Fish company, which was high bidder for all four lots, said that the liver market was strong.
Foreign production of livers and the announcement that the process for synthetic production of vitamin A had been perfected weakened the market early in the fall.
The Clara G’s catch included a lot of female livers which sold for $3.46 a pound. Samples of the livers are tested and fishermen are paid on the basis of vitamin content.
The State Public Utilities Commission will ask Burlington Northern Inc. to bring its trains to a stop at two railroad crossings in Warrenton, it was decided in an informal meeting Thursday.
However, David Astle, administrator of the railroad division of the commission, agreed with those present that slowing the trains to 5 miles per hour and posting a flagman would be another reasonable alternative.
The crossings in question are the ones at S.W. Second Street and at S.W. Ninth Street. Both are in the vicinity of Warrenton Grade School.