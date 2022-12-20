10 years ago this week — 2012
Twenty-five or 26 years ago, she’s not sure, Rae Goforth came up with the idea of serving tea and plum pudding at Christmastime as a fundraiser for the Clatsop County Historical Society.
She has been making the puddings ever since that are served at the Flavel House Museum.
Goforth spends much of September each year making the puddings. She usually makes about 48 of them. Each pudding is cooked for three hours. They are then wrapped and frozen to await the tea.
Plum pudding has its origins in medieval England. It is traditionally served on Christmas Day as part of the Christmas meal. Despite the name, “plum pudding,” the pudding contains no actual plums — thanks to the pre-Victorian use of the word “plums” as a term for raisins.
When served, the puddings have a lemon sauce poured over them, a touch of whipped cream is applied, plus a cherry and a holly leaf as garnish complete the dish.
TUMWATER, Wash. — Georgia Marincovich had a blunt message for the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission Saturday.
“Our small businesses are being attacked by the governor of Oregon,” said Marincovich, whose family and commercial fishing are synonymous at the mouth of the Columbia River.
Her comments came as the Washington panel considered an Oregon plan that would ban gillnetting on the main part of the Columbia and allow more fish to be allocated to recreational fishers.
“There’s no need for this plan; it’s simply allocation,” she said.
She was one of many against the plan testifying Saturday, echoing the words of longtime commercial fisherman Bill Hunsinger, an Astoria Port commissioner, who is among those trying to stop the ban by legal action.
The Astoria Riverfront Trolley is temporarily out of commission as the city of Astoria works to rebuild what the storm Sunday night and Monday morning swept away.
“With the high winds last night combined with the extraordinarily high tides, the Riverwalk took a big beating,” City Manager Paul Benoit said, as a picture slideshow of damage was introduced.
A steady western wind of 50 miles per hour, with 65 mph gusts, and a nine-foot-six tide were not a good combination for the city’s riverfront, Public Works Director Ken Cook explained.
Three Astoria households were evacuated Wednesday, when heavy rains brought down two trees on the hillside near Fifth and Duane streets.
The landslide was just one of many that occurred in the region from the wind and rain storm that has continued all week. It also caused flooding and briefly closed U.S. Highway 26 because of accidents Wednesday night.
City crews were evaluating additional landslide damage just after 9 a.m. Thursday, when another large tree slid down halfway tot he street.
“We’re getting a 100-foot man lift from Beaverton,” said Public Works Director Ken Cook, “and they’ll go up so the tree service guys can top the top of the tree down so that, hopefully, we can avoid any damage to the house. We’ve also had a geotechnical engineer from Portland come up and take a look.
“He said it was a shallow slide, but that it is fast moving. And there is a crack about 20 feet back from the tree line now. That’s not necessarily good news because it means the ground is unstable that far back.”
50 years ago — 1972
Consumers stampeded grocery stores throughout the Northwest over the weekend, stocking up on meat before sharply higher prices take effect this week.
Some of the increased activity at stores resulted because shoppers avoided driving in the snow earlier in the week, but the threat of 10 to 20% per pound price hikes was the main incentive for the blitz.
“Beef prices usually drop this time of year because people tend to buy ham and turkeys,” explained Del Harris, new owner of the Astoria Three Boys Market. “This year it’s the reverse.”
All merchants in Clatsop County contacted this morning indicated they already had or would make price adjustments on meat corresponding to increased costs passed on by wholesalers.
Don Ostensoe, vice president for the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, said today in an interview that the main reason meat prices are up is because the demand exceeds the supply.
Mudslide is a dirty word. But this is the time of the year when they happen. In fact, a state geologist said Monday Oregon may face massive landslides.
“I would expect to see slides all over the Portland hills and on most steep slopes in western Oregon,” said Herbert Schlicker of the State Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.
Schlicker said the recent freeze broke up the upper two feet of soil in western Oregon, with ice crystals and the following rapid thaw saturated the soil with moisture.
Astoria City Engineer Bruce Clausen and Assistant City Engineer Ray Ala dispute Schlicker’s predictions, saying he hasn’t been down on the coast to test the depth of the freeze.
“I firmly believe time will prove Schlicker wrong,” Clausen said. “I do not share his concern. We have had no earth movement either detected or reported.”
Torrential rains and high tides, pushed by gale-force winds, threatened extensive flooding and slides today along the North Coast and in parts of Washington.
Rain and high winds were expected to continue as another storm front enters the area tonight, heightening the danger of widespread flooding.
The inclement weather forced the closure of several school districts today, including Seaside, Lewis and Clark and Neahkahnie.
The Necanicum River south of Seaside has spread out over its flat flood plain area, covering sections of U.S. Highway 101 from the Seaside Golf Course to Peterson Point with 6 to 8 inches of water.
In Cannon Beach, 6 inches of water from rising Elk Creek splashed over Fifth Street, cutting off sections of north Cannon Beach.
75 years ago — 1947
LONG BEACH, Wash. — Back in 1922, research work was started on cranberry problems in Pacific County. The original headquarters was located in a garage at Cranmoor, then owned by Mrs. H.M. Williams.
D.J. Crowley, then fresh out of college, and H.F. Bain, also on his first assignment with the United States Department of Agriculture, spent most of the season traveling from one bog to another in an effort to determine what the cranberry problems were.
Experimental work was done on various bogs on the peninsula. In those days, the growers were enthusiastic about experimental work on their bogs, provided that it saved them some money and didn’t injure the crop.
Frequently, however, they found the results of some of the sprays were unsatisfactory and may have done more harm than good. Experiments frequently work out that way.
It was decided therefore that it would be more satisfactory to have a permanent headquarters and the present site on Pioneer Road was acquired. It was officially designated the Cranberry-Blueberry laboratory. Most of the small outlying research stations were designated as laboratories and have been so named until the past few weeks.
At a recent meeting in Pullman, Washington, the board of regents of Washington State University renamed all of the branch stations and laboratories.
The station at Long Beach was officially designated as the Cranberry-Blueberry experiment station.
The Christmas tree has come back to the Clatsop County Courthouse after missing several Christmases because somebody kept stealing the colored lightbulbs.
For years the holly tree in front of the courthouse was dressed up as a Christmas tree with lights and other trimmings. All went well until thieves ran off with the lights. Then the county said no more bulbs for the thieves.
Someone in the courthouse thought of the idea of putting up a tree inside the building. That is what was done Thursday.
WARRENTON — A 20-by-64-foot building, under construction here on Main Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, was blown flat by high winds during the night.
The building, disassembled at Fort Stevens and shipped here in sections, was about one-third completed.
SEASIDE — “People have asked us to find their purses, watches, cars, dogs and children. Usually we have been able to do it,” said H.A. Kemerer, chief of police. ”But now we have a much tougher problem.”
A woman called police Thursday to ask whether they had found her little red hen. They haven’t yet, but they’re still trying.
Passage of ocean vessels across the Columbia River Bar was halted for the second consecutive night Wednesday when a short, sharp gale of wind struck the lower Columbia district during the early morning hours.
There have been 10 stoppages of ship traffic over the bar due to bad weather so far this fall.