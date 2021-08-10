10 years ago this week — 2011
Even though Jeff Skirvin won the title for the best all-around logger at the eleventh annual Logging Show at the Clatsop County Fair on Saturday, it was his 17-year-old son, Warren, who had the enthusiastic support of the crowd.
For the first time, Warren beat his father at one of the main events of the logging contest, the modified saw.
“It feels great. After these years of having him beat me, and then to finally beat him at something,” said Warren. Modified saws are normal chainsaws that have been tweaked with special fuels and accessories to make them run faster. Contestants are paired and timed to see how fast they can cut through a log approximately 24 inches in diameter.
“Darn it, he beat me in one of my favorite events,” the elder Skirvin said. “I think Warren is going to have to sharpen his own chain from now on.”
Skirvin teaches forestry and art at Knappa High School. Participating in logging shows is one of his favorite pastimes.
Rebecca Alfaro, 16, of Astoria, was crowned 2011 Regatta Queen at the Liberty Theatre Thursday evening.
At the coronation, the three Regatta admirals played a role. John Jacob Astor VIII helped crown the new queen, Walldorf Mayor Christiane Staab draped her in a royal robe and Martin Nygaard, president of Warrenton Fiber Co., handed her a bouquet of flowers, according to Regatta President Eric Paulson.
LONG BEACH, Wash. —Dale Ostrander was, by all accounts, dead.
But the 12-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital today after a surf rescue that has many using the word “miracle.”
Doug Knutzen is part of South Pacific County Technical Rescue, the volunteer team that spotted the boy in the water. When Knutzen carried Ostrander from the surf on Friday and handed him to paramedics, the veteran rescuer feared the worst.
“I’ve been doing this since 1978,” Knutzen said. “It’s something you never get used to, but I knew that the boy was gone, absolutely gone.”
Ostrander was at the beach off Cranberry Road halfway up the Long Beach Peninsula on a day trip with the Bethel Baptist Church from Spanaway when he got into trouble in the surf.
“They just went for a day and were just getting in ankle and knee deep ... it wasn’t a swimming activity — but he got sucked in,” said Denise Minge, daughter-in-law of Bethel Baptist Pastor Terry Minge.
Less than an hour later, as nearly two dozen church members prayed, cried and hugged one another on the beach, Ostrander had been rescued from the ocean and was in an ambulance being taken to Ocean Beach Hospital.
50 years ago — 1971
SEASIDE — The 50th anniversary of Seaside’s unique sea wall and Promenade was observed Sunday afternoon with the installation of a commemorative plaque at the Turnaround.
Some 1,800 spectators were on hand for the ceremony which saw the participation of the Sunsetters Drum and Bugle Corps, the Seaside police reserve in a flag raising ceremony and various speakers who related pertinent historical data about the Promenade.
LEWIS AND CLARK — April 2 was overcast and drizzly as Blaine and Debby Anderson Huffman mounted their 350 Motosport Honda to fulfill a high school dream of Blaine’s to tour the United States on a motorcycle. “You’ll never make it” were the words of encouragement they received periodically as they stopped for gas and food. But three months later, right on schedule, they made it.
The couple traveled 10,000 miles with only one small mishap, when they hit a rock and blew the front tire in Fernie, British Columbia.
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a motorcycle from the surf in what was otherwise a quiet weekend for them despite a big fleet of pleasure crafts seeking salmon at the mouth of the Columbia River.
A helicopter from the Astoria Coast Guard Air Station went to the Cape Disappointment sands Sunday morning when a report came in that a youth on a motorcycle was stranded on a sandbar just north of the jetty by the flooding tide.
When the copter arrived, the boy was gone but the cycle was still there. The copter landed on the beach, where bystanders reported the boy had come ashore and left.
The Coast Guard rescued the cycle and turned it over to the parents.
The state-federal split over the Astoria sewage lagoon site widened today at a conference in Portland called by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Representatives of federal agencies reiterated opposition to the Astoria selection at the old Hammond mill near Tongue Point, saying that it would destroy estuary areas.
State agencies supported the site because they said it would best serve the needs of the people.
Former President Harry Truman will not be in Astoria to welcome the Green Berets when they arrive around Sept. 4 for the completion of their trip from Missouri along the Lewis and Clark Trail. The Berets reached Lewiston, Idaho, Thursday to begin the water journey of their voyage.
Truman was invited by Capt. Harvey J. Schroeder, president of the Clatsop County Historical Society.
75 years ago — 1946
Lou Stafford, Portland golfing ace who went to the semifinals of the recent national public links tournament, scored a 31 at the end of the first nine holes of the qualifying round of the Oregon Coast Tournament at Gearhart this morning. Stafford was five under par.
This morning saw the first qualifiers tee off in the revived tournament, being played this week for the first time since 1941.
Organization of the Hammond Chamber of Commerce for supporting the town to acquire the U.S. Army mooring basin at Fort Stevens was undertaken at a mass meeting in Hammond Monday night.
Mayor James Hopkins and the town council have been inquiring into the possibility of obtaining the moorage, which can accommodate 250 small craft, for several months.
Built during the war when it was used by numerous Army vessels engaged in mine operations and in transporting troops, the basin is reported to have only one boat at the present time.
Two sections of Pier 3 were released Tuesday by the U.S. Navy to the Port of Astoria upon the urgent plea of the Columbia River Packers Association that it was in need of storage space for canned fish. Within a month the Navy expects to restore the rest of Pier 3 to the Port. Other properties of the Port will probably be retained for Navy use until completion of Mott basin.
Finishing up of the decommissioning program of the Navy here makes possible the release of Pier 3.
The Astoria school board agreed that children of the housing project, located in the Fernhill District No. 18, might attend Astoria schools during the 1946-47 school year, provided the Fernhill district guaranteed $60 per pupil per year tuition.
The compromise reached at Thursday night’s meeting means that the Astoria School District will be accepting the responsibility of educating upwards of 50 Tongue Point youngsters at a tuition far below the 1945-46 figure for the education of Astoria students, according to the school board.
Capt. Louis Peterson, of the Aletta B, discharged the season’s largest load of albacore at Van Camp Seafood Co. today, estimated at more than 25,000 pounds. There was no general pickup in albacore landings. Reports from fishing areas had a more optimistic tone than for some time.
Columbia River fishermen today were ready to admit the August run had shown up. Average landings jumped to 800 pounds and a few catches of more than 2,000 pounds were reported. Barney Voy, of Astoria, fishing for the Columbia River Salmon Co., brought in 2,314 pounds, which was the largest delivery reported today.
Steady employment for 250 men is offered by the reserve fleet of merchant ships, according to an announcement made today by the office of Capt. E.E. Thorne, reserve fleet superintendent.
Six vessels of the fleet of 31 have already arrived and are in line. Ships will include tankers as well as freighters, both Liberty and Victory types.
West Coast Airlines has asked for lease of space for its local personnel building of the Astoria airport, effective Oct. 15, the Port of Astoria Commission disclosed at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
This company was recently granted a license to establish a passenger service in the Northwest, with two planes calling daily in Astoria.