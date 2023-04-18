10 years ago this week — 2013
“A successful store and a downtown should approach their businesses the same way,” said Michele Reeves, a downtown revitalization expert.
Astoria Sunday Market, Pacific Power and the city of Astoria funded Reeves, who introduced the program in mid-May at the Banker’s Suite. She talked about revitalization tailored to Astoria at the Columbia River Maritime Museum in November and held a workshop on creating a cohesive city identity in February. In between meetings, she talked to business owners, studied downtown, took local stakeholders on a tour of the revitalized Mississippi Avenue neighborhood in Portland and provided hands-on courses on how to enhance downtown.
Young people want a walkable environment; the internet is becoming more important than a car; suburbs suffer more economically than inner cities; and infrastructure is increasingly too expensive to maintain — Reeves threw out statistics that point to an urban shift, adding that Astoria needs to leverage its unique qualities.
“You don’t have anything interacting with you until you get to 14th Street, which is your eastern front door,” said Reeves, who recorded her vehicular approach to Astoria from the east and west. She recommended more colors, murals or other fixtures on building faces, dramatic lighting and a closer connection between downtown and museums such as the Columbia River Maritime Museum, one of Astoria’s bestsellers.
SEASIDE — It is the worst-case scenario — a logger has fallen down a steep embankment, is unconscious and potentially has a broken back. The local High Angle Rescue cannot safely get to him, so the U.S. Coast Guard is called.
With a helicopter and a crew of trained rescuers, the Coast Guard is able to lift the logger from the hillside and quickly transport him to a local hospital
It is for situations just like this that the Coast Guard brought together Cannon Beach Fire and Rescue, Seaside Fire and Rescue, Clatsop County Search and Rescue Team and High Angle Rescue Team at the Seaside Airport Saturday for a day of hands-on training.
WARRENTON — Vietnamese military officers were given a tour Wednesday of the region’s significant military and cultural presence, including Camp Rilea.
The delegation’s visit to Oregon is the first of its kind and is the start to a unique military partnership that focuses on emergency response and disaster relief training.
The group of foreign military officers included generals and colonels in Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense and members of their National Committee for Search and Rescue.
The delegation spent the day with officers of the Oregon National Guard touring Camp Rilea, the Astoria Column, the Columbia River Maritime Museum and at Sector Columbia River U.S. Coast Guard Station.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be meeting or talking with a high-ranking officer in the Vietnamese army,” said Col. Dean Perez, post commander at Camp Rilea.
SEASIDE — It will be time to sing “Happy Birthday” to a grand old lady, who’s turning 100 Saturday. There will be balloons, cake and a presentation, and, yes, even the “Happy Birthday” song. The state librarian will be there, too, because the birthday celebration is for the Seaside Public Library.
50 years ago — 1973
Three new helicopters which arrived Friday at the U.S. Coast Guard station didn’t look much like the old, frail-looking whirlybirds of 10 to 20 years ago. They are larger, louder and faster.
Leonardo da Vinci, who invented the direct lift principal and is recognized as the father of the helicopter, probably wouldn’t recognize the 1973 version of his invention.
They were Sikorsky HH-3F versions fresh off the assembly lines in Bridgeport, Connecticut, preparing to take over search and rescue missions at the air base.
American Metal Climax and the Bonneville Power Administration are nearing completion of a revised contract that would delay delivery of electricity to American Metal Climax’s proposed Warrenton Aluminum plant by a year and a half.
An official of the state Department of Environmental Quality said today that American Metal Climax officials also had conferred with Department of Environmental Quality staff members recently on forms and procedures for applying for a permit to build in Warrenton.
Last Friday night was a great time for a dance. For that matter, so was Saturday afternoon. Twelve Astoria High School student couples decided they could raise money for the school’s junior-senior prom by staging a 24-hour dance marathon.
Their vision turned out to be only slightly larger than their swollen feet. The couples started out at 8 p.m. Friday, gyrating madly in the middle of the Astoria High School cafeteria floor to the loud blare of music from a record player.
Everyone seemed stuffed with energy, including one guy who danced like there were bumblebees in his shoes and a girl who flailed her arms as if she were swimming the English Channel.
But what started out resembling a dance soon vanished and what was left was a scene more reminiscent of the Boston Marathon.
The USS Barbey, a U.S. Navy destroyer escort named after the officer who pioneered amphibious warfare during World War II, will visit Astoria next Wednesday. The visit is being made because of the residence here of Graham Barbey, nephew of the late Vice Adm. Daniel E. Barbey.
Vice Adm. Barbey, of Portland, is credited by naval historians with having developed amphibious troop landing to their high level during the war. He helped plan landings in North Africa, helped design and test such beach craft as the LST, LCT and LCI and directed the assault landing on New Britain, New Guinea, Morotai, Leyte and Luzon.
The vice admiral’s brother was Henry Barbey, who was an early figure in the fish-packing business in Astoria. Graham Barbey, president of Barbey Packing Co., is the son of Henry Barbey.
A new Gyro Field football grandstand, with no cost to the Astoria School District, could become a reality if the sponsoring Rotary Club receives assistance.
75 years ago — 1948
The state highway department’s new half-million dollar ferry, the steel-hulled, diesel-powered M.R. Chessman, arrived Wednesday afternoon at its home port in a drizzling rain and was suitably greeted, despite the bad weather.
A crowd of several hundred citizens, headed by the Astoria Elks Band, braved the downpour to witness the ferry’s arrival at the foot of 14th Street. Most of the crowd boarded the vessel for a round trip run across the river to Megler, Washington, and return to Astoria, the last free ride the highway department will probably offer for a long time.
Afterward, state officials who came for the ferry’s inaugural and other visiting dignitaries were guests at a dinner sponsored by the Astoria Chamber of Commerce, meeting in the Club 13.
Speakers gave eulogies of the late Merle R. Chessman, publisher of the Astoria-Budget for 27 years and former highway commissioner, for whom the vessel was named.
The concrete-hull ship Joseph Aspdin, recently towed from the Astoria reserve fleet anchorage to Newport, drifted into the north reef in Newport’s Yaquina Bay early today. At noon, the battered ship was high and dry on the reef.
Weather-beaten fishermen of the salmon trolling fleet were in port here today telling of the perils of winter fishing in the mine-strewn waters off the north Pacific coast.
This year, for the first time in Pacific Northwest fishing history, large numbers of boats tried their luck at winter trolling. Al least 15 boats joined with vessels from almost every Northwest port in fishing expeditions to salmon banks off Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia.
In addition to howling gales and pounding wavers, the mariners faced a new danger — derelict Japanese mines.
“The boats in the fleet just aren’t moving at night anymore,” said one skipper. “In past years it was customary to run out to the grounds at night to be ready to fish in the morning. Most of the boats used to run back into port at night, too.
“But not anymore. Now every boat freezes in its tracks at nightfall. Only about a foot of those mines shows above water, and you just can’t see them in the dark.”
The Astoria Chamber of Commerce will cooperate with the program to provide a suitable marker for the Fort Astoria site at 15th and Exchange streets. President Arthur Dempsie declared after Peter Cosovich, former president, had appealed to the directors at their meeting Friday for support of the project.
Cosovich accused the community of negligence in the past in the matter of preserving historical sites and said that the current danger of sale of the property at 15th and Exchange streets has stimulated a strong movement for a marker there.
Four Japanese floating mines were destroyed by the cutter Balsam in 24 hours ending at noon Sunday in the best “mine hunting” luck the cutter ever had. This record was never exceeded by any cutter since Japanese mines began drifting to the Pacific coast.