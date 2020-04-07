10 years ago this week — 2010
Around 50 people gathered in Astoria Monday afternoon to celebrate the Liberty Theater’s 85th anniversary with the dedication of the newly restored ticket kiosk. When the kiosk was unveiled, everyone admired its shiny bright copper dome.
It might not have turned out so lovely, had community members not aligned like stars in the proverbial heavens.
Liberty Theater Executive Director Rosemary Baker-Monaghan explained at the unveiling ceremony that the dome’s recovery had been a 60-year adventure.
Sixty years ago, the copper dome, painted, chipped and dented from bullets, was saved from being dumped by the theater owners when Glenn Beelar intervened and took the dome to his dairy barn, where it rested until the 1990s.
During the Liberty Theater’s restoration, Nora Beelar Morkert mentioned to Skip Hauke that the dome was in their barn. Hauke secured storage until 2007, then asked Paul Radu and partner Dale Johnson of P&L Johnson if they’d be interested in restoring the dome. They jumped at the chance, donating time and materials. Employees Keith Landwehr, Bruce Spencer and Cory Hughes spent countless hours over the course of a year sandblasting and replacing some of the copper.
In its first season of existence, the Astoria Winter Color Guard placed third in the scholastic regional A division of the Northwest Association for the Performing Arts Championships Saturday at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
The five-member team, coached by Krista Cuthbert, started rehearsals in November. The team practices two evenings a week at John Jacob Astor School’s old gym and has competed in four winter guard contests this year, placing second or third in each one. Astoria’s show is performed to “Hometown Glory” by Adele.
Tucked away inside an Astoria building at 1233 Exchange St. that formerly was part of the Astoria YMCA and later a church, is a huge room filled with classic and antique vehicles, along with whimsical memorabilia from bygone eras.
Some lovingly restored antique cars and trucks from the 1920s to the 1970s have found a home there, along with Asian antiques, pirate’s treasure, historic flags, wringer washing machines, cannon balls from the Revolutionary War and even an old game of Cootie. There’s also a Victrola, an old slot machine, a Chinese dragon chair and a wedding dress from the 1940s.
The Overbay Museum and Antique Autos is a labor of love created by Ralph and Suzie Overbay.
50 years ago — 1970
The Astoria Jaycees deserve commendation for their proposal to put up signs designating a scenic and historical route around Astoria, a step toward making the most of the city’s special features.
The service club plans to mount 12 by 18-inch signs on utility poles so that motorists could be guided on a route from the west entrance of the city to the Flavel House, up West Grand and West Lexington to the higher reaches of town, then down to Fort Astoria and the maritime museum, out to east Astoria and then back up to the Astoria Column.
One feature attraction after another, with a little bit of something for everybody, will be offered at Clatsop Community College’s “Expo 70” campus open house and new library visitation Friday.
Gov. Tom McCall will be the “star” visitor, the featured speakers will be notables in the academic field and star entertainers will be the 70 students from seven high schools who will perform in an Honor Band concert.
Dana See, Seaside, was named queen of the Clatsop Rodeo from a group of 10 contestants at the fairgrounds in Astoria Saturday. Lynne Thrall, Astoria, and Barbara Nedon, Knappa, were chosen as princesses of the court.
The rodeo court was chosen on the basis of a point system with points counted on horsemanship, personality, neatness of girl and her poise and public speaking ability.
CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. — The space agency reported today it no longer had a fuel pressure problem in Apollo 13’s moon-landing craft and the countdown moved ahead toward Saturday’s launching of man’s third lunar landing mission.
The Astoria School Board Monday night approved the proposed 1970-71 budget of $2,898,980, after nobody appeared at the annual budget hearing to speak either for or against the budget.
No cars on the Tillamook County beaches in the summer — except for dory launching at Cape Kiwanda.
That’s the way it will be next summer if the State Highway Commission has its way.
Clatsop County planning commissioners, prodded by member Russ Bristow, Tuesday viewed with alarm a proposal by the state Land Board to sell a large tideland area to the Port of Astoria as future industrial development.
The state mudflat acreage is adjacent to the planned dock facility of Northwest Aluminum on the Skipanon River. Bristow said up to 800 acres of mudflat could be filled and held in reserve by the Port of Astoria for future industrial purposes.
75 years ago — 1945
A baffling mystery today shrouded the source of fresh prime meat, found during the last three days on the Seaside and Gearhart beaches, and the object of close and widespread scrutiny by intelligence officers of three services, and the FBI with the Oregon State Police.
The meat was contained in heavy paper-board cartons, banded with thin steel strips. It was washed ashore from the Pacific Ocean, the first discovery being made Saturday. Some of the meat, including tenderloin steaks, were in good condition, and was being saved by those discovering it in Seaside and Gearhart.
There is a rash of rumors and speculation about where the meat came from. The 13th naval district at Seattle, working from information locally obtained by Navy sources, said it could offer no explanation of the beef’s appearance in the surf.
WASHINGTON — President Franklin D. Roosevelt died this afternoon at Warm Springs, Georgia, secretary Stephen T. Early announced.
Death was caused by cerebral hemorrhage at the resort where the president had been resting for some 10 days.
Hundreds of Astorians vividly remember Roosevelt’s visit to the mouth of the Columbia River, when he arrived in the sleek U.S. Navy cruiser Houston which slipped into the river through the mist of Aug. 2, 1934 and dropped her hook off Desdemona Sands. FDR, a world-wide angler, was out after Columbia River Chinook.
Establishment of Astoria, Oregon, as a trading post on April 12, 1811 — 134 years ago today — is among the dates of national importance coinciding with that of the president’s death, it was included in a United Press summary dispatch tonight.
Other dates included: 1770 — All duties revoked by Great Britain on all articles but tea; 1861 —Bombardment of Fort Sumpter began; 1912 — Clara Barton Died; 1920 — Marines occupied Guatemala to suppress revolt; 1927 — Start of world air endurance record by Acosta and Chamberlain.
A fighter-bomber naval plane, landing at the naval air station airport, dropped into the Lewis and Clark River Wednesday, when its engine quit just as it was approaching a runway, it was learned today.
The plane, flown by Ens. Arthur H. Beyer, was salvaged with little damage, and pilot, after executing a beautiful pancake landing in the river’s shallow waters, and missing logs in the stream at that point — was picked up unharmed by the Coast Guard’s air-sea rescue unit.
Ole Dybvik, driver of Svensen school bus, was fined $104.50 and his driver’s and chauffeur’s licenses were automatically revoked in justice court Friday. Dybvik pleaded guilty through his attorney to charges of driving while drunk. When arrested for drunken driving he was driving a bus carrying 35 children.
