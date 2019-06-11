10 years ago this week — 2009
KEIZER — Strike up the band and put another banner in the Brick House. Astoria’s got another state champion.
For the second time in six months and for the third time in four years, the high school can proudly claim another state title in a major sport, as the Astoria baseball team defeated the Baker Bulldogs 8-6 Saturday morning, in the Class 4A state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium.
The state title on the diamond came six months to the day following Astoria’s state championship win over Banks in the Class 4A football title game.
And Saturday’s championship had a lot in common with December’s title, as the Fishermen built a seemingly safe lead, then had to hold off a big rally by the other guys.
Music and drama were the recurring themes at Warrenton High School’s 89th graduation ceremony Friday.
With performances by the school’s state champion band, its choir and even a surprise appearance from graduating drama students, family friends were treated to a world-class performance — and the seniors were the stars.
The 37-member graduating class strutted into the packed gym with more than a little enthusiasm, and took their seats on the stage while the band played the traditional graduation march, “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Wahkiakum County is getting $590,000 in federal stimulus funds to replace the deteriorating Puget Island ferry terminal.
The Daily News said county officials were surprised because they had been told the project may have been too far down the list to qualify. In May, the county was told the ferry landing was a tier 2 rating for stimulus money, meaning it would only get money if other, higher-ranked projects fell through or declined the money.
“It’s excellent news,” said Pete Ringen, the county’s public works director.
It’s been a long wait, but visitors to the Astoria Column will soon be able to climb to the balcony of the 125-foot tall landmark again and take in the panoramic view.
Within the next few days, a crew from Columbia Wire & Iron Works in Portland will finish installing a new spiral staircase inside the Column. Fabricated from galvanized cast steel, it replaces the old staircase made of cast iron, which had to be closed to the public after developing dangerous cracks in November 2007.
50 years ago — 1969
The idea of a statue at the mouth of the Columbia isn’t a bad one. As a matter of fact, the entrance to the great river could be enhanced by a man-made figure, providing it were suitable and impressive enough. But that’s one of the problems.
Such a creation, suggested by the wife of State Sen. Schedeen of Multnomah County, would have to be huge in order to capture attention in the big channel entrance. New York was fortunate with the Statue of Liberty in being able to put it on an island of rock in New York Harbor. No such island exists at the Columbia River entrance. But perhaps a statue could be put somewhere near Hammond.
Another problem is what the artistic monument would be. A lumberjack? An Indian? A mermaid would surely be attacked from some quarters in this progressive region as immoral.
If it were a statue of a fisherman, the sports anglers would want the fellow to look like one of them, and the commercial fishermen would also want to be represented.
As to what country might like to donate this tremendous landmark, Japan would indeed be a good candidate, in view of her wanting to continue to buy logs from this country.
With everything considered, the idea of lighting a gas-fired flame on Tillamook Head to symbolize the arrival of Lewis and Clark — an idea of Mrs. William Haseltine of Surf Pines — sounds much better than that of a statue at the channel entrance.
Anyone else have an idea?
Flag Day is every day for Mrs. Chester Love, Astoria’s Betsy Ross, who has been sewing replicas of the Lewis and Clark American flag here for the past 14 years.
Mrs. Love, known as “Jo” to her many friends in this area and other parts of the western states where she and her husband have traveled, telling the Astoria and Lewis and Clark story along the way, includes her flag making among many hobbies. But it has turned out to be the most time-consuming.
Not that she minds. Never was the old saying “There is love in every stitch” more true than when she sits down at her sewing machine to put together the long red and white strips and secure the white stars on the blue field. Incidentally, the flag carried on the Lewis and Clark Expedition and raised above little log Fort Clatsop that winter of 1805-06 had only 15 stars, representing the 15 states in the Union at that time.
WASHINGTON — The space agency confirmed today the Apollo 11 moon-landing mission will be launched July 16 from Cape Kennedy, Fla.
Clatsop County has given tentative approval for the Astoria Regatta Association to again use Cullaby Lake, a county park area, for boat races during a phase of the annual celebration.
75 years ago — 1944
Astoria’s infant bottom fish industry, born two years ago as a lusty child, ended a week of illness today, and with every prospect of getting worse before getting better.
Production of an important species of bottom fish, Dover sole, has been zero since the middle of May. The reason is this: OPA ceiling to fishermen is 3½ cents a pound. Processors, who buy from fishermen, say they cannot pay this 3½ cents price, because OPA cut processors’ ceilings by 20 percent, and also knocked off a 15-percent markup to the army. Fishermen say they cannot fish Dover sole for less, and demand the ceiling price which OPA believes is justified, else they would not have set it there.
Grazing experiments on stump lands, cut over and burned over, such as exist in vast areas of Clatsop County, were viewed by a group of 54 farmers and forest service representatives at the Northrup Creek experiment station.
The annual field day tour was given by County Judge Guy Boyington and Herb Howell, experiment station manager.
The judge pointed out that the county’s large land holdings were acquired through tax foreclosures on lands once held and logged off by pulp and lumber companies and on property sold by promoters to people who expected the area to boom. He stressed that the county is now withholding sale of stump lands to avoid more such land speculation.
Rent control is still in effect in Clatsop County, despite widespread misunderstandings which have arisen from statements by unauthorized sources, it was stressed in an OPA rental division letter received Monday at the local price and ration office.
The OPA explained that the misunderstanding arose from a rent regulation amendment which said that in resort communities properties rented or occupied only on a seasonal basis, not rented between November 1, 1943 and February 29, 1944, are exempt from rent control. The same exemption previously existed; the new amendment merely changes the vacancy period from the winter of 1942-43 to winter 1943-44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.