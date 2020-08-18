10 years ago this week — 2010
CANNON BEACH — Someday soon, an upscale magazine circulating through Puget Sound or a website frequented by travelers will contain a carefully crafted message about Cannon Beach.
It will say, “Come for the ocean. Stay for the rest.”
Along with the tagline is a logo that spells out Cannon Beach in lowercase letters. Next to the words is a drawing that resembles Haystack Rock on the top and starfish on the bottom with a wave through the middle.
The tagline and logo make up Cannon Beach’s new brand designed to bring people to town who want to have a good time and spend money.
Behind the brand is a six-month, $40,000 advertising, marketing and public relations campaign organized by the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce. It is the first time the chamber has ever embarked on such an extensive effort to increase tourism, especially in the off-season.
The marketing effort comes at the same time a new city Tourism and Arts Commission is asking nonprofit organizations to submit funding proposals to bring more overnight tourists to town.
Summer appeared in more ways than one Friday as the sun finally kissed the clouds and fog goodbye and U.S. Rep. David Wu, standing on the shores of the Columbia River at the Cannery Pier Hotel in Astoria, announced that he will introduce a bill to the U.S. House of Representatives that will return the siting of liquefied natural gas facilities to state authorities.
“I just don’t think LNG is a panacea for all our woes,” Wu said as he outlined the proposed legislation.
Wu said, “Oregonians are very, very proud of the way we have dealt with difficult land use decisions in the past. Together we have worked to secure a better future with the passage of statewide measures that protect our open spaces and ensure responsible development.”
KNAPPA — After five years of delays, debates and confusion, local leaders will install a tide gate near a breached railroad dike at Warren Slough in Knappa.
It’s been a bewildering project from the beginning, encompassing what Clatsop County Manager Duane Cole calls an “alphabet soup of agencies” and just as many interests.
A lot is being asked of this tide gate.
50 years ago — 1970
A top official of American Metal Climax, one of the firms that has negotiated for the aluminum plant site in Warrenton, was to observe the site by air today or shortly. Another representative of the firm talked today to Astoria and Warrenton officials about water supplies.
The firm is one of some four companies that have reportedly been negotiating with the Northwest Aluminum Co. about purchase of the Warrenton site. Northwest announced in early July that it was discussing a partnership arrangement with the firm. Shortly afterward, Showa Denko, of Japan, announced that it had written a letter to Northwest agreeing to purchase of more than 60% of Northwest’s investment.
LONG BEACH, Wash. — Residents of this ocean resort are trying to block plans for a rock festival that probably won’t be held in the area anyway.
There are rumors that rock promoters are trying to purchase a 200-acre site bordering on Willapa Bay for a year-round festival site and campground. However, Walter Enquist, of Sicamous, British Columbia, who owns the land, says there has been no agreement to sell.
Meanwhile, rumors circulate that a major rock festival is planned in the area for the Labor Day weekend.
There are rumors that plans for the festival have caused hotel cancellations but a check by a reporter turned up only one letter from a Seattle man who said he wouldn’t come to the area if the festival were held. He didn’t have reservations.
The Port of Astoria and American Metal Climax are exploring the possibility of financing terminal facility construction at Pier 3 of the port docks by port-issued revenue bonds.
Also under study is the possibility of using port-issued revenue bonds to construct pollution control facilities for the proposed Warrenton aluminum plant if the firm takes over the Northwest Aluminum Co. project there.
75 years ago — 1945
Astoria displayed a distinctly “show me” attitude in connection with the reports and rumors of Japan’s final surrender, and not even an incipient celebration developed during the long hours of suspense beginning shortly before 11 p.m. last night when the first message was received of the Tokyo Domei broadcast indicating the acceptance of the Potsdam ultimatum.
A large part of the population was abed and was not aware of the developments. Those who were awake listened to radio broadcasts which through the night created more and more skepticism. The streets were quiet throughout the night and day. The news did not creep into local night clubs until near closing time and everything was orderly.
The Astorian-Budget was alerted shortly before 11 p.m. last night by the United Press with the first flash from Tokyo. A news and mechanical force kept a nightlong vigil in preparation for an extra which was never justified. Station KAST also spent the night broadcasting to whomever was awake the desultory and speculative messages that continued periodically.
As far as the suspension of business in connection with V-E Day is concerned, the merchants of Astoria will await the proclamation of the president and governor, according to Eugene Lowe, chairman of the merchants’ committee of the chamber of commerce, in a report made to the board Monday. Mayor Orval Eaton and Clatsop County Judge Guy Boyington sat in the conference.
The spontaneous celebration may take place when the news is flashed that Japan will surrender while the formal celebration of a holiday will be determined by President Harry Truman who may by proclamation set the day upon which the formal surrender is signed. Federal and state offices and banks will be governed by the official proclamations.
SALEM — Gov. Earl Snell today called upon the people of Oregon to give thanks “to almighty God that this terrible and most devastating war that man and history have ever known has finally come to an end.”
Today and tomorrow were proclaimed legal holidays in Oregon by the governor, who ordered closed all state and public buildings, stores and agencies. Local officials followed suit.
An end of all rationing by Christmas except sugar, butter and other fats was forecast today as the public cranked up cars for joy rides and put their blue stamps in souvenir books.
Another fishing boat was run down in the fog by a northbound steamer Saturday night, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Point Adams station revealed today. The two men on the fishing craft were taken aboard the ship, but the Coast Guard did not expect to learn the names of the men or their craft until the steamer arrived in Seattle.
The fishing boat sank where it was rammed, about 30 miles west of Cape Kiwanda.
The oil screw Brookfield went aground this morning north of Cape Disappointment while fishing for bait. Coast Guard reports classed the damage as “not serious” and said the Brookfield was being re-floated.
Meanwhile, the Coast Guard boat Triumph put out to aid the fishing boat Christie, which was reported disabled this morning, about 55 miles southwest of the light ship.
