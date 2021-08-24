10 years ago this week — 2011
KNAPPA — They take lawn mower racing very seriously here.
About 500 people cheered on 15 drivers in Knappa’s annual lawn mower race on Sunday. A central part of Knappa Days, a two-day celebration, the lawn mower races have both a serious and humorous side.
Each driver takes his machine very seriously, tweaking it to get the fastest speed, but at the same time, “we’re just a bunch of hillbillies having fun on our lawn mowers,” said Luke Newberry.
CANNON BEACH — Like salmon swimming upstream, some Cannon Beach residents are embarking on their own journey to save a sculpture.
Led by Jean Williams and members of the friends of Tolovana Wayside, a “Salmon Journey” committee hopes to purchase the basalt-and-steel sculpture created by artists Lillian Pitt and Aaron Loveitt that is temporarily installed at Tolovana Wayside.
The committee is seeking $10,000 to buy the sculpture and place it permanently at the wayside.
There are two reasons the group wants the sculpture.
“We don’t have any public art in Tolovana,” said Williams, who lives in the area 2 miles south of downtown Cannon Beach.
“And, being a salmon sculpture, it would go with the salmon creek that runs under the wayside parking lot,” he said. “It’s rumored that salmon did spawn in the creek.”
Soldiers from the Oregon National Guard’s 1249th Engineer Battalion are scheduled to participate with team “360 goes 180” in simulation of the Hood to Coast relay while deployed in Afghanistan Friday and Saturday.
This year will be the fourth time 360 Physical Therapy has supported the Oregon National Guard by participating in honor of deployed soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan.
This year’s team includes two Oregon National Guard members running in Oregon and more than 24 soldiers running in Afghanistan.
Dan Thomas lives in Spokane, Washington. But he hasn’t missed the Buoy 10 fishery for the past seven years.
Thomas, however, doesn’t visit the North Coast with a rod and reel in hand.
Instead, he is one of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members who volunteer to work to keep the hundreds of boaters safe.
Thomas, a member of Flotilla 81, of Spokane, has orders for two weeks of service. He is one of four auxiliary members assigned to the region.
“I love coming here,” said Thomas, whose dog, “Sandy,” accompanies him. “I came to visit the area eight years ago and saw all the anglers and boats. I contacted the Coast Guard right away and told them I wanted to be a part of the safety efforts here.”
50 years ago — 1971
Four sports fishermen, including a former Warrenton resident, drowned in three separate incidents near the mouth of the Columbia River within a two hour period on Sunday. It was the worst single day in drownings within the U.S. Coast Guard’s Group Astoria this year.
PASCO, Wash. — A contingent of 22 Green Berets is headed down the Columbia River on the final leg of its trip retracing the trail traveled by explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.
The group reached Sacajawea State Park, just outside the city limits here Monday afternoon near the confluence of the Snake and Columbia rivers. They had spent Sunday night camped above Ice Harbor Dam sitting out a wind and rainstorm.
The berets are traveling in rubber boats, although they have hiked overland at some points just as the first explorers did.
“Those rubber boats weigh about 3,000 pounds loaded,” said Capt. Bernard Hawkins, commander of one of the two contingents. “They are pretty hard to move around when the water is rough.”
Strikebound foreign seamen on ships anchored in the Columbia River here have been invited to participate in Astoria’s 51st annual Regatta this weekend. Some 16 foreign vessels are idle here due to the longshoremen’s strike.
Now Astoria families are being sought to serve as hosts to the seamen at the various Regatta events.
Astoria’s Commercial Street between Eighth and 14th streets will be the “people’s street” from 6 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday when the area is closed to traffic and open to displays and sidewalk sales.
According to Curt Greenberg, chairman of the Commercial Street closure committee, more than 30 businesses will participate in the sale special and the 30 community organizations will present exhibitions and hold bake and ice cream sales. In addition, the Astoria Auto Dealers Association will display new and antique cars.
The mall will be the scene not only of crafts displays and sidewalk sales, however. Kiddies Day events will take place throughout the mall area.
On Thursday evening, Karen Lovvold was crowned the 1971 Regatta Queen in ceremonies at the Astoria High School auditorium.
75 years ago — 1946
Today at noon the worst Columbia River fishing season ended much like the best — it was the biggest day of the 1946 season.
One packer reported average deliveries of more than 1,500 pounds. Fishermen stayed on the river to the deadline. Leading fishermen caught more than 4,000 pounds since Sunday night.
Out-of-town anglers were beginning to throng into Astoria in substantial numbers today, headed by Gov. Earl Snell, for participation in the annual Salmon Derby in its first post-war revival.
The governor left Salem this morning and was expected in Astoria this afternoon. Registrations were climbing rapidly today and indications were they would total well above the 2,000 mark.
Numerous parties of fishermen were on the river today, warming up for the start of the derby one hour before sunrise tomorrow.
Twelve auxiliary sailing boats are expected to participate in the 20-mile sailing race to be held by the Columbia River Yachting Association during the Salmon Derby.
The Fernhill School District continues to claim that it is not responsible for educating children residing in the Tongue Point federal housing project.
Hal Jensen, chairman of the Fernhill school board, told a conference of Astoria school officials and representatives of the U.S. Navy and state school superintendent’s office that the Fernhill district would not accept the children except on a court order.
Near Point Ellice, Washington, where Chinook indians once camped to catch and smoke salmon, several hundred sport fishermen have pitched tents and put up a hot dog stand for the duration of sport fishing on the lower Columbia.