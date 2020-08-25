10 years ago this week — 2010
SEASIDE — Meet Pvt. Reuben Field. He was born in Virginia and lived in Kentucky for a few years before making the long trip out to Oregon. He’s a part of an expedition and has been gone for almost two years. His clothes are in tatters and as the wind whips around him you can tell he’s ready to go home.
Field stands next to a fire on the beach in Seaside. A rock wall surrounds the fire on three sides, supporting a log that a kettle is hanging from. He feeds the fire a couple of pieces of wood, making sure the flames continue to lick the bottom of the metal.
Field and his companions are surrounded by modernity. Lining the beach are houses with big picture windows overlooking the ocean. A hotel is nearby, advertising an indoor pool and hot meal. In the waves, a woman lies on a plastic board, dressed in a neoprene suit. She paddles out into the gray water.
He doesn’t see any of it.
To Field, it’s January 1806. His clothes are mostly deerskin and canvas, and to him there is no such thing as surfing, vacation homes on the beach or air conditioning. To him, Oregon is just a vast expanse filled with trees, wild animals, plants and Native Americans.
Welcome to “The Saltmakers Return,” a first-person living history interpretation run by the Seaside Museum & Historical Society, Pacific Northwest Living Historians and the Lewis & Clark National Historical Park. Volunteer actors camp on-site for 48 hours, reenacting the salt making process Meriwether Lewis and William Clark’s men went through before embarking on the return trip east.
Field’s real name is Aaron Webster, a Washington state park ranger at Cape Disappointment State Park, but from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, he was a salt maker from Kentucky and a member of the Corps of Discovery.
“Once the men step on-site they are in character,” said Gloria Linkey, the director of Pacific Northwest Living Historians. “They don’t break character for any reason.”
Astoria High School Class of 1970 returned home recently for its 40th anniversary.
Over four days during the Astoria Regatta there was a golf tournament, dinner, a trolley ride and a picnic and a tour of the high school. But for most, it was a time to gossip about high school flames and to catch up on careers and family.
“We had a fabulous turnout,” said Cheryl Lockett. “We were afraid we were going to have to turn people away. We had a wonderful weekend.”
50 years ago — 1970
Golden Year of the Astoria Regatta started today with the arrival of the U.S. Navy’s newest member of the amphibious fleet, the USS Cayuga, which will be open to the public during Regatta.
Cayuga, under Cmdr. William T. Hollenbach with a crew of 12 officers and 86 enlisted, sailed into the Port of Astoria shortly after 9 a.m.
Cayuga completed docking at 10:30 a.m. and was greeted by a welcoming party led by Mayor Harry Steinbock with other city and chamber of commerce officials.
The mayor presented Hollenbach a replica of the Astoria Column and a package of canned salmon.
Kathy Poindexter wasn’t even able to register a squeal of surprise when she was crowned 1970 Astoria Regatta Queen during ceremonies Thursday night.
When the announcement was made by master of ceremonies Charles Farmer, the remaining princesses, all standing to the right of Poindexter, turned to her to bestow congratulations.
In an attempt to reply, Poindexter opened her mouth, but the only audible sound (and clearly audible even in the last row without a microphone) was a choking gasp.
Undaunted, Poindexter graciously accepted the purple cape of office from president of the Astoria Regatta Association Dr. Herb Berreth.
Directors of the Astoria Chamber of Commerce approved a resolution today inviting American Metal Climax, to build an aluminum plant in Warrenton providing the company “exercises every effort to protect the environment of the county, specifically that air pollution caused by the new plant be held to an absolute minimum and that no water pollution results from the plant.”
Approximately 70 fishing boats paraded between the Port of Astoria docks and the East Mooring Basin Saturday in protest to Russian and other foreign fishing close to the coast and to call attention to the appeal to extend the territorial limit for foreign fishermen from 12 to 200 miles.
The Tongue Point Job Corps’ float captured the Grand Sweepstakes Award of the 50th annual Astoria Regatta Grand Land Parade Saturday under sunny skies.
The float, featuring Miss Tongue Point Rasario Fernandez, of San Francisco, carried the message “Steps to a Golden Future.”
75 years ago — 1945
The last word in fishing boat perfection is the Seattle-built Astorian that arrived in this port yesterday with its skipper-owner, Olaf Johnson, of Astoria, at the helm.
The new tuna clipper was designed for tuna fishing exclusively. The 84-foot craft has a beam of 22 feet and is powered by a 450 horsepower Hendy all-steel diesel motor and has a 7,300 mile cruising radius.
The Astorian, with its 10-man crew, can handle a fish cargo of 130 tons, cooled by a Baker refrigeration unit. In addition, more fish can be carried in the auxiliary fuel tanks. Completely fueled, the Astorian can store 15,000 gallons of fuel oil.
The Astorian features a novel arrangement of bait tanks. The craft has the regular tanks on the stern with an additional two tanks, below deck, astern of the galley. The overall bait capacity is between 800 to 1,000 scoops.
Features aboard the $150,000 ship include an automatic pilot, carbon dioxide fire extinguishers, an array of electric motors and a complete machine shop to include an electric welder. Generating the power for many electrical aids is a Caterpillar electric plant.
Over 300 patients of the naval hospital, the only boatless Navy installation in the Astoria area, want to join the salmon fishing, according to the hospital’s welfare and recreation office. The hospital received an assortment of fishing gear from the Multnomah County Rod and Gun Club. But it has no boats of its own.
The Navy has selected the Cathlamet area adjacent to the upriver side of the Tongue Pint Naval Air Station as a mooring basin for abut 500 small types of fleet reserve ships, the 13th naval district announced today.
Tongue Point was selected by the Navy after residents of lakes Washington and Union in Seattle objected to the location of the fleet reserve units on their waterfront. Lake Washington was the Navy’s first choice.
The Columbia River from Bonneville to the sea was surveyed by the Navy and Tongue Point, the last place visited, was selected after serious consideration had been given to Lake Vancouver and other ports in Portland and along the river.
“Lady Luck” continued to shower favors on the constant flow of sport anglers, with the prize Chinooks showing indiscriminate interest in all types of lures, although most of last night’s assault of sportsmen were forced to withdraw from a heavy blanket of fog that appeared with the good fishing time.
Of the heavy catches, many were entirely a matter of luck with the factor of chance playing an important part. One party of four, using exactly the same gear and “readhead” plugs, had all of their fish come in on one line. The only discrimination the wiley salmon seem to show in selecting their doom, is to obligingly select the lures of the out-of-town visitors. At any rate, local veterans like Bill McGrego, J.D. “Dave” Lawson and Pete Pulson all report poor results.
