10 years ago this week — 2010
Walking along Marine Drive Thursday with his pro-freedom sign held high, Gearhart resident Bill Palmberg Jr. beamed.
The 200-strong tea party rally in Astoria was his first political protest.
“I’ve never done anything like this before,” he said. “It’s exciting to see people involved like this.”
Like others in the crowd, Palmberg is unhappy about the country’s record $1.4 trillion deficit and the burden it places on his children and grandchildren. He wants to see the government pay down its debt and cut spending.
“It’s a great country, but I’m worried about it,” he said. “I’m tired of big government and big taxes. We need a big change ... We need to get the government out of our lives.”
Imagine how a wall of glass would transform the windowless Duane Street side of the Astoria Library.
That’s perhaps the most striking of the design changes conjured up by Troy Ainsworth as a way to bring the bunker-like concrete building into the 21st century. Ainsworth and Hal Ayotte are architects with Fletcher Farr Ayotte, a Portland firm working on a plan for remodeling Astoria’s City Hall to make it more user-friendly.
Five years is barely a blink on nature’s timeline.
But it’s long enough for a rainforest to be reborn on the North Coast Land Conservancy’s Circle Creek property in Seaside.
Katie Voelke walked every inch of the site’s cow pasture five years ago as the nonprofit’s land steward.
She marked every slope and soggy depression, tested soil composition and hydrology and mapped out a future forest that would look something like the one that used to be there.
Then, she and others dragged decomposing logs back onto the dairy farm, which was thoroughly cleared of trees generations ago. Volunteers planted more than 8,000 saplings and shrubs strategically across the pasture and along the banks of the creek.
Now, Voelke is the executive director of the land conservancy, and the pasture is transforming before her eyes.
“This was very much a pasture,” she said. “Now, it is a rainforest. It’s just a very young rainforest.”
50 years ago — 1970
Scheduled completion of the first potline at the Northwest Aluminum Co. site in Warrenton has been moved back three months to Sept. 30, 1972.
Bernard Goldhammer, power manager for the Bonneville Power Administration, told The Astorian that the delay would give Northwest three summers to build its first potline, which is some 230 large, covered rectangular pots in which granulated alumina is converted into molten aluminum.
The site of the old Hammond mill, just west of Tongue Point, was the recommended location for an Astoria sewage treatment lagoon submitted Monday night to the Astoria City Council by a special chamber of commerce committee.
The City Council took no action on the recommendation, and is supposed to pick a site by May 1 so that final engineering plans may be begun in compliance with the state Department of Environmental Quality schedule.
Annexation of Blue Ridge to the City of Astoria came closer Monday night when the Astoria City Council directed that a public hearing on the matter be scheduled. The likelihood of annexing Tongue Point to the city was also discussed.
The second Soviet ship to visit the Columbia River in 20 years will be met by a 44-foot vessel from the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment station near the Lightship Columbia sometime this afternoon, according to Lt. Joe Tamalonis, station commander.
WASHINGTON — Air pollution will trigger a catastrophic warming of the earth in 200 years unless man checks his plunge toward an overpopulated, industrialized planet, a government weather scientist said Wednesday.
A dynamite explosion which ripped a hole early Wednesday morning in the side of the 36-foot Julie Lynn, moored at the Chinook Mooring Basin, has left Pacific County sheriff’s deputies baffled following a two-day investigation.
The investigation, which included officers from the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Inspection Office, Portland, the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment station, Ilwaco, and Pacific County sheriff deputy, Jim Baria, failed to identify any suspects or establish a motive for the blast.
75 years ago — 1945
Cecil L. Griggs, representative of the state Department of Agriculture, met with milk producers and distributors of Clatsop County Wednesday in the circuit courtroom to gather information on present milk operation here and indications of what the situation will be after war emergency conditions lift.
Griggs’ questions indicated that the department is studying the problem of what will happen to producers who entered the grade A consumers’ market for the emergency, have spent money for sanitation, yet will be classed as temporary producers and dropped when war-swollen demand decreases. Only a few such producers are effected here, but Navy contracts have effected others.
Among points brought out by producers was that present high costs of feeds and labor would make operation impossible without the government subsidies being received.
The Clatsop County Livestock Association elected Robert Reed of Warrenton as president at its meeting Tuesday night in Jewell.
The group also talked of the predatory animal problem which has forced nearly all stock raisers in the Nehalem Valley to discontinue operation. Bear, the stockmen said, are the principal threat. They passed a resolution to ask the county court for a bounty on bear.
Shipbuilding continues to dominate the field of industry in Oregon, although the state’s two basic industries, lumbering and food processing, were slowly gaining back their dominance.
The report, based on covered payroll reports, showed that both the “basic” industries doubled their wage payments between 1940 and 1944.
Plans for the installation of a new and modern confectionery store in the portion of the Riviera Building on Bond Street, occupied by the Hallaux Paint Store for 14 years, were announced today by W.C. “Curt” Hoare, Riviera theater manager. Leonard Mattson, Bond Street sandwich shop operator, and William Stanley, Riviera popcorn stand owner, will be identified with Hoare in the new business venture.
The Columbia River commercial fishing fleet went to their drifts for opening of the season at noon today, encouraged by reports of an upswing in salmon escapement over Bonneville Dam.
More than 1,200 of the boats were expected to dip their nets into the Columbia today, as sport catches around the Willamette River and Columbia sloughs near Portland were hooking 10 to 12-pounders.
A number of Astorians, along with citizens of other Northwest cities, felt the slight jar of an earthquake about 1:15 o’clock Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.