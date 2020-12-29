10 years ago this week — 2010
It was good that The Daily Astorian installed a new press in 2010.
That’s because the newspaper staff sure had an opportunity to use it to print big news this year.
The Astoria downtown cave-in, and two devastating fires in Astoria and Seaside, made headlines as the year came to a close, proving the old adage that bad news arrives in threes.
But a look back reveals that 2010 was a classic year for news — good and bad.
The following highlights some of the biggest happenings throughout the year.
LNG goes away ... almost
Liquefied natural gas developer NorthernStar Inc. filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in early May.
NorthernStar was parent company to a dozen limited corporations, including Bradwood Landing LLC.
NorthernStar announced it would be suspending development of its $650 million Bradwood Landing LNG facility 25 miles east of Astoria.
Elections signal change
LNG votes may have been at the forefront of voters’ minds during the May 18 elections, when three Clatsop County commissioners were unseated.
Fires devastate, community rebounds
Two fires destroyed the Cannery Cafe and the No. 10 Sixth St. building on the Astoria waterfront Dec. 16, burning through the night and into the morning. No one was hurt.
The 12th Avenue Market in Seaside was also destroyed by a blaze just over a week later.
Old Safeway site collapses
In September, the newspaper featured an article that exposed the rot and decay of Astoria’s public square, where the old Safeway store used to be.
City staff warned the City Council of the worst-case scenario: a possibility that the square could cave in.
And in December, it did.
Chinese Garden moves ahead
After months of fundraising, anticipation and delays from the shipping yard, the handcrafted artwork from China for Astoria’s Garden of Surging Waves finally arrived in October and was met by a celebration of community members from far and wide.
State. Sen. Betsy Johnson, D–Scappoose, local retired professor Duncan Law and city officials hosted a party to celebrate the arrival of the artwork.
The garden is a tribute to the Chinese residents of Astoria who helped build many facets of the city but have received no recognition.
50 years ago — 1970
Bus service continued in Astoria today, as Jack Davies’ new Pacific Coach Line started operating this morning. Bill Hoag’s Astoria Transit System stopped operating on Christmas Eve because of financial difficulties.
Davies said painting of a 1965 14-passenger bus was completed on Sunday in Portland. The green-and-yellow vehicle will follow this week the route which Hoag’s buses ran. Davies said a somewhat revised route and schedule would be announced later this week to take effect next week.
Extension of U.S. territorial jurisdiction to 200 miles at sea may be necessary in the long run to protect the American fisheries resource, a Washington foreign fishing expert says.
A single lightning bolt during a wind and rain storm on Monday afternoon struck the tower of radio station KVAS and put the station out of operation for an undetermined time.
The front glass door of the Yergen & Meyer building, on 8th and Commercial St., blew off during the windstorm and apparently knocked over a secretary of the law firm of Macdonald, Dean & McAllister.
She was not seriously injured.
As the U.S. tuna fleet pulls out for the 1971 fishing season, the price of yellow-fin tuna is set at $412 per ton — $35 over the high price last year.
“The price is up,” said Robert Young, manager of the American Tuna Sales Association. He cites higher living costs and greater ship expenses.
A majority of the 100-seiner fleet leaves New Year’s Day as midnight passes, heading for ports near the yellow-fin regulated zone.
LONDON – Paul McCartney brought a court action today against the other three Beatles — John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — demanding that the group be legally dissolved.
A record number of nautical gifts were donated to the Columbia River Maritime Museum during 1970, according to Rolf Klep. Among them were a scale model of Sir Francis Drake’s ship, The Golden Hind, built by Fred S. Rice, of Tacoma, Washington, and donated by Dr. Bernard Berenson, of Portland. Rice also built and Berenson donated the museum’s plank-on-frame model of the Constitution.
Traditional observances by individuals, families, organizations and churches will bring in the new year of 1971 tonight. Official observance of the New Year’s Day holiday will be marked by closure of most businesses and government offices.
75 years ago — 1945
The first Norwegian ship to sail in Astoria since the war loaded lumber in bad weather on Sunday at the port docks for Manila. The ship was the Somerville of Klaveness line.
Temporarily held up Saturday by a rough bar, shipping moved on a regular schedule today. With the disappearance of the east wind, towing has started up again.
The 13th naval district has applied for a permit to dredge a new John Day channel off Tongue Point in the Columbia River and to construct a breakwater and piers there, the Portland district U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office said today.
The filing of the application is a preliminary step to asking for bids for the construction of a mooring basin to hold over 500 ships of the Tongue Point inactive fleet, the Navy said.
U.S. Sen. Wayne Morse, an Oregon Democrat, informed the Astoria Chamber of Commerce that the district engineer’s report on the proposed mooring basin for small craft in Uppertown was before the board of the Corps. The message said that the Portland district engineer had made a favorable recommendation for the project.
A total of 11,064 voters, 3,085 less than in the 1944 general election, have registered with the Clatsop County Clerk’s Office to vote in the January election to fill the vacant post in Congress left by the death of U.S. Rep. James Mott, of the 1st Congressional District of Oregon. The decline in registration was explained today by County Clerk Verne Stratton as the just about normal loss of “floaters.” Stratton identified floaters as itinerant voters, mostly servicemen.
Gun batteries and mine laying facilities of the Harbor Defenses of the Columbia River will be kept intact indefinitely, according to word from Lt. Gen. Leroy Lutes, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army ground forces, to U.S. Sen. Wayne Morse, and forwarded by Morse to the Astoria Chamber of Commerce.
Lutes wrote further that present Army plans provide for assignment of some troops to the local harbor defenses for training purposes in the postwar period.
Plans for Astoria’s first California style, streamlined, ultra modern drive-in “broiler” restaurant are rapidly taking form, according to George Brown and Abe Cummings, operators of the Elite Cafe on Commercial Street and promoters of the new eating establishment.
Actual construction work on the new two-story concrete building to house the “drive-in” restaurant at the corner of Denver and Taylor avenues, on property recently purchased by Brown and Cummings from Mick Kussman, will get underway as soon as the architect’s drawings are completed by Eino Isaacson.
Commented