10 years ago this week — 2011
A clot of teenagers, clad in blankets, thin jackets and jeans and huddled in close quarters with one another, stiffened in the foggy, freezing air Tuesday night in the courtyard of Astoria High School. They erected a cardboard camp to sleep in and divvied up dinner; some crackers, dry pasta, a piece of bread and an apple sauce cup.
“Cold was an understatement,” said 15-year-old sophomore Erin Hulti. “It was freezing. I kept waking up in the middle of the night thinking it was time to go in.”
After snuggling — and mostly failing — all night to sleep, they staggered into the morning and into class, where most struggled to stay awake, let alone learn.
The group of 28 students from the high school camped out and ate meager rations to show others the more desperate circumstances homeless students face for basic survival, all while trying to better themselves through an education.
While most youth homelessness in Clatsop County involves less extreme measures, such as shared housing and couch surfing, the demonstrators hoped to raise awareness of the persistent housing instability that often keeps students from reaching their potential.
It looks like Astoria will not be joining Seattle and Los Angeles in support of the Occupy movement.
Hoping to urge local leaders to support the movement, eight members of the Occupy Astoria Oregon group made their way to the Astoria City Council meeting on Monday night. In hand, they brought a draft resolution, asking for the council’s support and adoption.
But the city had just one thing to say – thanks, but no thanks.
“Thank you for this resolution,” Mayor Willis Van Dusen told the group. “It’s not my decision, it’s the council’s, but the council has never passed resolutions on either side that are really, in my opinion, out of our jurisdiction. This is a national issue.”
Out with the old and in with the new certainly rings true this New Year’s Eve, as the new year is rung in and the Astoria bicentennial comes to an end.
The Astoria bicentennial New Year’s Eve Bash, at the Liberty Theatre and then the Banker’s Suite, will wrap up a year of festivities, which included such guests as the visiting Astor families from New York City and London, sister-city delegates from Walldorf, Germany, Reba McEntire and Gov. John Kitzhaber.
“This New Year’s Eve is going to be the final bash and we want to go out with a bang,” bicentennial director Paulette McCoy said. “I’m going to miss it. I’ve enjoyed it so much, working with all of the volunteers and it’s sad for me that it’s over.”
50 years ago — 1971
The first sizable piece of lower Columbia River property to be acquired by deed as part of the federal government’s Lewis and Clark National Wildlife Refuge changed hands on Tuesday in Astoria.
Representatives of the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife, headed by regional director John D. Findlay, accepted a deed from the Clatsop County Duck Hunters Association in a ceremony in the office of attorney George Fulton.
Turned over to the agency for perpetual management was 247 acres of duck hunting property on the upper end of Burnside Island, just upriver from Tongue Point.
A steelhead fisherman probably is the most hardy of the outdoor sportsman. He will brave the worst elements Mother Nature dishes out, standing at times shoulder to shoulder with others in pouring rain or snow flurries.
The steelheader will drive for miles to get to his favorite stream long before daybreak and he has been known to fight for “squatter’s rights” and to challenge the landowner.
The steelheader regards several Clatsop County streams, Big Creek in particular, as among the best in Oregon and fishermen by the hundreds head to that choice Knappa stream during the winter season. Most arrive early in the morning from Portland and the Willamette Valley.
Gary Johansen has kept his property unposted for more than 10 years. The creek runs through three-quarters of a mile of his property and both sides of the stream have been jammed with anglers in recent weeks. He considers that stretch of Big Creek, from the old highway bridge down to tidewater, the best steelheading of the entire creek.
But Johansen posted both sides of the stream along his property Tuesday morning and this closes another chunk of once-public fishing access at Big Creek.
“I’ve had it up to here. I’m tired of cleaning up after those litterbugs. I’ve thought of closing my property to those Portland people for some time, but what brought this about was one of them leaving my cattle gate open once too often,” Johansen said.
75 years ago — 1946
A week of heavy rains and windstorms ended here Sunday with colder weather, accompanied by the gusts of a dying storm and flurries of snow and hail. Snowfall was fairly heavy on higher hills of the lower Columbia district, although most of it melted as it fell.
Floods throughout Oregon left more than 3,500 people homeless today while residents of the north central states plowed through drifting snow and the southern portion of the country continued to bask in mild weather.
Alarmed by an increasing number of slides on steep city hillsides last winter, the City Commission will seek to prepare a new ordinance to prevent uncontrolled grading operations within the city limits.
Several hotels and apartments in Astoria present serious fire hazards, principally due to overcrowding and expansion caused by the housing shortage here, and the fire department is exerting pressure on owners to force correction of dangerous conditions, City Manager J.O. Conville informed the City Commission on Monday night.
Lagging Christmas business in Astoria’s merchandise marts came back to par this weekend with every indication that holiday shoppers are about to finish the season with the usual burst of enthusiasm.
All along Commercial Street, merchants report sales up with lots of customers on hand to do their gift buying from stocks that are plentiful, compared with recent war years.
U.S. Army engineers at Fort Stevens on Tuesday evening recovered their second mine from the wartime mine field in the Columbia.
The engineers were assigned the dangerous and difficult task of cleaning up 18 remnants of the minefield, which had become sanded in and misplaced.
The U.S. Navy will begin tomorrow morning moving 18 additional vessels, mostly LSTs, from the Kaiser-Vancouver shipyard site in Portland to Mott Basin at Tongue Point.
The vessels are units of the inactive 19th fleet. The Navy had a considerable number of these vessels laid up at the Kaiser-Vancouver yard, but the Maritime Commission needs that location for decommissioning its own craft.