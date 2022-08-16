10 years ago this week – 2012
The Astoria Regatta celebrated its 118th year with high spirits, fun community activities and gorgeous weather. The festival, themed “A New Beginning,” began Wednesday evening with the Kiwanis Junior Parade and lasted through the Sunday afternoon with boat races.
About 400 people attended the admiral’s reception Friday evening, and more than 100 entries filed through the Lektro/U.S. Bank Grand Land Parade Saturday afternoon.
“The turn out has been good, and everyone’s very excited,” said Eric Paulson, 2012 Regatta president, Saturday of the various Regatta events. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Last weekend’s Regatta sailboat races turned out to be very exciting and eventful. Heavy seas and heavy weather conditions added new dimensions to Regatta activities that could be themed “Thrills and Spills on the Water.”
Astoria Yacht Club hosted three days of sailboat racing on the Columbia River east and west of the Astoria Bridge, along the city’s waterfront and north of the New Youngs Bay Bridge.
Seas were heavy with breaking swells in every race. Strong northwest wind built to small craft advisory level in excess of 20 knots for Sunday’s afternoon races. These challenging conditions tested the training and competence of the boat crews and also the integrity of the individual race boat.
CANNON BEACH – Just how much time will it take to run from the beach to one of 10 emergency assembly areas in Cannon Beach after a massive earthquake?
It depends.
How old and fit is the person making the escape? Do fences or bushes block the evacuation route? Is the travel surface on sand, street or something in between?
To answer the question — “How long does it take?” — scientists from state and national agencies will use Cannon Beach as a pilot project to study how the landscape, combined with the town’s demographics, will determine the safest evacuation routes.
McGOWAN, Wash. — Contractors continue to put the finishing touches on the National Park Service’s Washington expansion of the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in preparation of its grand opening Saturday.
But something about the place is already compelling motorists to slam on their brakes as they pass by it.
Maybe it’s the flurry of activity taking place next to the distinctive-but-unassuming St. Mary’s Catholic Church along U.S. Highway 101, where excavators are stockpiling driftwood.
The three concrete canoes situated on sand beds near the roadway might have something to do with it, too.
But perhaps it’s the sense that something is nearing completion after being long awaited. Some would say for eons.
50 years ago – 1972
The nation’s smallest, but most visible, military service – the U.S. Coast Guard – celebrates its 182nd birthday today.
The Coast Guard mans 21 cutters and 51 marine-based facilities in the Pacific Northwest with only about 2,000 service personnel.
Despite those slim numbers, the Coast Guard has earned a reputation for its search and rescue missions, many of which involved heroism on the part of Guardsmen.
WESTPORT – “Did you get a picture of Bobby Harris?” yelled the press agent. “Who’s Bobby Harris?” responded a tide-soaked studio photographer.
“He’s the guy everybody went down to Westport to see Friday evening – the one who’s been in ‘Bullitt’ and ‘Diamonds are Forever.’”
He even doubled for Elvis Presley in five films. Everybody was there to see him, but hardly anybody knew his name.
Harris – relaxing between takes, smoking a cigarette, answering questions from newsmen – was about to run his red Malibu off a ramp at Westport onto a moving ferry.
The filming was for Warner Bros.’ “Delphi Bureau,” part of a television series on ABC premiering in September.
Clatsop Community College has been allotted a budget of $69,195 for the current 1973 fiscal year out of Oregon State University’s $1,793,700 Sea Grant allotment for the year, Dr. Jackson Hargis, program coordinator at the college, said Friday.
Dr. Hargis said the additional money will permit some expansion of the training program for commercial fishermen that is one of three phases of the college’s Sea Grant activity.
The other two are the training of marine technologists, principally in seamanship and navigation, and the training of oceanographic technologists, technicians who assist scientists in oceanographic research.
Late last week, Linda Johns, 12, of Warrenton, was modeling a two-piece green pantsuit in the junior level clothing style revue at the 4-H-FFA Fair in Astoria.
After completion of that contest, Linda switched to the events she likes best – horse showmanship and horsemanship.
Asked how she has done in past horse events at the fair, Linda said she was, “OK. I learned a lot.”
She must be better than she indicated. Last summer, she tied with Margaret Maki, of Astoria, for the high point trophy in horse events.
And, during the past three days, she and Pokey have collected an impressive array of ribbons – two purple (championship) ribbons in showmanship; three blue (first) ribbons in the trail class, English equitation and showmanship; and three red (second) ribbons in horse judging, Western equitation and bareback classes.
75 years ago — 1947
The arrival of the August run of salmon in the Columbia River was more or less officially announced Saturday at 6 a.m. at Union Fishermen’s Cooperative Packing company cannery by August Mattson and his son, Dale Mattson.
The Mattsons delivered 1,811 pounds of Chinook salmon, almost twice as much fish as any other fishermen reported today. Average deliveries at several canneries ranged from 425 to more than 500 pounds.
The Mattsons used a diver net. Most of the other gillnetters had floater nets. Mattson has been a gillnet fisherman for years.
The freighter Pathfinder put out to sea Sunday with the largest cargo of lumber ever loaded at a single port in the Columbia River.
She carried 6,660,000 feet of surfaced, lumber stored under her decks and 450,000 feet on her decks, making a total of 7,110,000 feet, net measurement. This cargo was loaded at the Pope & Talbot mill in St. Helens.
GEARHART – Clatsop County golfers reached the top of the heap in the Oregon Coast tournament Monday as an all-time record field of 257 completed qualifying 18-hole rounds at the Gearhart golf club.
R.K. (Bob) Stephens, former Astoria country club caddy now of Portland, fired a round of 35-35-70 to win medalist honors in the men’s under 32 division, beating by one stroke the scorers of defending champion Glen Spivey, The Dalles, and five others who carded 71.
Columbia River buyers have raised the price of tuna to $515 a ton in the fourth price boost of the season. Since the first albacore was caught in a shark net off Newport, the price has gone up $105 a ton.
Jig fishermen, who catch the tuna on trolling lines and use feathered lures, are again coming in with the bulk of the catch. Grays Harbor landings were heavy Monday after most of the fish were found north of the Columbia River.
SEASIDE – The literary works of Chic Sale have gone out of fashion here since Monday night, when the City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the construction of privies.
Would-be imitators of the “The Specialist” were enjoined to cease and desist in their efforts to build bigger, better and more beautifu outdoor plumbing.
But that wasn’t all. A joker in the ordinance said that it’s also unlawful to repair privies in existence.
“What’ll I do,” a citizen inquired plaintively, “if the door falls off?”
People of the lower Columbia heard at breakfast this morning a skeptical radio broadcaster on an out-of-town station who just could not believe what he called a “fish story” he had received over the wire.
The story was to the effect that the freighter Diamond Knot sank Tuesday with 157,000 cases of Alaska salmon off the Straits of Juan de Fuca.
The broadcaster, who is in the performance of this duties, must have told many far-fetched yarns, said he refused to believe that a “fishing boat” had that much fish aboard.
Anyway, he gave the listeners the news, plus his doubts. What sounded most “fishy” of all to the radio man was that salmon cargo could be worth $3.5 million. This was too much for the broadcaster.