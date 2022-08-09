10 years ago this week – 2012
Sarah Jacklich likes her job as a carnival worker. A college student in Los Angeles, Jacklich spends her summers luring willing customers to shoot baskets for prizes. At least that is the job her boss gave on Saturday at the Clatsop County Fair.
“I love traveling, and I love the people,” she says about her job with Davis Amusement Cascadia. It is one of several carnival companies that entertain millions of people around the country every year at county and state fairs.
Jacklich and many others like her are shattering the image of the typical carnival worker as a person who is down on their luck and can’t land another job. In fact, many carnies these days are college students pursuing degrees and do the work because they love driving around the country making people happy.
Two Astoria schools, John Jacob Astor Elementary and Lewis and Clark Elementary, have earned the designation “Model School” under the Oregon Department of Education’s new ranking system. The schools are among only 27 in the entire state that received the designation.
HAMMOND – “We were in for a big shock last year when Star of the Sea shut down,” said principal Chris Schauermann about being the only private school left other than Fire Mountain, near Cannon Beach.
“We only got one student (from Star of the Sea). We figured we have created an image that is not attractive.”
The North Coast Christian School is now offering new financial aid incentives and expanding its curriculum – using an online and in-class model – into high school offerings. The private school has more than 80 students enrolled and is trying to grow to approximately 130 students.
“The school has taken to the idea of a hybrid learning program,” said Schauermann, who is also the pastor of the Gateway Community Church, on the property of which the school is located. “Kids can take online courses and get the support of the teachers at the school.”
One of the world’s most advanced oceanic research platforms, the size of a small cruise ship with advanced equipment around every corner, rests at Pier 1, earning the Port of Astoria about $500 a day in dockage fees.
Crews come and go, adding and taking away components on its deck, readying it for the arrival of one of the world’s most advance deep-sea robots. They’re preparing the Marcus G. Langseth, a research vessel purchased in 2004 by Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory in a cooperative agreement with the National Science Foundation, for its next voyage to communicate with sea floor devices planted along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a sloping fault where the Juan de Fuca and North American plates sit.
50 years ago – 1972
The U.S. Coast Guard today put into effect new safety rules for motorboats and assumed authority to board boats operated in an unsafe manner.
The service authorized its boarding officers to order immediate correction of certain safety violations and to require that any unsafe boat be taken to the nearest mooring site if on-the-scene corrections cannot be made.
The boarding regulations apply in cases already spelled out for lack of sufficient lifesaving devices and firefighting devices or that are overloaded.
Gov. Tom McCall said Friday there is danger that tourists will destroy Oregon.
He made the statement to explain why he has said that Oregon might have to withdraw its invitation to tourists.
He said his recent statements, which have drawn fire from Oregon tourist associations and motel owners, mean only that it may be a mistake to attract more tourists to trample the state’s environment into oblivion.
The annual 4H-FFA Fair at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds starts Wednesday. And if you ask 10-year veteran Molly Ficken what she likes best about the fair, she’ll tell you, “I like the excitement and the people.”
She has lived the summertime whirl of fair activities since she was a 9-year-old sprout whose older brother, Sterling, was a continuing success in fair events. It was assumed by her family, Molly said, that she would get into fair activities too.
She entered three contests that first year: livestock (a milking shorthorn dairy cow), cooking and knitting – and won.
The city of Astoria’s two-stage cross-country run, set in the wooded Coffenbury Lake surrounding, has come of age.
Last year, the first annual one, 99 runners vied in the two Sunday events. When this summer’s second annual event ended Sunday under almost 90-degree weather and hundreds of spectators on hand, the competition had totaled 145.
Another monkey wrench has been dropped into the planning machinery for Astoria’s proposed sewer system.
The Environmental Protection Agency has ruled that low bids by two contractors are incomplete and aren’t acceptable until further information about minority hiring plans are provided.
CANNON BEACH – “Woodman, spare that blackberry!”
During Monday evening’s Cannon Beach City Council meeting, one councilman noted that blackberries are growing on some streets and sidewalks, and that maybe something should be done about it.
This brought immediate reaction from the large audience. “Wait until they ripen!” roared the audience with what seemed to be one voice.
Without further comment, the council dropped the subject.
A 24-hour weather reporting facility for the lower Columbia area is off the ground floor, and will be on top of a mountain near Naselle, Washington, according to the Clatsop County Parks and Recreation Committee.
The Clatsop County organization undertook establishing the government weather station as one of its projects last year. The project appears “definitely in” for the lower Columbia. They pinpointed the location of the transmitter at the 1,900-foot elevation on Radar Hill, near Naselle.
75 years ago – 1947
Adelbert Newman, 32, walked into the U. Laine Jewelry company store Saturday and asked to look at some rings.
Manager Howard C. Gocus obliged by putting a number of rings on the counter. When Newman finished admiring the rings on the counter, Gocus prepared to put the displays back in the case.
An engagement and wedding ring set were missing. Newman denied taking them, and emptied his pockets to show the rings were not there.
Customer Newman left and Gocus called police. Police sergeant P.H. Ploghoft discovered Newman in a local restaurant.
When Newman took off his clothes at the police station, one ring fell from his belt. Police found the other ring in Newman’s stocking.
“I don’t know how they could have gotten there,” said Newman.
The Astorian-Budget is being published today from its new location in a completely remodeled building at 10th and Duane streets.
Transfer of the newspaper’s office equipment, typesetting machines and other heavy machinery was accomplished Saturday and Sunday. Heavy machinery was moved by the Heavy Hauling company, which today is transferring the newspaper’s battery of job printing presses from the old location on Exchange Street near 12th Street.
It’s an ill wind that blows no good. But Victor C. Forte, Columbia River Packers Association worker, thinks the old saying should also apply to tuna.
Forte could see nothing good at first in the tuna tossed from a truck that knocked him unconscious last week, and put him in St. Mary’s Hospital.
Forte went to room 206 nursing a slight concussion and not at all in love with the frozen yellowfin tuna that laid him cold for an hour and a half.
But Forte found more sympathy from Gust A. Carlson, patient next door in room 205. Forte and his family had been enduring cramped quarters in a hotel. Carlson promised Forte and family roomier quarters at 253 Grand Ave.
Both patients left the hospital last week, but before Forte left he chuckled, “I’m almost glad I got hit by the tuna.”
At least two dozen units of the U.S. Navy’s Tongue Point housing project will be finished by the end of August, naval officials at the project said today.
A number of units are virtually finished excepting for painting and linoleum, according to the Navy.
Families are expected to be moving into the apartment-like units during September.
A Japanese rifle with a broken stock and the barrel of another Japanese rifle have been recovered in dredging of the slips at the port terminals. They are presumed to have been tossed overboard by returning servicemen.
Despite rumors that much canned food had been dumped into the slips during the war, the dredge Natoma has not come up with a single full can. However, it has pumped up hundreds of empty cans of oil, paint and food, all with the tops gone.