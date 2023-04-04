10 years ago this week — 2013
Former Gov. Tom McCall, who died in 1983, would have turned 100 years old on March 22. He got one mess of a belated birthday gift, though.
Under sunny skies Saturday from Brookings to Hammond, more than 4,000 volunteers fanned out with SOLVE bags in hand to clean up more than 52,000 pounds of garbage from the state’s beaches, declared a public highway by the 1913 Oregon Legislature.
In 1969, Gov. McCall helped start Stop Oregon Litter and Vandalism, now known by the name SOLVE, to address litter and vandalism problems throughout the state. Saturday was the nonprofit’s 29th annual spring cleanup.
Region one, from the Columbia River south to Gearhart, drew at least 700 volunteers, according to unofficial counts from its five cleanup locations.
Shortly after work started at the intersection of Eighth and Commercial streets, excavation work unexpectedly uncovered historic trolley tracks. According to Oregon state law, the State Historic Preservation Office now becomes involved, and construction at the intersection is now temporarily on hold.
During the preliminary research efforts for the 11th Street Combined Sewer Overflow Separation project, historic documents suggested that the trolley tracks had been removed in the area of Eighth and Commercial streets during major reconstruction in the 1920s.
Since this is not the case, the Astoria Public Works Department has engaged an archaeologist to document this historic finding as per project requirements.
WARRENTON — Knappa Loggers vs. Warrenton Warriors: The two schools haven’t been in the same league for over seven years now, but there’s still some Clatsop Clash pride on the line when these two teams meet, especially on the baseball diamond.
And with their No. 1 pitchers on the mound for a Wednesday afternoon clash at Huddleston Field, this one had “classic” written all over it.
And they didn’t disappoint, as Knappa rallied from a 4-2 deficit, then held off a late Warrenton rally for an 8-6 win.
With close calls, great coaching, good pitching and a pinch-hit home run, this one had a little bit of everything. It almost made you wish the two were in the same league again.
A boat belonging to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife docked at the East Mooring Basin took on water Wednesday and had to be pumped out to keep it from sinking.
Sea lions are believed to have jumped on the boat, causing it to become partially submerged.
The 24-foot boat was discovered Wednesday morning. Jose Delgado, the Port of Astoria’s boatyard maintenance worker, was alerted to the problem during his morning inspections.
The city’s Combined Sewer Overflow project is back on after the state of Oregon issued authorization to continue working on the intersection of Eighth and Commercial streets — the site where historic trolley tracks were discovered Monday.
The contractor, Tapani, will expose any remaining buried historic trolley tracks and the city will document this feature. Upon completion of final documentation and concurrence from the project, the trolley tracks will be removed and salvaged by the city.
50 years ago — 1973
No doubt chicken and seafood were featured on the Sunday dinner tables of thousands of Americans as a nationwide meat boycott to protest high prices got underway.
Most meat counters in Oregon and Washington state were closed Sunday, making it difficult to judge the immediate impact of the boycott in the Northwest.
An organized consumer movement to boycott meat hasn’t emerged in the Clatsop County area, but the effort seems to hold the support of a slight majority of shoppers.
Approximately 40% of Astoria-area shoppers who were interviewed over the weekend by The Daily Astorian indicate they’re supporting the boycott. Another 32% flatly oppose the move.
Cannon Beach officials agree that there is a traffic and parking problem in the Ecola Addition, particularly during the summer. Relieving it, however, has been stymied.
The state highway division has one solution. Meeting last month with city officials, Ray Wilson, state highway division official, said that the state would construct a 2.2-acre parking lot there if the city would allow it.
The problem is that a state-owned parking lot would take a large chunk of valuable property off the tax rolls, not a popular idea with some city officials.
The second Lighters Aboard Ship vessel arrived in Astoria today and its massive hulk unloading and loading small barges with its 500-ton, deck-straddling crane is sure to rekindle the imaginations of Astorians.
The arrival of the second vessel here officially launches an inbound-outbound cargo movement from the Columbia River region to Australia and the South Pacific, operated by Pacific Far East Lines.
And though there is little disagreement that Lighters Aboard Ship vessels hold long-range promise for Astoria and the entire Columbia-Snake River system, what about the immediate future? How iffy are the vessels here?
Like debates over any innovation in any field, consensus on such questions is slow to form. Some say it’s iffy, others say it’s a sound investment undergoing a natural development stage. Still, others say it’s too early to tell.
It was just an ordinary Wednesday night at home until the call came in from a Hammond tavern saying that men were going to launch a canoe. From the South Jetty. And leave on a six-month voyage.
”’Uh-huh,’ I said to myself, but I went ahead and checked it out anyway.”
It was true. At about noon Thursday, eight raincoated, orange life-jacketed figures were trudging supplies from their van to a beached 26-foot canoe, The Spirit of the Voyageur.
They were getting ready to launch that canoe from the South Jetty and leave on a six-month voyage, a voyage that would take them from the Pacific to the Atlantic Ocean.
75 years ago — 1948
The Astoria fishing vessel Trask was put out to sea in a hurry Wednesday again after bringing in 9,000 pounds of dogfish shark livers.
All boats of the Astoria dragger fleet are harvesting the best crop of dogfish for several years. The Trask brought in almost 70,000 pounds of the sharks and delivered them in port. The carcasses were sold to Bioproducts.
Winter’s cool clutch continued to grip the lower Columbia district over the weekend.
Flurries of snow and sleet fell throughout the district Sunday and Sunday night, but only on higher hills did the white blanket remain on the ground.
Cans, cans and cans. Out of cans, many cans, most cans. Today, Sunday and Saturday, on Taylor Avenue, on 38th Street and all along the waterfront, the talk was about cans.
“Your husband got a lot of cans,” friends excitedly told Mrs. Peldo, of Astoria. Her 12-year-old son, John, got excited. He put on his new rubber boots and hurried to the fishing boat Nestucca, where he counted the cans.
“Two hundred forty-nine cans, gee whiz,” John said . When he grows up, he is going to be a fisherman. The Valhalla, the leading dogfish liver boat in Oregon, brought 290 cans in two trips. Exactly the same number were landed by the Harold A.
These two cargoes were the largest made in the great run of dogfish sharks off the mouth of the Columbia.
Scores of citizens of Clatsop County petitioned the Astoria City Council in writing and other dozens came in person to the council meeting Monday night to protest against the sale of the city-owned lot at 15th and Exchange streets to a private buyer.
The council, after hearing their pleas, deferred any action on the matter for 60 days to give interested organizations a chance to develop concrete plans for improving the lot, the only remaining publicly-owned portion of the site of Fort Astoria.
Known in the ports of the Columbia from The Dalles to the sea as the steamer that “went places and got back,” the Charles L. Wheeler Jr. recently sailed to Seattle and ended up high and dry on a scrap pile.
This ship was a World War I “baby,” launched on the Albina Engine & Machine works in Portland just before the orders were issued to cease firing on the Western front. Christened the Point Judith, the steamer was later purchased by the McCormac Steamship Co. and named after its vice president.
On July 10, 1938, the Charles L. Wheeler Jr. accomplished what no deepwater ship had ever done — it sailed through the Cascade Mountains to The Dalles.
Aboard were governors of western states, and all the dignitaries of land, sea and air.
Eastern Oregon celebrated the arrival of the Charles L. Wheeler Jr., as a break in the “iron curtain” of the railroads, whose rates were held to be high by farmers. Thousands of wheat ranchers converged on The Dalles and saw a new era dawning in the wheatlands.