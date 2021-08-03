10 years ago this week — 2011
LONG BEACH, Wash. — In its 66th year, the Long Beach Rodeo Saturday and Sunday was a success on every count.
“We didn’t even have to call in the ambulance this year,” said Joanne Dalton, one of the organizers. “It was a great rodeo. We had a good turnout of quality contestants and were fortunate to have high level of livestock.”
The Long Beach Rodeo is sponsored by the Peninsula Saddle Club and has professional as well as amateur events, including Pee Wee barrel racing for very young riders.
Competition involved all the events in a rodeo from bull dogging to calf roping to barrel racing, and of course, the crowd favorite, bull riding.
“I feel good about this year,” said Jake Suratt from Vancouver, Washington. “Last year, I was knocked unconscious twice. This year has been a lot better.”
Sarah Harwood, of Seaside, and her daughter, Bridget, arrived at the 2011 Clatsop County Fair just as the afternoon sun burned off the remaining cloud cover Tuesday.
Twelve-year-old Bridget hit the fairgrounds running. Her first order of business: the 4-H flower arranging contest.
With a small bunch of vibrant, stem-dyed daisies, plus others donated by former 4-H member Vicki Wilkinson, Bridget spent 20 driven minutes fashioning a miniature bouquet in a flower pot filled with floral foam called “oasis.”
“The 4-H activities are really cool because when you get ribbons, you feel like you’ve earned them and haven’t just been given them,” Bridget said.
The Astors are coming!
It was likely shouted then; it will likely be shouted now.
But this time, it’s not the party working to establish the fur trade and stake claim on the North Coast. Instead, it’s the family for a party coming from England and New York to celebrate Astoria’s bicentennial and see the place named for their multiple-great’s ancestor.
“We couldn’t have a 200-year celebration without having the Astors as part of the party,” said Astoria Mayor Willis Van Dusen. “Their visit will be the crown on the entire event.”
Lord and Lady Astor, the eighth John Jacob Astor, the 3rd Baron Astor of Hever, and his wife, Elizabeth, are coming from their home in England to the bicentennial Regatta weekend, arriving Wednesday for a four-day stay.
Accompanying them are their son, Charles, 21, and daughter, Olivia, 19, to view Astoria for the first time.
50 years ago — 1971
Sailing, long a pastime on the Columbia River, became competition when the Sea Scouts appeared on the scene Saturday and Sunday during the annual Columbia Pacific Council Regatta.
The sailing race, won by the Regatta champions, City of Roses, Portland, was the highlight of Saturday events on the Columbia River. Five boats left the starting position just west of the Astoria Bridge and plied the course west on an ebb tide to a buoy offshore from Warrenton Lumber Co., turning upriver on a dead tide to buoys off Tongue Point, downriver, taking north and south for sail wind to the finish line just below the bridge.
A rash of injuries marred the annual Clatsop County Rodeo Saturday and Sunday.
Five competitors suffered injuries during action Saturday. In the worst case, Billy Stephens suffered a crushed chest when he was stomped and kicked by a Brahman bull. Stephens was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and was listed in satisfactory condition this morning.
Four other competitors were injured Saturday — two broken legs, one broken arm and one broken finger. In addition, one cowboy was injured concluding action Sunday.
Despite the injuries, the rodeo was rated a success by rodeo officials. About 60 cowboys competed for $900 in prize money put up by the Clatsop County Rodeo Association and an additional amount kicked in by the contestants.
SEASIDE – Ton upon ton of sand has been slowly building up along the Seaside beach over the years, until now many homes are threatened by encroaching dunes. Front yards were long ago smothered by sand, which is now leaning heavily against fences and residence walls.
The sand buildup is most acute in the area north of the Promenade, which aids somewhat in holding back the eastward motion of the sand along most of the Seaside beach. Complaints from residents of the north area about excessive sand have been mounting, according to City Manager Burton Lowe. But, since neither city nor state equipment appears available or adequate to cope with the mountains of sand, a solution is not near.
The state fish commission confirmed today it probably will oppose the Maritime Museum waterfront park fill at Astoria.
An Astoria carpenter was injured this morning, when 35 trusses collapsed on a building under construction at Union Fishermen’s Co-op Packing Co., 320 W. Marine Drive, Astoria.
Witnesses said the trusses “fell like dominoes.” Roy Duoos, the building contractor, said they collapsed when the carpenters “inadvertently released some braces.” The other carpenters were up on the partially completed building, but did not fall, he said.
Today is the U.S. Coast Guard’s 181st birthday and it will be celebrated Saturday by Group Astoria with a picnic for all personnel and families.
75 years ago — 1946
As a concession to the fishermen using the drifts through the ferry channel, the state highway commission this morning tentatively agreed to eliminate the last two round trips between Aug. 4 and Aug. 26 on a trial basis. The fishermen have asked for the elimination of the last three ferries from Aug. 1 to Aug. 26 and Sept. 10 to Sept. 17.
The action was taken reluctantly by two members of the commission following the hearing held here Wednesday by the engineers and legal counsel.
They pointed out in objection that the Astoria-Megler ferry service had been taken over by the state upon the insistence of official and civic bodies of this community that better and long service be provided and that the first responsibility of the commission is to provide such service.
Also they pointed out that schedules had been distributed throughout the Western states and that curtailment might strand many motorists at night, particularly on the north shore.
July rainfall here totaled 1.96 inches, an excess of 0.86 inch over the average for July in Astoria, according to official records at the Astor experiment station.
Most of the July rainfall took place in one day, with 1.35 inches falling on July 8 for one of the heaviest single day rains in July in Astoria history.
The headquarters of the 13th naval air district in Seattle has rejected an appeal from local tuna packers for a U.S. Navy plane to conduct an albacore-hunting patrol off the coast here, according to word received by the Chamber of Commerce today.
One reason for the rejection is that no Navy aircraft is available at the naval air station here. Another is that naval regulations prevent any Navy activity that might interfere with commercial activities, and an albacore patrol is interpreted as within the scope of such regulations.
The Northwest albacore fishery is 10 years old Sunday. It was born on Aug. 11, 1936, in Marshfield. On that day the California pilchard seiner Robin landed one ton of albacore caught off Coos Bay.
The sight of tuna, which has always stirred Californians, made a strong impression on the crew of the Robin. After they returned to California in the fall, the seine fishermen spread word of their “Oregon fish strike” in an effort to interest California packers.
It was the development of the pilchard fishery in 1935 and the fact that crews of seiners were acquired with albacore that led to early exploitation of the fish.
Oregon’s albacore fishery was born into an indifferent fishing world. The press paid no attention to the discovery made by the seiner Robin. It must have sounded fishy.
The north shore has done a good job of telling travelers about suspension of the two last trips of the ferries between Astoria and Megler.
Only one car was left on the Washington side at Megler Sunday night when the new schedule went into effect with the last ferry leaving Megler at 8:30 instead of 10.
The Clatsop County 4-H club fair, which opens noon Aug. 19 at the 4-H club fairgrounds in Astoria, has all of the indications of being the largest club fair in the history of the county.
Upward of 80 head of livestock are expected to be entered in the fair.