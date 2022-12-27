10 years ago this week — 2012
A new pair of shoes, some socks and some jeans. A jacket, a sweater and a few T-shirts.
It doesn’t seem like much. But to children in need, it can make a world of difference.
And that’s why the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific, in its sixth year, has become a saving grace to many families in Clatsop County, having clothed more than 2,000 children.
“Having clothes, new clothes and shoes that fit them, that just affects so much of their lives,” Assistance League president Mary Davies said. “We’ve been told by teachers and principals how much their confidence improves. The children’s smiles are brighter, their step is lighter, everything about them is improved — their academics and self-worth.”
The Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific is a chapter of the national nonprofit organization that began in Los Angeles in the early 1890s.
WARRENTON — Visitors to Fort Clatsop had raincoats and hats to protect against the sporadic raindrops.
But the fort’s original occupants were wrapped in wool and buckskin, as were some park rangers Wednesday who tried to illustrate what life would have been like during the winter months.
Living history programs and a guided walk by park rangers will be a part of Lewis and Clark National Historical Park’s Fort Clatsop Holiday Happenings, taking place through Tuesday. The events include how to fire a flintlock rifle, candlemaking and a hike on the Netul River Trail.
The football folks at Oregon State University first became aware of Jordan Poyer a little over four years ago, when the 18-year-old Astoria High School graduate arrived in Corvallis.
In no time at all, Poyer went from a grayshirt to a redshirt, to a regular on special teams and a backup safety.
Over the next three years, he would earn a starting job at cornerback, and would add all-conference honors and dazzle college football fans in general with his playmaking abilities on defense and special teams.
In the last month alone, Poyer was honored as Oregon State University’s first consensus All-American since center John Didion in 1967 after last Friday’s announcement of the Football Writers Association Team. Poyer was already named a first-team All-American by, among others, the American Football Coaches Association, the Walter Camp Foundation and the Sporting News.
50 years ago — 1972
A white Christmas it wasn’t, but high winds and rain lashed the North Coast over the holiday weekend, causing minor power and telephone outages and threatening continued high water on some area rivers.
No one likes to pay property taxes. But paying taxes on property you don’t even own is about the last straw.
It seems Tenas Illahe Farms Inc., owner of some property on Tenasillahe Island in the Columbia River, was doing that until the error turned up several weeks ago.
Clatsop Assessor Norm Myers says the county’s computer system turned up the error, eventually resulting in a $10.64 refund to the company.
“About 10 acres of their property was foreclosed in 1936 but wasn’t taken off the tax roll,” Myers said. “Somebody was being charged when they didn’t own the property.”
In such cases, the county may refund up to five years of tax payments, thus the $10.64 rebate.
Myers says his office also turned up a case in reverse involving a piece of property in the Warrenton area which had been in private hands since 1897, but wasn’t on the tax rolls.
“The property lies near a railroad and apparently it was assumed the property was picked up under utilities,” he explained.
To compensate partially for the oversight, the assessor’s office levied $30 in back taxes, Myers said.
Wanda Rapert is the first Tongue Point student to work as a library aide trainee in an Astoria school.
On Monday and Thursday mornings, she works for two hours at the Star of the Sea School library, helping Mrs. John Price, librarian. She’s been assisting her for six weeks.
Sandy-haired Miss Rapert shelves books, files periodicals and catalog cards, makes bulletin boards and works with first graders in finding and checking out books.
This quiet 21-year-old says she has “always been interested in library work because I love to read books, especially romances and biographies.”
Momentous events marked 1972 as a key year in U.S. history, but Oregon’s North Coast area experienced few spectacular incidents generating once-in-a-lifetime stories.
Instead, the top stories here focused on land use plans, building bans and sewerage systems — not scintillating subjects, but ones that will still carry significance for the future.
Other top stories grew out of what didn’t happen rather than what did, such as the prediction that American Metal Climax Co. wouldn’t build an aluminum plant in Warrenton and the voters’ rejection of Clatsop home rule charter.
Rounding out the top 10 news stories of the year was perhaps the first major story of the year — the severe storms in January that resulted in two slides in Astoria and flooding in Tillamook County, which forced the evacuation of 100 persons.
The valuable Clatsop-Tillamook Inn, the first condominium in Cannon Beach, was built. The Seaside Convention Center opened.
The Port of Astoria signed a lease with Thunderbird Inc., of Portland, to reopen the former Seafare Restaurant. The Columbia River Maritime Board began its fund drive for a new waterfront museum structure.
75 years ago — 1947
Huge signal flags streamed overhead at the Astoria USO auditorium Sunday afternoon spelling the words, “Well done, USO,” a formal tribute paid to the worldwide organization in the official closing ceremonies.
Red, white and blue chairs for the honor guests personified patriotism for the USO clubs, which served over a billion personnel with a staff of 1.5 million volunteers during the war and postwar period.
The Astoria USO, which closes its doors to servicemen Dec. 31, is one of the last clubs in the nation to conclude its services.
Getting a Christmas tree isn’t as easy as it looks in his land of evergreen forests.
Kenneth Sukanen, 18, and DeLayne Leadbetter, 17, were telling their friends today about their Christmas tree search that began cheerfully Saturday afternoon and ended dismally Sunday morning.
After being in the woods for about 19 hours and being lost in the darkness of the next-to-the-longest night of the year, the two youths still didn’t have a Christmas tree today.
They entered Bear Valley, east of Seaside, Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. and didn’t find their way out until Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m.
Today was the 12th meatless Tuesday under President Harry Truman’s food conservation program, but a random poll of 100 housewives in 10 cities across the country showed that 61 would serve meat if they felt like.
A similar survey of 100 restaurants in the same cities showed that 79 public eating houses planned to serve meat to any customers that wanted it.
The state’s seafood laboratory here has completed experiments on canned fish stew for possible use in European relief work, according to Dr. E.W. Harvey, director of the laboratory.
This fish stew, believed by Dr. Harvey to be the first such fish stew ever prepared for canning, uses black rockfish as its essential ingredient. Six ounces of black rockfish are cut into cubes and to the fish is added 6 ounces of a vegetable mixture, mainly dehydrated potatoes but also including fresh carrots and other fresh vegetables.
The 3 ounces of a liquid fish stock composed of rockfish concentrate added, and the entire mixture is cooked in a retort. Local fish packers who have tried the product have found it extremely tasty.
The “mothership” Saipan, which will be operated by the Columbia River Packers Association Inc., in carrying tuna from Costa Rica and other fishing areas to Astoria, arrived here Saturday from Portland.
The company’s other mothership, the Tinian, which is likewise being converted from a LST (Landing Ship, Tank) in Portland, is due here soon. Both vessels are to be fitted out with gear, provisions and supplies in this port.
These tow ships will set as marine receiving stations for fishing boats. When one of them is loaded, it will depart for Astoria. By having two such ships, the company expected to have at least one in the fishing area at all times.
Three lighthouse men on the 130-foot high Tillamook Rock celebrated Christmas without turkey.
Their turkey was to arrive two days before Christmas on the cutter Balsam, but seas were too rough for the vessel to approach the rock. They ate roast beef instead.