10 years ago this week — 2010
Clatsop Community College threw a party for itself Saturday.
The occasion was the dedication of Columbia Hall, the centerpiece of a $27 million remodel of the Jerome Avenue campus in Astoria.
Greg Hamann, who was president during the efforts to gain funding for the project, returned from his new job as president of Linn-Benton Community College in Albany to preside over the festivities.
“This is truly a building that was built by the people, for the people — and you are the people,” he said, looking around a standing-room only meeting room filled with college board members, staff, students and community leaders. “Columbia Hall is more than a building — it’s an investment in our future.”
The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals sided with liquefied natural gas opponents Monday in a legal dispute over whether the Bradwood Landing LNG project is too big for its proposed site and whether it will protect fish and traditional fishing grounds.
CANNON BEACH — In a town where, for many residents, every day is Earth Day, what’s the big deal about having 12 Earth Days in a row?
Well, the tufted puffins — those black birds with white faces, thick orange and yellow bills and long plumes behind the eyes — are coming home to Haystack Rock.
The popular birds will be welcomed by Cannon Beach Elementary School students on Earth Day, April 22.
Paul R. Mullet, who has been shopping for a new national headquarters for his neo-Nazi Aryan Nations white supremacist group, attended the Pacific County Noxious Weed Control Board meeting in Long Beach, Washington, Tuesday night.
He was there at the invitation of Moby Dick Hotel manager Keith Stavrum, who said Monday that the hotel, which is owned by Felice “Fritzi” Cohen, will be sold to Aryan Nations unless Pacific County backs down from a demand that Cohen kill the spartina grass on her property.
50 years ago — 1970
Gov. Tom McCall met audiences young and older and talked about pollution control, the enthusiasm of young people, nerve gas and other things during his Clatsop County visit Friday and Saturday.
The governor’s expedition started with an informal chat with high school and college students Friday at Clatsop Community College’s “Expo 70” event and finished with some golfing Saturday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a resolution today calling on all Americans to pause at 9 o’clock tonight to pray for the safe return of the Apollo 13 astronauts.
Princesses for the 1970 Astoria Regatta were named Saturday at the annual selection dance at Astoria High School, and will meet tonight at the home of Mrs. Fred Fredrickson.
TILLAMOOK — The fight over beaches in Tillamook County has come down to an effort to keep the beaches in the southern part of the county open to automobiles.
Almost everyone agrees to the closure of northern beaches.
The chairman of Astoria’s downtown plan study committee says he thinks his group and the city Planning Commission are in substantial agreement on the idea of widening Marine Drive to take some of the traffic off of Commercial Street.
Deskin Bergey, chairman of the committee studying plans for revamping the downtown shopping district, outlined for Planning Commission members Tuesday how he thinks the city should proceed. He said his committee had come forth with some recommendations but felt it must next get the state Highway Division’s opinion on Marine Drive before going further.
Planning Commission Chairman Allen Cellars told Bergey his commission had passed a resolution last year endorsing the widening of Marine and Lief Erikson drives to four lanes all the way through Astoria, recommending that as soon as funds were available that U.S. Highway 30 be rerouted around Astoria to the south.
In the continuing controversy between the Port of Astoria and the operators of the Seafare Restaurant at the West End Mooring Basin, word was received this morning that cancellation of two liability insurance policies covering the restaurant have been rescinded.
Charles De Greef of J.G. Newman Co., the Portland agent which holds both the Port’s insurance coverage and the liability policy of the restaurant operators, Paul Hines and Ellsworth Thiel, wrote to the Port and Jerry Sullivan, the Seafare’s Astoria agent, notifying them that the cancellations have been rescinded to allow further time to look into construction problems at the restaurant.
ABOARD USS IWO JIMA — Apollo 13’s astronauts blazed back safely to their home planet today in a thrilling climax to America’s most perilous space journey.
75 years ago — 1945
Tonight, for the first time, Northwest Neighbors will originate from station KAST in Astoria. Bob Holmes (Voice of the Lower Columbia) will “pop” the questions from the floor of Amato’s Supper club, and skipper Ernie Foster will come up with the answers about the Foster brother’s third-of-a-century old business which has meant mail freight and personal transportation to so many residents of this region.
Vivian McMurltrey, well-known radio personality and writer-producer of this show since 1942, is here to put on the show. This will be her last broadcast before she leaves for California to engage in further radio work.
Something over a half million dollars will be spent in Clatsop County for state highway construction during the immediate post-war period if the tentative three-year program of the Highway Commission is finally adopted. There are two proposed projects for this county, the major one being a part of the new road into Cannon Beach and the other being the last sector of the Astor and Bond Street extension in Astoria.
The Astoria Marine Construction Co. has just received word from the Navy department that it has been scheduled for repair work on naval ships. Its first job will be the complete overhaul of two YMS ships, one of which was built at the local yards. The first of these ships is scheduled to arrive May 15.
State and federal forestry officials announced this week they would attack by airplane dusting a lethal forest disease, hemlock looper, which since 1944 has killed about 40,000,000 feet of Clatsop County timberland in the coastal Cannon Beach section.
A blaze, unnoticed until flames shot about 20 feet from the roof, completely razed the Anchor restaurant in Seaside about 5 a.m. this morning and swept among other buildings on Broadway near Columbia to cause heavy losses, actual value of which is yet undetermined.
Other businesses suffering damage were Sprinkle’s Candy Kitchen, the Penny Arcade, the Mexican curio shop and Johnson Brothers shooting gallery.
WASHINGTON — Ernie Pyle, the greatest front-line reporter of this war, has been killed in action.
The skinny little Scripps-Howard war correspondent, beloved of U.S. fighting men the world over, was killed by a Japanese machine gun bullet on a little island off Okinawa.
Word was received here Monday that George William, son of Mrs. Agnes William, 934 Eighth Street, listed as missing in action in Belgium since Dec. 27, has been liberated from a Nazi prison camp in Germany by advancing Americans and is now in a hospital in England.
