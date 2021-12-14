10 years ago this week — 2011
It’s been 13 years since Andrew Nygaard died, but his spirit lives on, and so does the annual swim meet named in honor of the former Astoria swimmer.
At about this time every year, five or six schools gather at the Astoria Aquatic Center to celebrate the life of Nygaard, who collapsed and died after a swim workout in 1998.
“It’s a special meet, for everybody on the North Coast,” said Astoria’s Tim Roth, who was making his home debut as the new Fishermen coach on Saturday. “I feel lucky to be a part of it.”
“Andrew’s Meet” is also an opportunity for schools in the Cowapa League to get a good look at each other, and to kick off the new swim season.
And from the looks of it, the Seaside boys will be tough to beat this year, and the same goes for the Scappoose girls.
The Gulls racked up 90 points to win the boys’ team title over second-place Scappoose (76).
The Oregon Department of Transportation has a message for concerned residents living near a stretch of U.S. Highway 101, who say ODOT should reduce speeds along a portion of the road: not so fast – other options are available.
ODOT doesn’t dispute that a stretch of the highway near Camp Rilea to Surf Pines has a higher crash rate than the state average, but transportation department officials have no plans to lower the speed limit on the 5-mile expanse despite calls to do so from a public committee.
Clatsop County Commissioner Patricia Roberts is one of the committee members who worries that the highway is becoming dangerous. She said ODOT’s schedule for making the highway safer is too far in the future and uncertain to mollify residents who live near the highway and use it regularly. ODOT’s plan calls for the first fixes to go into effect sometime between 2015 and 2018.
WESTPORT – Rebuilding infrastructure demolished during a 2007 storm that flooded roadways and washed out both high-and-low-lying areas — a storm that featured high winds that brought down tree limbs and created a mucky soup of debris that ruined dams — has been a slow, arduous process.
Now, much of it is finally done.
Four years after the storm struck, the Westport Water Association has put the finishing touches on a half-million dollar project that revamps its water system.
50 years ago — 1971
It’s official.
Astoria may move ahead with plans for the sewage lagoon in east Astoria after receiving two fill permits — one from a federal agency and one from a state agency.
Sewage lagoon engineers, Stevens, Thompson and Runyan, have been working on revisions of the original lagoon design. In final reviews of the city’s plan, state agencies asked for the water circulation pattern and cell reversal.
From 1902 until the Columbia River Packers Association sold the three-masted, full rigged vessel in 1922, the St. Nicholas plied the waters from Astoria to Bristol Bay, Alaska, during the summer salmon run. In 1927, the wooden-hulled sailor was run aground and burned for her tons of copper fastenings.
In 1971, the Columbia River Maritime Museum has a St. Nicholas display. Just inside the museum entrance are some pictures of the long-gone reminder of hearty fishing days, one framed in window casing from the ship, and a sailor’s sea chest.
The chest, along with the sailor’s books and an 1880 photograph taken in Portland, belonged to H.A. Larsen Spande, a young Norwegian who came to Astoria on the St. Nicholas in the 1880s, before the vessel was sold the Columbia River Packers Association, and stayed here. Sande’s gear was given to the museum earlier this year by his son and daughter.
The Port of Astoria remains clogged with ships. And, another “second city” of ships at anchor awaiting berths is building in the Columbia River, as shipping companies rush to beat the end of the Taft-Hartley injunction.
The cooling-off period, which temporarily ended the 100-day West Coast longshoremen’s strike in early October, ends Christmas Day, but International Longshore and Warehouse Union President Harry Bridges has said the strike would not resume during the holiday season.
75 years ago — 1946
The final, major, street “vacation project” in the city’s program of removing unsettled platted areas from the map of Astoria is getting underway in the office of George McClean, city engineer.
This project involves a large part of the southern and southeastern area of the city, living just west of the big chunk on the eastern boundaries of Astoria on which vacation proceedings were instituted at the last meeting of the City Commission.
The area on which McClean and his staff are now doing the preliminary paperwork has as its eastern boundary 47th Street, the western boundary of the tract being vacated for the U.S. Navy’s new $4.3 million housing project.
A floating cannery ship, joined by a flotilla of 12 fishing boats, will sail from the Columbia River on a tuna hunting expedition off the coast of Mexico, Central America and South America by New Year’s.
This deep sea fishing enterprise, the greatest in the history of the American fisheries, is being undertaken by the Pacific Exploration Co. of Seattle and has been supported by an estimated $3.7 million investment from the Reconstruction Finance Corporation.
The expedition will comprise a “factory ship,” the reconverted freighter Pacific Explorer, and 12 fishing vessels. Four of the fishing boats are trawlers, still incomplete. The others are privately owned craft, including the Swiftwater and Kiska of Astoria.
Tuesday night’s stormy weather climaxed a six-day period of intermittent gales and pouring rain in the lower Columbia district. Trees and branches were blown down, interrupting telephone and power service in some localities, causing slides, and putting high water across highways.
The worst flood in 12 years covered thousands of acres of farmlands in western Washington today as hours of heavy rains and melting mountain snow turned rivers into overflowing torrents.
There is an undeclared holiday in the west end of town today.
The Union Fishermen’s Cooperative Packing Co. is observing its 50th anniversary in style. Such an event concerns almost everyone in the city’s west end. There are stockholders, sons and daughters of stockholders and grandsons and daughters of stockholders.
Then there are some 300 fishermen and their kin. More than 200 people, most of them from the city’s west end, work during the year for Union Fishermen’s Cooperative Packing Co.
The Union Fishermen’s Cooperative Packing Co. is today and has been for the past 50 years the west end’s greatest industry.