10 years ago this week — 2012
SEASIDE — They came to remember, so others wouldn’t forget. “It shook this country to the bones the day it happened,” said Ron Kinsley, a retired U.S. Army National Guard lieutenant colonel.
It was a day that 2,400 people died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and it was the day that led to the United States’ involvement in World War II.
More than 50 people attended the Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony Friday at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center. Among them was Bill Thomas, 91, possibly Seaside’s lone survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack.
“This is a gathering for us to remember Pearl Harbor and to remember the men and women and the service they are giving right now that we really appreciate,” Kinsley said. Many of those attending were from the U.S. Army’s Camp Rilea and the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 4-2 Friday to ban gillnets, dealing a major blow to the fleet’s long tradition of fishing the main stem of the Columbia River.
The fishery is regulated jointly by the states of Oregon and Washington, so the next step is for Washington’s Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet in Olympia, Washington, Saturday to review joint management objectives. The commission will be briefed on the finalized recommendations Saturday.
The vote means fishing regulations in the lower Columbia River will change, because in addition to the ban on gillnets, allocations in the controversial rivalry between commercial fishermen and recreational fishermen will also change.
The new rules will apply to nontribal fishers. Native American fishers will not be affected.
SEASIDE — The Providence Seaside Hospital Festival of Trees raised $100,000 this year, more than any other year.
And facilities engineers Mike Moyer and Dan Goodwin are especially happy. The “Mr. Fix-it” tree which they and others put together, garnered $4,100.
Coaster Construction won the bid, and the tree is sitting in the company’s lobby. Sydney Van Dusen, director of the Providence Seaside Hospital Foundation, which sponsors the Festival of Trees, said this year’s theme, “Making Miracles,” is appropriate because it reflects the hospital’s mission.
The Port of Astoria, commercial fishermen and other residents of the North Coast are still angered by the passage of Gov. John Kitzhaber’s plan to phase out gillnetting on the main stem of the Columbia River during the next four years.
The Port repeatedly penned letters and warned of the disastrous economic impact a ban would have on its tenants and its own revenues.
Bruce Buckmaster, a board member of Salmon For All, which led commercial gillnetter efforts against a ban, said Salmon For All members are looking into how they might sue the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission or the governor’s office.
50 years ago — 1972
Light snow flurries were expected throughout Oregon today as temperatures remained cold, but a little warmer than last week’s cold snap.
A low-pressure ridge moving down from British Columbia caused the new snow and may bring more, although the National Weather Service forecasts a slow — very slow — warming trend through the week.
An Ilwaco, Washington, charter boat operator was found guilty of misconduct in a decision handed down by a federal administrative law judge in Portland last week, reported Lt. Ted Piersma of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Coos Bay resident Carl C. Elliott was charged by the Coast Guard with wrongfully carrying seven passengers on the charter boat Moon Pan Too on Aug. 21, Piersma said.
A yearly certificate of inspection by the Coast Guard must be posted on all charter boats carrying more than six passengers, he explained.
The Port of Astoria should participate in Oregon’s upcoming trade mission to Russia, Port Manager George Grove strongly recommended Tuesday.
“We should send a delegate on the trade mission that probably will go to Russia this July,” Grove said. “The Port of Astoria must look beyond the local area for cargoes and get itself known by promoting itself.”
Port of Astoria commissioners reacted favorably to Grove’s recommendation and asked him to research the costs of sending a delegate along on the mission.
Grove said the Port of Astoria should zero in on Far Eastern Steamship Lines in Vladivostok, which he described as an aggressive shipper, and the Sovinflot, the Soviet equivalent of the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission.
“The Russians are fully aware of the capabilities of the Columbia River ports,” Grove said.
The manager of the Port of Astoria said Tuesday that efforts are being made to solve two of the Port’s biggest problems — the longshoremen — operating engineers’ jurisdictional dispute and silting at the docks.
George Grove told Astoria Kiwanians he was looking into “a possible solution” to the union dispute over operation of floating cranes used in loading logs aboard freighters. However, he said he wasn’t at liberty to disclose what that solution might be.
Members of the operating engineers began picketing at the Port this week in an effort to get back their jobs running the cranes. On the Port’s chronic silting problem, Grove said he would meet soon with Army Corps of Engineers officials in Portland.
He said the best way to stop or slow down the silting, which has been somewhat of a deterrent to incoming ships, is apparently to form a breakwater of fill material west of Pier 3 in order to stop silt from coming in from Youngs Bay.
75 years ago — 1947
It is significant that Astoria, the first and the oldest city of Oregon, should be in the vanguard of the movement to make libraries war memorials, Miss Eleanor Stephens told the Rotary Club Wednesday.
With the exception of Medford, which is making an addition to its library, and Newport, which is financing a war memorial library, Astoria is the first, she explained.
A proposal that a loudspeaker be installed on Astoria ferryboats to tell motorists the story of the Oregon Coast country and its attractions to visitors will be put before the Oregon Coast Association at its winter directors’ meeting next month.
This decision was reached by the Clatsop delegation to the Oregon Coast Association directorate at a meeting here Wednesday at noon.
Leaders of the Nez Perce and Yakama tribes met today on the same spot where their warring forefathers signed treaties with the white men in 1855 — this time to try to block building of new dams across the Columbia River.
Astoria’s newly-organized Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla No. 76, meets on Dec. 19, at the Astoria Yacht Club, according to the recently-elected commander Mark Siddall Jr.
The unit recently added another airplane to the equipment roster which brings the total strength to three airplanes and 10 boats. The new plane is owned by Tom Fluhrur.
The aim of the flotilla is to assist the regular Coast Guard, particularly in times of emergency.
An Astoria fish packer Saturday said that heavy shipments of Japanese crabmeat have arrived in the United States.
He reported that the crabmeat is being purchased by American buyers direct from the pre-war Japanese monopoly Mitsui. Sales are sanctioned by General MacArthur’s command, but otherwise the transaction is the same as before bombs fell on Pearl Harbor.
It is the growing conviction of American fisheries that American policy in Japan looks forward to developing this export trade even though it will undermine the price structure of the Pacific coast crab industry, which is still in its diapers.
A report is current in the trade that the Soviets have shipped canned crabmeat to San Francisco, which has a large communist colony, according to reports of the un-American Activities committee. Since this crab is said to consist of 40% meat, it is surmised it originated from the Korean rather than the King crab.
A gale hit the lower Columbia from the south Saturday morning, followed by a drenching from the west.
Minor damage was reported to service wires of the Pacific Power & Light Co. and a few telephones were reported out. The heavy downpour momentarily flooded a few parking lots in Astoria.
A heavy westerly swell kept the U.S. Coast Guard cutter McLane in the Columbia River. The cutter was outbound for its station in Aberdeen, Washington, Saturday morning when the bar became rough here and at the entrance to Grays Harbor.
Just as the wind came from the west, heavy rain fell. At the same time, the barometer, which had dropped to 29.82 at 9 a.m., started climbing and was up 13 points in 90 minutes. Prospects are for more showers and cooler weather.