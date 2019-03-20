10 years ago this week — 2009
After a 10-year absence, daily direct commercial air service between the North Coast and Portland returned Sunday. As the tiny nine-passenger, single-engine Pilatus PC-12 plane touched down at the Astoria Regional Airport, the crowd of approximately 150 that showed up to greet the SeaPort Airlines inaugural flight from Portland International Airport erupted into applause and cheers.
With the Columbia River in all its majesty as a backdrop, members of the steering committee for the Astoria Riverfront Vision Plan gathered Friday afternoon in the Kern Room of the Columbia river Maritime Museum to continue deliberating the fate of the riverfront. Their goal is to come up with a workable plan to guide development on shore and over the water that will win the support of Astoria residents.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has seized more than two dozen logs it says a timber crew featured on the History Channel's reality show 'Ax Men' salvaged illegally.
Officers were tipped off after watching the popular series, which chronicles the lives of Pacific Northwest timber cutters, including a father-son team from Aberdeen-based S&S Aqua Logging.
When spring breaks in Seaside, everyone is ready.
The pool is primed, the skateboard park gets busy and the Seaside Civic and Convention Center buzzes with activity.
After a winter of rain, snow and wind, spring break means just that – a break from bleakness and a time to have fun.
But not too much fun.
50 years ago — 1969
If you want to get into a fight with coast property owners, just use the words “vegetation line.”
Gov. Tom McCall's committee on Natural Resources did Monday, and two longtime opponents of beach bills came out swinging.
Kessler Cannon, the committee's administrative assistant, submitted amendments proposed for a new beach bill, intended to strengthen the one passed two years ago to assert public rights on the ocean shore.
The 1967 bill did not make it clear how far inland the public rights go. It just said the public had acquired rights there.
It also zoned the beaches against construction below a point 16 feet in elevation above mean sea level. That coincides generally with the vegetation line.
Many persons have accepted the 16-foot line as the limit of public claims to the beach, but Cannon and others say the public has a claim to many areas inland of 16 feet. These are areas where the vegetation line is east of the 16-foot line.
The president of the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce said today the first Pioneer Days celebration was “a great success” and the chamber is thinking of making it an annual event.
Some 250 people were served at the pioneer supper held at the conference grounds Saturday night in conjunction with the celebration, held Friday evening through Sunday.
The three-day event was officially proclaimed as Pioneer Days by Mayor Gerald R. Gower, noting that the celebration was to acknowledge and recognize the early residents and pioneers of the Cannon Beach area.
The Port of Astoria Commission and the port manager reportedly held a meeting Monday night at which Manager C.E. Hodges said he would go to Salem next Monday to testify “as a private citizen” in favor of the port-merger bill, which the commissioners oppose.
75 years ago — 1944
Three hundred guests in one evening is the highest record in the guest book of the Blue Room, Tri-Y sponsored teenage recreation center in the YMCA basement, according to Mrs. John Trullinger, president of the YMCA board.
The record was set during the early days of the club, which has been open weekend nights and after games. Attendance on regular nights, open to all teenage girls and boys, has averaged about 45.
Congressman James W. Mott, in a special release received here today, announced this week passage by the house naval affairs committee of a new naval shore station bill, authorizing $800,000 for construction and development of facilities for training navy personnel at the U.S. Naval Air Station here.
Mrs. L.R. Rogers recently returned to her old home at Cannon Beach, after an absence of 40 years. Her husband is an artist and they have returned to the west to paint scenes along the Oregon coast. She is a sister of Lieutenant Adair, for whom Camp Adair is named, and her grandfather was Gen. John Adair, a prominent figure in the early history of Oregon.
Purchase of all assets of the old Columbia Transportation company ferry service between Astoria and the north shore was announced today by Capt. F.S. Elfving of the Astoria-North Beach Ferry company. The 140-foot waterfront property immediately east of Fourteenth Street between the Columbia River and the Spokane, Portland & Seattle railroad right of way, the Megler station landing on the Washington side of the river and the old ferry boat North are included in the sale, Elfving said.
