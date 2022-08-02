10 years ago this week — 2012

The Astoria High School Class of 1952 graduated in a simpler time. It was a time before rock ‘n’ roll: Crooners like Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett and Doris Day topped Billboard’s charts. “I Love Lucy” was in its first season. Gas cost about 25 cents a gallon and life expectancy was 68.4 years. Harry Truman was finishing his presidency, and the United States was in the middle of the Korean War.

