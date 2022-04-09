10 years ago this week — 2012
It was “Flashback Day” Friday at Ernie Aiken Field, with shades of the 2010 state championship game.
The Scappoose Indians won that one, and they also won Friday's Cowapa League opener, bringing an end to one of the league's longest win streaks.
For the first time since April 17, 2008, the Astoria Fishermen came up short in a league game, as the Indians rallied for an exciting 3-1 win over Astoria in front of a large crowd on a sunny day at Aiken Field.
When Cannon Beach puts on an event, it tends to go overboard. Earth Day is a good example.
While only one Earth Day is celebrated elsewhere, in Cannon Beach, there are 12 Earth Days, each one packed with something meaningful involving the environment.
The event begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday in a ceremony to welcome home the tufted puffins to Haystack Rock. It ends on the real Earth Day, April 22, with 108 sun salutations by yoga participants and a presentation on local wetlands by naturalist and photographer Neal Maine.
Students in the Eldon Korpela Applied Science Center at Astoria High School did what they could to kill the snails, which appear like tiny black specks on the ground, invading the North Coast from New Zealand.
A group of 11, first-and second-year members of Lee Cain's fisheries technologies program, searched for dead bodies of the New Zealand mud snails (Potamopyrgus antipodarum) in their petrie dishes last week.
As part of the United States Geological Survey study, the students assisted two researchers from the Columbia Environmental research Center in Columbia, Missouri, as they tried to find an effective way for rural firefighters to sterilize their equipment and kill the invasive species using their own fire retardant foams.
“This is part of a larger sweep of projects, partnering with experts that work on these invasive species,” said ecologist Holly Puglis of the USGS, who added this was the first such project she'd done with high school students. “The whole point is we go where the invasion is occurring. Lee is our New Zealand mud snail expert.”
Cain's class one day exposed the snails in differing concentrations of several fire retardant materials, with one group of snails staying immersed for between 10 and 15 minutes and the other for 45 to 60 minutes.
“Our goal is to answer the question: Would this be an effective sterilization method?” said Puglis, who added that so far she'd only measured less than a 10% mortality.
50 years ago — 1972
Elizabeth Bronaugh, a 5-foot-9 Seaside student, captured the Miss Clatsop County title Saturday night in what was apparently close competition with at least two other contestants.
Miss Bronaugh, who has blonde hair and blue eyes, was named over Paula Andriesian, first runner-up, after lengthy deliberations by the judges.
“I thought it couldn't happen to me. It's great, wonderful!” said the 17-year-old winner as she held a bouquet of red roses after her coronation and received congratulations of friends and officials.
The Fort Clatsop National Memorial reached a milestone Sunday.
The one millionth visitor to the fort, John E. Long, of Vashon Island, Washington, visited the national memorial and was welcomed by park Superintendent Paul Haertel.
Long received a certificate in recognition of his visit and a gift of books from the Fort Clatsop Historical Association in commemoration of the national parks centennial.
Fort Clatsop was authorized by Congress in 1958 and is administered by the National Park Service of the Department of Interior. The memorial is one of more than 280 in the park system, which is observing its 100th anniversary this year.
Except for the proposed American Metal Climax aluminum reduction plant at Warrenton, there appears to be little prospect for significant expansion of heavy industry in Clatsop County in the near future.
In fact, there is still some question as to when AMAX will build the Warrenton plant. Herbert Clough, AMAX primary division president, says the construction schedule of the plant is under review because the aluminum market is now poor – and has been for some time.
Clough says AMAX will still build the plant at Warrenton but that the time schedule may be delayed despite the fact AMAX has a firm contract with the Bonneville Power Administration to begin buying power Oct. 1, 1974. He says one of the evaluations the company must make is whether it will cost them more to build the $120 million plant on schedule than to pay for unused power.
Picture Clatsop County in 10, 20 or 30 years. What will it be like? Will more and more tourists flock to the ocean beaches? Will there be sandy beaches to go to? Will the fish still be here? What about the forests?
Clatsop County officials are making decisions today influencing what the future will bring even farther down the road than 30 years.
But, to a certain extent, they feel caught in the middle with the new state regulations on development on one hand and a need to enlarge the tax base and provide employment on the other. In addition, a comparatively new concern of the environment on the part of some citizens groups and state agencies influences what decisions are made.
County officials and residents want to preserve the special qualities of the county's coastline, its beaches, its rivers, its mountains and its woodlands. Preservation, in many cases, means opposition to change. The view says what we have now is good – why change it?
However, officials and some residents seem concerned about attracting livable growth in industry so the county can enlarge its tax base and provide services for present and future populations.
75 years ago — 1947
The U. S. Navy has a good man in Alden Blood, 22, bos'n mate, first class, aboard the cutter Papaw.
When the Papaw arrived at Tongue Point from Vancouver, Washington, Saturday, Blood was missing. He had last been seen working on a lifeboat, dressed in his pea jacket and cap. All efforts to locate the husky mate from San Francisco failed.
At 10 o'clock Saturday night, Mate Blood returned to his ship, wet, hungry and leg wary. He had fallen into the river and had some trouble reaching the Washington shore because he refused to abandon his jacket and cap.
Blood did not identify the desolate spot he set foot on in Washington, but there were no signs of civilization and no fishing boats around. He decided to return in the quickest way possible.
Picking up a board for a paddle, he straddled a log and headed for the Oregon shore. In crossing the river he was unable to flag any boats. After getting ashore, he had to walk to his ship.
The National Guard will take over and operate the USO building here as a National Guard armory when the USO gives it up, but wants an advisory committee named to help the local National Guard company officers map a policy for use of the structure when not in use for armory purposes.
A slide near Bradwood pushed 300 feet of railroad track and a $40,000 shovel into the Columbia River at 10 o'clock this morning. The slide occurred in a railroad quarry from which the Morrison-Knudsen company is removing rock for the railroad fill from Tongue Point to Astoria.
The Astoria Regatta Association Tuesday night postponed its annual election of new officers and directors when it developed that no copy can be found of the bylaws governing conduct of elections.
Who's polluting the Columbia River? Oregon or Washington?
Oregon, said the Washington state pollution commission in reporting a recent survey.
Washington, the Oregon state sanitary authority reported today.
The Oregon authority expressed “amazement” at the “sudden outburst” from the state of Washington blaming Oregon's laxity for pollution of the Columbia.
In fact, the Oregon authority said a comprehensive investigation of both states showed slime mold was more prevalent in Washington waters of the river than in Oregon waters.
The board of Army engineers in Washington, D.C., which will act on the division engineer's favorable report on the proposed dam at The Dalles, knows that dams kill salmon.
Members of the board, which must approve all projects of the corps of engineers before they are submitted to Congress, listened for almost two hours to the testimony presented by the recent dam-fighting expedition from the Columbia.
Among the witnesses at the final hearing on The Dalles dam were salmon packers, biologists and Indians.
Donald McKernan, chief biologist of the Oregon fish commission, and Joe Craig, chief biologist of the Washington department of fisheries, told the Army engineers that construction of dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers would cause the ultimate destruction of salmon runs.