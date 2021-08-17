10 years ago this week — 2011
The Columbia River giveth, and it taketh away. As men and women have been drawn to it, so have they drowned in it.
The Astoria Regatta Association honored the maritime industry and the lives sacrificed in its service at a public memorial ceremony Friday. At Maritime Memorial Park, representatives of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy and Columbia River Bar Pilots each threw a bouquet of roses into the Columbia River as a somber and respectful gesture of thanks.
“I thought it was beautiful and appropriate to do,” said former Astoria Mayor Edith Henningsgaard-Miller. “I’m pleased so many people came.”
The local bus district has chosen a new director.
Jay Flint, of Astoria, has been offered the executive director position for the Sunset Empire Transportation District.
He takes over the position held by interim directors after the departure of Cindy Howe.
It tastes great with a bit of mayo, sweet pickles and a handful of diced onion.
Or instead, you might try it with a coffee crust, seared rare and drizzled with a tangy sesame glaze.
It’s Pacific albacore season in Oregon, and fishermen, chefs, processors and enthusiastic eaters are putting the fish on tables all around the state.
The fishery has deep roots on the North Coast, stretching back to the 1920s, when canneries lined the Astoria waterfront.
While those days are gone, demand for albacore is on the rise, chefs and industry insiders say.
That’s because people are finally getting the word that the fishery is local and sustainable, said Wayne Heikkila, executive director of the Western Fishboat Owners’ Association.
“We’ve been pushing this for a few years,” he said. “There actually is a local fishery here for albacore right in our backyard.”
VISALIA, Calif. — The Dream Season for the Dream Team came to an end Tuesday night, as the Visalia Blue All-Stars defeated the Lower Columbia All-Stars 6-0 in the final pool-play game of the Cal Ripken 12-year-old Major World Series.
When the Astoria High School Class of 1976 held its 35th reunion Saturday, Fort George Brewery’s Lovell Showroom became a staging ground for long-separated life paths to unite once more. The low-key affair gave the former classmates a chance to laugh, catch up and wax sentimental with old friends.
“Ours was the bicentennial class,” said Laura Johnson Parvi, of Astoria, who has orchestrated the last four reunions. “And here we are together again for Astoria’s bicentennial.”
50 years ago — 1971
Lynn Zurcher and Dana See rode away with the highest horsemanship honors available to 4-H equestrians this weekend at the Clatsop 4-H and FFA Fair when they won the revered Dad Potter Award.
The annual fair at the fairgrounds in Astoria featured a variety of events in livestock, mechanics, agriculture and home economics competition.
The band Bogart performed so loudly and generated so much enthusiasm during the fair among participants at the 4-H Empire Builders dance that ear throbbing area residents asked the Astoria police to close the dance a half-hour before its scheduled ending time of midnight.
Also, someone stole the 4-H and FFA flags from their flagpoles at the fairgrounds.
Ken Moore arrived at the Seaside Beach Run late but finished early.
The former University of Oregon distance runner, fresh from the Pan American Games at Cali, Colombia, paced a large field to win the 8-mile race in Seaside in a time of 37:52.9.
The president of the Astoria Regatta Association told downtown merchants today the goal of closing off sections of Commercial Street during part of the Regatta was to draw people into the business section.
Merchants with storefronts on Commercial and various organizations in Astoria are planning displays, concessions and other attractions on Commercial between Eighth and 14th streets. Chairman Curt Greenberg said merchants along Commercial had cooperated so far on making arrangements for use of space in front of their stores.
LEWISTON, Idaho – A 22-man contingent of Green Berets, rested after a six-day stopover, shoved off today, using rubber rafts to retrace the footsteps of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
The departure marked the last leg of a four-month foot and boat journey that started in early May in St. Louis.
From here, the expedition will paddle the Snake and Columbia rivers to Astoria, where it expects to arrive Sept. 5.
75 years ago — 1946
Two parties of local yachtsmen participated in a dramatic rescue of four Seattle people from a swamped dory on the breakers at the end of the North Jetty Sunday morning, and one of the local boats was almost lost.
The Seattle people, including three men and a woman, were trolling for salmon from a 16-foot dory powered by an outboard motor.
They were caught by the strong ebb tide in the lower river, close to the North Jetty, and their outboard was unable to make headway against it.
WASHINGTON — Dr. Harold Urey, one of the nation’s foremost atomic scientists, has warned that the U.S. must begin immediate preparations for an atomic war unless some form of international control over atomic energy is perfected.
Actual grading of restaurants in Clatsop County begins today.
For the past six months, Buckley R. Vaughan, county and city sanitarian in all incorporated cities in the county, has been examining restaurants and pointing out deficiencies in sanitation.
The Astoria Fire Department’s 1920 model Stutz pumper, recently relegated to a standby status in the department, proved it is still a highly important piece of equipment Tuesday when it was put to work to fill for test purposes the new 20,000 gallon tank just erected to supply the fourth level water district.
City workmen took up two U.S. Coast Guard pumps, which were obtained on loan for wartime use, but found that they could not suck enough water out of the mains to fill the tank. The Stutz, however, filled it in fine style.
The tank proved water-tight on its test filling, city officials said.
Two Portland sternwheelers, assisted by the Portland tug Smitty, pulled off the Norwegian freighter Romulus Wednesday night from a shelf near the bank just below the old Eureka cannery, about 40 miles above Astoria on the Washington side of the Columbia River.
Outbound Monday night, the Romulus was reported to have encountered steering mechanism trouble and plowed into the beach just below the green blinker in Eureka, Washington.
The 1946 Clatsop County 4-H Club Fair, which moved into the finale Thursday night at the Astoria fairgrounds, developed a paradoxical finish when most of the livestock awards were collected by girls while a number of boys outshined the girls in the baking department.