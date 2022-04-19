10 years ago this week — 2012
Hundreds filled the downtown streets Saturday in every way, shape and form.
The newly renovated Astoria City Hall was opened for the public’s viewing for the first time; the Garden of Surging Waves project broke ground in the soon-to-be renovated Heritage Square; and the Liberty Theatre began its third phase of remodeling.
“This is a very special day for Astoria,” said Mayor Willis Van Dusen as the ceremony began.
City Councilor Arline LaMear added, “This is just such an exciting day. I’ve been fortunate enough to visit a couple of cities in Europe that have wonderful squares. And you can’t imagine those cities without those squares. And I think that there will come a day when we will look back at this day and think, ‘Was there ever a time when we didn’t have a Heritage Square in Astoria?’
“The most important thing we’re doing today, I think, is the groundbreaking for the Garden of Surging Waves. This is to honor a group of people who have contributed so much to our city, to our community. And it’s about time we honored them.”
A big celebration, an archivist and an energy-efficient home in Astoria are 2012 recipients of the Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards.
In fact, the North Coast earned three of the seven awards given this year.
The Astoria Bicentennial Celebration, Liisa Penner of the Clatsop County Historical Society and the Owens-Adair home for seniors and the disabled run by the Clatsop County Housing Authority will be recognized during an awards dinner and presentation at 7 p.m. on April 27 at the Willamette Heritage Center in Salem.
The Astoria Bicentennial Celebration was noted because of its yearlong success marking Astoria’s 200 years of history and heritage.
Penner is praised for her efforts in preserving, promoting and disseminating the history of Clatsop County and fostering an appreciation for local history.
WARRENTON — Half the events were “wind-aided,” and the other half were “water-resisted,” Thursday afternoon at a track meet in Warrenton.
The Warriors hosted a four-way meet with Clatskanie, De La Salle and Rainier at the Warrenton Grade School track — a meet that the participants will be talking about long after their high school careers are over.
At the start of the meet, lanes one, two and three were underwater for about a fourth of the track; and lane six had developed a giant air bubble under the surface, right near the finish line.
Thursday’s rain never really let up, and by the end of the meet, lane four was underwater, and the bubble was about 4 inches high and had grown into lane five.
Warrenton coach Josh Jannusch was trying to look on the bright side, as the meet was concluding.
“The one good thing is, the kids are having a good time,” he said.
50 years ago — 1972
The calendar says it’s the middle of April. But, snow or hail on the ground this morning said something else. Some snow fell in higher elevations and hail remained on the ground in some areas as a cold air mass moved through the area.
The state Highway Division crews worked through the night to clear the Sunset, Nehalem and Columbia River highways where between 2 and 3 inches of snow fell in the passes.
CANNON BEACH — The Tillamook Head Trail officially became one of 29 trails in the United States to be designated as a National Recreation Trail in a brief and damp ceremony at Indian Beach in Ecola State Park Saturday morning.
The Fort Clatsop Boy Scout District Scoutcapades held Saturday was termed one of the most colorful and well organized, according to John Foster, associate district scout executive.
Scoutcapades, held at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Astoria, had 24 booths depicting the many aspects of the program. Over 2,400 tickets were sold for the annual event.
There was still no break in the price dispute today between West Coast commercial troll fishermen and the major buyers. Officials of the West Coast Trollers Association pinpointed Astoria as the center of activity Tuesday.
Informational pickets were set up Tuesday at several of the county’s major fish processing plants and pickets were expanded this morning at Bumble Bee Seafoods facilities and in the Warrenton-Hammond area.
Several hundred Frenchmen may invade Clatsop County and the salmon fishing waters off the mouth of the Columbia River in June 1973, and again in 1974.
Two Frenchmen have been here for three days to determine if this area will be offered as the prize for 150 or more winners in a fishing contest sponsored by Pernod, one of Europe’s largest distilleries.
“Astoria is a very good looking city and offers the possibilities for an exciting fishing party,” said Christian Delclaux, director of public and customer relations for Pernod.
Pernod conducts some 500 fishing contests in France. It bands some 1,200 trout and releases them in the rivers of France. The first persons in each region catching the banded trout and calling the phone number on the band will win a four-day trip to a foreign country — two days for fishing and two days for sight-seeing.
75 years ago — 1947
The Tourist No. 2, the second ferry operated between Astoria and Megler, is expected to be on the run Sunday to aid the hard-pressed Tourist No. 3 in taking care of heavy traffic.
Despite the fact that only one ferry was on the job Sunday, the number of passengers and cars was the greatest since Sept. 29, 1946.
Floyd Simon, state maintenance engineer, reported today that 1,175 passengers and 433 vehicles, including 13 trucks, were transported across the river Sunday and 19 scheduled trips and one extra trip. If as many as 10 cars are waiting at Megler, the ferry makes an extra trip.
The multipurpose dam threat to fish brought more than 400 concerned people from Clatsop County into an anti-dam rally at the Viking Theater on Monday night, where seven speakers, representing a cross section of the fisheries interests, urged listeners to “write your congressmen and friends: take up the fight.”
“We went to our Oregon delegation recently,” said Anton Sorensen, manager, Union Fishermen’s Cooperative Packing Co. “We didn’t get any help, not even from our own representative.
“They advised us,” Sorensen said, “that they were governed by Oregon votes and the Oregon votes were about 15 to 1 for the construction of a series of multiple purpose dams across the main stem of the Columbia.
“We’ve lost many runs of fish and all we have left are the August and fall runs,” he said. “Two more dams between Bonneville and the Snake River will destroy these.”
WASHINGTON – A U.S. House Armed Services sub-committee today directed the U.S. Navy to supply within a week a final and complete study of Fort Barrancas and Fort Stevens, rivals to Del Monte, California, as sites for a Navy postgraduate school.