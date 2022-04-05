10 years ago this week — 2012
The first thing to learn about operating an Indian dugout canoe is that you never call it a boat.
“If you call it a boat, you get thrown in the water,” said 12-year-old Phoenix Dorsey of Wishram School in the Columbia Gorge near The Dalles.
Dorsey, along with members of the Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, held a practice canoe run and song ceremony Friday at Quatat Park in Seaside.
“This practice is for a canoe journey, the paddle to Squaxin Island 2012. Last year, we participated in the Paddle to Swinomish. This will be our second year, but the journey has been going on around 15 years to different locations around Washington and Canada,” said Charlotte Basch, a councilwoman for the Clatsop-Nehalem tribes. Basch is also a student at Pacific University.
The tribe members who “pull” the canoes with long traditional paddles, spend up to 12 hours in the water, and despite exhausting days, are welcomed with hot meals and cheerful celebrations each evening.
“We share our songs and dances, but since the Clatsop-Nehalem people have over the years lost a lot of them, we hope to rebuild them through the journey, meeting with family members who are spread throughout the Northwest. We are hoping to use this trip to get some of our culture back,” Basch said.
It was raining hard when Larry and Laura Wilkins left their Portland-area home Saturday morning for the North Coast. The couple wasn’t sure what kind of weather conditions they’d find as they joined SOLVE’s spring beach cleanup at the Peter Iredale at Fort Stevens State Park.
Despite a biting cold wind, the rain held off, although the couple observed fewer beach cleaners than previous years.
It’s not often that one athlete is able to speak for all participants of an entire track meet, but Warrenton’s Nate Ferrell came pretty close, in summing up this year’s Daily Astorian Invitational: “I felt great. And then the rain came. It’s a little demoralizing.”
Ferrell definitely had a great day on the track, and the rain, indeed, eventually came, as athletes from the four corners of Clatsop County came together Tuesday afternoon for the annual event that signals the start of the track and field season.
The Columbia Land Trust and Bonneville Power Administration announced this week the acquisition of 560 acres near the mouth of the Columbia River to permanently protect riverside habitat for Northwest fish and wildlife.
The purchase of three properties directly across from Astoria and near Ilwaco, Washington, is intended to protect Oregon and Washington’s threatened and endangered juvenile steelhead and salmon populations.
50 years ago — 1972
With few new industries and a comparatively steady population on the horizon, Clatsop County’s domestic water systems appear adequate for at least 10 years.
Larry Snyder, chairman of the county water resources committee, says most of the 28 water systems in the county are good for 10 years. But, beyond that, he says officials may have to consider using waters from the Columbia River.
“In 25 to 100 years we will be looking at the river. In 100 years, some state projections say Astoria will have a population of 32,000. If we have that many we would need water from some other source. Already, some states in the southwestern United States are looking at the Columbia River as a source. If they use it, we wouldn’t have it when we might need it,” he said.
If state plans fall into place, getting around Clatsop County will be easier in the future. Two projects are planned for Clatsop County’s main arterials in the next few years and others have been kicked around though no firm plans announced.
The first project will come on the Oregon Coast Highway between Astoria and Camp Rilea in 1973. It will involve a bypass route running through the American Metal Climax property in Warrenton, behind Warrenton High School and out at the north end of Camp Rilea.
The other main project, on the Columbia River Highway, will probably be delayed until 1975 because the state Highway Division has experienced trouble with earth slides on a new corridor near Fernhill-Burnside. The stretch between Fernhill-Burnside and Tongue Point represents the last leg of the planned improvements along the highway.
ILWACO, Wash. — The first Coxswain’s Insignia ever awarded by the U.S. Coast Guard was pinned on Master Chief Tom McAdams at the Cape Disappointment Motor Lifeboat Station on Tuesday afternoon.
Adm. Chester Bender, commandant of the Coast Guard, who pinned the new insignia on McAdams, said, “For being the best in the entire nation, Master Chief Tom McAdams, you are to be the first ever to receive an award giving recognition for the fine and outstanding work coxswains have done.”
The new silver-colored insignia, which will be worn by all coxswain in the Coast Guard, has a set of paddles, with the surf in the background. In the center is an eight-pointed star, which depicts an eight-point compass rose. It is worn over the left breast pocket in the same manner as aviator’s wings and submariner’s dolphins are worn.
75 years ago — 1947
The grave of John M. Shively, Astoria’s first postmaster, has been located.
A search was instituted for the last resting place of this early-day stalwart of the community at the time The Astorian-Budget was seeking historical material for an account of Shively’s life in connection with his 100th anniversary.
Various accounts of descendants of Shively and others placed his grave everywhere from Ocean View Cemetery to a burying ground many miles upriver from Astoria.
However, C.W. Halderman, ex-Astoria postmaster, has found the grave. After a search of available records, he found reason to believe Shively was buried in Greenwood Cemetery.
Searching the cemetery, he found the grave, plainly marked with a gravestone, alongside the road leading into Greenwood Cemetery, on the right side of the road and about 50 feet beyond the caretaker’s cottage.
SEASIDE – Three gray whales spouted and cavorted and played tag for an hour Monday morning in the lee of Tillamook Head, within 1,500 feet of the south Seaside beach.
Their exercises were reported by Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Hanna, who watched the gigantic sport with binoculars from their home on the north cliff of Tillamook Head.
The first helicopter ever to visit Astoria dropped in on a surprise visit at the Clatsop airport at 9:30 a.m. this morning, piloted by Tommy Hall, of the Central Aircraft company of Yakima, Washington.
The Bell helicopter came here at the end of a patrol of the Bonneville power line from Longview to Astoria this morning, and departed for Raymond and Chehalis, Washington, patrolling Bonneville lines in that direction.
All citizens of Astoria and other Columbia River communities interested in survival of the fishing industry are invited to a meeting scheduled for 8 to 9:30 p.m. Monday evening, April 14, in the Viking theater.
Eric Hauke, chairman of a chamber of commerce committee arranging the event, and Stan Church, assistant chairman, announced the date and details of the event at the chamber directors’ meeting Friday noon.
Purpose of the meeting is to familiarize local people with the serious threat presented to the Columbia River salmon fishery’s continued existence by proposed additional power dams on the Columbia River.