10 years ago this week — 2010
Local leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard are holding a meeting at Station Cape Disappointment at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to discuss the new tools and procedures they’ll be using this winter to determine when the Columbia River Bar is safe to cross.
Lt. Cmdr. Chad Fait, command center chief for Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, said the most significant shift will be how soon bar openings can occur after a closure. Historically, if the bar was closed and wasn’t safe to cross at sundown, the opening would typically have to wait until the next morning, he said.
“We didn’t go out and look at it again until first light,” Fait said. Recently installed weather buoys can give an accurate picture of what’s happening on the bar even if conditions cannot be seen from Cape Disappointment, he added.
PORTLAND — Sea Lions that have faced death by lethal injection for making banquets of endangered fish in the Columbia River won a reprieve Tuesday when a federal appeals court told Oregon and Washington state wildlife officials to cease killing them.
WARRENTON — Longtime resident Dick Mattson scrambled to safety Thanksgiving eve as his historic home became totally engulfed in flames.
The building had historical significance, having been purchased by Dr. Bethenia Owens Adair from relatives of the Van Dusen family in 1883. Owens-Adair, the pioneer doctor, called the home Sunnymead.
While Dungeness crab season officially opens today, crabbers up and down the coast are still tied up at the docks waiting to get the green light.
The good news is that the official negotiations for a price and an industry-sanctioned start date were put in writing Tuesday.
The uncertainty is because the agreement outlines two price and start date scenarios. These are based on the results of one more round of industry-financed meat fill testing. Depending on that outcome, it could be as long as two weeks before Oregon consumers can buy this year’s crab.
The future of the old Darigold site in Astoria is in the hands of the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners.
Coastal Family Health Center contracted with NoLoveNoFish, a local business development consultant firm, to conduct a feasibility study of the site at 385 Ninth Street.
The center, along with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, hopes to build a three-story health and wellness complex on the site and fill it with various nonprofit social service agencies.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
Communities throughout the North Coast got decked out for the holiday this past weekend.
The 15th annual Astor Street Opry Company’s Starving Artist Faire kicked off the busy weekend at Lum’s Auto Center in Warrenton. The three-day event showcased the talents of local makers and artists.
50 years ago — 1970
Adult Student Housing Inc. in Portland is looking elsewhere for a site on which to build 100 apartment units for Clatsop College students after the Astoria Planning Commission unanimously rejected their request for conditional use of a 3.29 acre site between Madison and Niagara and First and Second streets.
The Planning Commission Tuesday night recommended the City Council deny the request in face of near unanimous opposition from the neighbors in the R-1 zone.
SEASIDE — Bomb threats have returned to Seaside schools, this time closing the high school, Broadway Junior High and Central Grade School.
According to Superintendent Charles Smith, a phone call to the home of Seaside High School Principal Ralph Nafziger at 7 a.m. today warned there was a bomb in one of Seaside’s three schools.
The youth who telephoned the bomb threat, planned for Seaside High School, has been apprehended, according to City Manager Burton Lowe. After being taken into custody Thursday morning, Lowe said, the boy was turned over to his parents.
The incident was the latest in a wave of bomb threats hitting Seaside, including one Wednesday which closed Broadway Junior High and Central Grade School. To date, five youths have been apprehended in connection with the school disruptions and three have been working to repay expenses incurred as a result of the bomb threats.
75 years ago — 1945
The week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 8, the final week in the Victory War Loan bond selling campaign, has been designated in Clatsop County as Victory War Loan Week and will be featured by a final, concentrated effort to spur the lagging bond drive in this area, according to Neil Morfitt, Victory War Loan chairman.
A bond-selling contest in which Astoria and Klamath Falls will compete against Wenatchee and Walla Walla in Washington state got underway today, according to word from Victory War Loan headquarters.
The contest will determine which pair of cities can sell the most Series E bonds per capita during the present week, the final week of the Victory War Loan.
The old Shively School bell has been saved for posterity.
Complying with a directive of the Astoria School District board that the historic relic be retrieved from the scrap heap, Superintendent A.C. Hampton informed the board Tuesday night that he had visited the scrap metal heap where the old bell had been reported located by Harold Haynes, Astoria-Budget columnist.
“I looked all over the lot and couldn’t find it,” Hampton said. “So I called Haynes and he found it for me.”
A truck and driver were hired, but it was necessary to call the aid of half the students in Astor Elementary School to load the 500 pound relic on the truck and unload it at the school. It is now stored in the school basement pending establishment of a museum in which it can be displayed.
Basketball will get off to a flying start tonight for Astoria sports fans at the United Services Organizations auditorium in the first game of a double-header between the Oregon State College hoopmen and the Seattle U.S. Coast Guard quintet, preliminaried by an equally attractive mix between Astoria’s Fighting Fishermen and the Benson High School Mechanics.
The reconstruction finance corporation of the federal government has notified the Astoria Marine Construction Co., by letter of intent, that the local firm will be awarded the contract for construction of two 100-foot steel-hulled combination tuna clipper-trawler type vessels.
Cost of the two ships will be around $450,000, according to officials of the company.
