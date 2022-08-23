10 years ago this week — 2012
McGOWAN, Wash. — Middle Village and Station Camp Park held its grand opening Saturday after more than a decade of planning and collaboration.
The park is part of the National Park Service’s Washington expansion of the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. Located between the north end of the Astoria Bridge and Chinook, Washington, along U.S. Highway 101, the park has been in the works since 2002, during the preparation of the Lewis and Clark Expedition’s Bicentennial.
“For some of us, it’s a miracle that it’s happening,” said Jim Sayce, the Middle Village and Station Camp project liaison with the Washington State Historical Society. “To build a park in the middle of a recession is just amazing. It just tells you that there are things worth doing. This is for the future. This has incredible worth across cultural lines.”
The project is the result of a partnership between the Chinook Indian Nation, the Washington State Historical Society, the McGowan–Garvin family, the National Park Service, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and the Washington State Department of Transportation.
It was a “thanks, but no thanks” moment at the Astoria City Council meeting Monday night, when the council was asked to accept a gift from Foss Maritime of the former pilot boat, Arrow No. 2, and declined unanimously.
The Columbia River Maritime Museum submitted a request to the city of Astoria to accept the gift, because the museum cannot afford to handle the donation at this time of a vessel that will require some maintenance and restoration.
The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alert, the 210-foot medium-endurance cutter homeported in Astoria and often seen moored near the Columbia River Maritime Museum, recently received a much-needed overhaul on its hull and shipboard equipment at the Fairhaven Shipyard in Bellingham, Washington.
After representing the Coast Guard at the Portland Rose Festival, Alert’s crew arrived in Bellingham in early June for a 62-day maintenance period.
During this period, new equipment was installed that improved the crew’s ability to perform damage control, including fighting fires and combating flooding, officers said.
WARRENTON – Several local schools and a few from outside the area got a jump on the fall sports season over the weekend, as Astoria hosted a soccer tournament scrimmage at the Warrenton Soccer Complex.
The Lady Fishermen and Lady Gulls staged an unofficial, 60-minute “Clatsop Clash” scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Seaside’s Emily Becker scored two goals and Hannah Garhofer added a third to help Seaside defeat Astoria, 3-0.
50 years ago — 1972
One of the original writer-producers for the television series “Mission Impossible” scoured Astoria last week looking for a filming location for a new series about missions that sometimes seem impossible.
Allan Balter said he and his writer-producer partner, William Read Woodfeld, are preparing a 90-minute television pilot film for the CBS network on the U.S. Coast Guard.
Unlike “Mission Impossible” which portrayed some outlandish adventures, “Erickson’s Log” will chronicle the real-life adventures of a Coast Guard troubleshooter.
The U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet will be represented at the Astoria Regatta by the USS Wallace L. Lind, an Allen M. Sumner class destroyer. The Lind cruises the western Pacific waters and carries a crew of 275 officers and enlisted men.
The HMCS Chaleur will also visit Astoria during the Regatta celebration Aug. 24 to Aug. 27. The Chaleur is a Bay-class minesweeper which is employed in a training role, giving navigation experience to junior officers and seamanship training to seamen both reserve and regular forces.
The waterfront park in Astoria is going to get its 90-foot aluminum alloy flagpole thanks to the Angora Hiking Club of Astoria. The club gave $11,000 for the pole to the Columbia River Maritime Museum last week.
The money is from the sale of Angora Hiking Club property on Tillamook Head several years ago.
The Astoria Regatta started in 1894 as a promotional idea to create more enthusiasm in the community. The idea apparently was that of E.J. Smith, editor of The Morning Astorian, who had read of similar activities in Australia.
In the early days, flags and buntings were placed in residential areas on homes and on downtown places of business.
The first Regatta queen was selected in 1897. In later years, the girl who sold the most Regatta buttons wore the Regatta crown.
The Regatta was postponed in 1916 during World War I, in 1940 when a fire destroyed the Regatta Pavilion and again during World War II.
Featured in 1908 were sail boat races, where Gyro Field now stands. A “Bridge of the Gods Pageant” was held in 1910 at the city park. It featured a burning canoe floating down Youngs River, depicting Chief Multnomah’s canoe, and a red ball of fire on Green Mountain to simulate the eruption of Mount Hood.
CANNON BEACH — Some residents of this comfortable coastal beach community were apprehensive when the doors of the Cannon Beach Youth Hostel swung open in late May.
But for the most part, say hostel organizers, the town has accepted the project, located in a cozy, comfortable old home at Hemlock and Washington streets.
So have hundreds of young travelers, who find an inexpensive evening’s respite at the experimental hostel. The word is spreading via the traveler’s grapevine that the hostel is a unique experience.
75 years ago — 1947
Crowds lined Seaside’s Broadway Street at 2 p.m. Saturday to see a parade of more than 350 costumed schoolchildren on flower-decked bicycles, tricycles, wagons and floats, while adults observed the city’s annual Dahlia Festival at a countywide flower show Saturday and Sunday.
A float depicting Cleopatra and her court, entered by Earsom’s Jewelry Store, was awarded the sweepstakes prize of $50.
Once, when the little brass cannon boomed, all of Astoria flocked to the docks to watch the arrivals of infrequent steamships from San Francisco, California, bearing oranges, fresh fruits and news of the world to this Northwest port.
The little brass cannon still draws attention as it keeps silent watch over a number of pioneer treasures in the front window of the Pacific Power & Light Co.
The window is one of two displays sponsored by the Clatsop County chapter of the Oregon Historical Society.
Sports fishermen’s luck prior to the Salmon Derby has been the “limit” on salmon during the past two weeks near the bar, according to Dave Lawson, who with other sportsmen have caught the limit twice. Most fish caught have weighed around 25 pounds.
Over 150 boats are expected to participate daily during the six-day Salmon Derby, to be staged Aug. 30 to Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 to Sept. 4. Seventy boats have registered with the Chamber of Commerce and over 50 freelance boats will participate.
Pacific County Pioneers elected Roy Whitcomb, of South Bend, Washington, president at its annual picnic Sunday at Bush State Park in Bay Center. Al Gile, of Chinook, was chosen vice president with Mrs. Roy Moore of Bay Center as secretary-treasurer. Six hundred people attended the picnic.
John T. Welsh, of South Bend, 56 years a county resident, was speaker at the afternoon program. Welsh paid high tribute to the beauty and ability of the real aristocrats of the 1,100 miles of Pacific County land and water and the Indians of the local tribes.
An ordinance prohibiting the erection of a fish cannery and conducting of a fish receiving and processing business within an area near the center of Astoria was up for a first reading at the Astoria City Council meeting Monday.
This ordinance may have been inspired by reports in the fishing industry that a New York fish broker is seeking to acquire a site from Clatsop County on the waterfront in the vicinity of 10th Street for the purpose of erecting a cannery.
Among reporters and special correspondents swarming to Astoria to cover the Salmon Derby is Irv Blumenfeld, photographer for Life Magazine.
He reported to the Astorian-Budget today. He is planning to cover the derby from land, water and air.
Blumenfeld is interested in the housing of derbyists and their off-the-river recreation. He wants to get pictures of them in action with rod and salmon. He will take to the air for pictures of the army of derbyists.
Blumenfeld became acquainted with salmon fishing on the Columbia River in 1932 when he was a star reporter on the Daily Messenger, a defunct Astoria newspaper. He came to the Messenger fresh from being dismissed by the University of Washington as associate editor of the smart and gay monthly Sun Dodger.