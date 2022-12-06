10 years ago this week — 2012
The heavy squall ceased, and blue sky and a rainbow appeared just as people gathered on the plaza outside the Columbia River Maritime Museum for the Chinook National flag gifting ceremony.
It was as if to say, Mother Nature approved.
The observances culminated the museum’s annual Community Day Sunday. Admission was free and visitors brought food for the Clatsop Community Action regional food bank. Special events were put on throughout the museum, including storytelling, rope making, net making and crafts.
Representatives of the Chinook Nation honored the museum by presenting a new flag to fly from the museum’s flagpole.
On Dec. 8, 1922, a fire broke near 11th and Commercial streets in the city of Astoria.
It was just after 2 a.m.
By 6 a.m., most of the downtown district was destroyed.
And by noon, Astoria resembled a war zone, with guards in the streets that were lined with smoldering piles of ash.
Saturday marks the 90th anniversary of that fire, a devastating wipe-out that reshaped Astoria for years to come.
But from the ash rose a phoenix and as the anniversary serves as a reminder of what can happen, it is also a reminder of how far a little human kindness can go and how a community bonded together, especially during times of tragedy.
The governor’s budget will cover the cost of changing fishery management on the lower Columbia River.
However, state Sen. Betsy Johnson and North Coast gillnet fishermen remain skeptical.
Gov. John Kitzhaber’s 2012-15 biennial budget will ascribe $5.2 million to costs associated with his proposal to phase out the use of gillnets on the main stem of the lower Columbia River.
His proposal was set in motion in August and allows for greater allocation of salmon for recreational fishermen beyond 2017 and calls for alternative gear such as seine nets to be used by commercial fishermen.
Gillnets would be allowed in hatchery sites at off-channel areas.
SEASIDE — The office of the North Coast Land Conservancy, at 32825 Rippet Lane, was destroyed by fire early this morning.
Firefighters responded to a report of the fire at 5:45 a.m., said Seaside Division Chief Chris Dugan. When they arrived, the office — formerly a four-bedroom home — was engulfed in flames.
Dugan said a volunteer with the conservancy saw smoke and flames while driving by on U.S. Highway 101 and had to go to a nearby house to report the fire. Firefighters were delayed in getting water to the fire because there are no hydrants in the area.
50 years ago — 1972
Most public opinion about the 1922 fire was that the conflagration was set and didn’t just happen. But perhaps it’s human nature to want to put intrigue into a big event such as that.
More than one person near the scene, just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 8, 1922, reported seeing two, three and four fires getting underway under the buildings of the block bordered by Commercial, Bond (now Marine Drive), 11th and 12th streets. The buildings were built on supports, so one could see underneath them.
The Astorian Evening Budget of Dec. 11, 1922 reported Astorian Thorburn Ross as saying when he arrived early at the scene he saw three distinct fires — one at the rear of Thiel’s, one at the rear of the Palace restaurant and one at the rear of the Astoria Hardware store.
A cabin fire this morning resulted in an undisclosed amount of damage to a 48-foot crab boat out of Coos Bay, the Prowler, moored at the West End Basin.
Observers said the fire broke out at about 9:45 a.m. as the boat tried to pull up to a gasoline dock in the mooring basin.
Private bus transportation firms generally fare poorly in small cities. Astoria’s Pacific Coach Line is no exception.
In fact, unless some outside funds can be found, some fear the line may be forced to discontinue operations.
Jack Davies, the owner and operator, says he won’t let that happen. But in the same breath Davies contends he can’t continue absorbing financial losses.
Those losses are estimated at $4,000 for 12 months in 1973.
A blanket of snow today ticked away any lingering hopes that mild autumn weather would continue along the Oregon Coast.
Snow started falling this morning and kept up throughout most of the day, leaving behind a trail of icy streets and a sheet of cold weather that lifted Oregon’s power consumption level to record proportions.
However, law enforcement agencies and utilities reported a generally trouble-free morning.
Crab fishing off the mouth of the Columbia River — north and south — has been active since the Dec. 1 start of the season, and traffic is heavy, according to reports.
There are many boats off the immediate Oregon Coast from points as far south as Newport. Fishing is only fair at this time, The Daily Astorian learned from a spot check of Astoria area crab processing plants.
New England Fish Co., of Warrenton, estimated about 50,000 pounds of crab deliveries to date, a “fair amount for this early in the season.”
75 years ago — 1947
Search continued today for a floating Japanese mine, sighted off Shoalwater Bay, north of Long Beach, Washington, the Point Adams Coast Guard station reported.
A Coast Guard plane from Clatsop airport took off Monday in search of the mine, and the cutter McLane, based at Grays Harbor, joined in the hunt.
This was the 25th mine reported off the coast of Oregon, Washington, British Columbia or Northern California since Nov. 1, according to an official compilation prepared for United Press by the 13th Coast Guard district.
Lt. Com. G.L. Rollins said a total of 19 mines were destroyed during November, including eight on the beach and 11 at sea.
The cost of putting in a street in Astoria is more than two times greater than in almost any of the cities of eastern Oregon. This is an old story, but City Manager Convill told it again to the city council Monday night.
In Bend, streets are laid on a basaltic base. In Astoria, streets require a foundation of six inches of rock. This rock which is a “gift of nature” in Bend, costs the people of Astoria real money.
In most Oregon cities, streets have only surface drainage. In Astoria, taxpayers have paid out $769,808 for drainage and sanitary sewers.
Since 1911, Astoria taxpayers have paid $2,894,715 for new streets. To keep its streets and the city from washing into the Columbia, these taxpayers have put in $883,240 on a seawall. Few other cities must pay for seawalls.
Army engineers are reserving portions of the military reservations of Forts Canby, Columbia and Stevens for their own uses, but not enough to prevent movements to convert these three army posts into public parks, according O.J. Hawkins, former resident engineer at Fort Stevens and now with the district engineer’s office in Portland.
Hawkins was in Astoria Friday conferring with William Owen, present resident engineer at Fort Stevens.
He said the army engineers are reserving 1,900 acres (mostly water) out of Fort Stevens’ 4,200, leaving more than 220 acres available for park purposes. The engineers are reserving the northern portion of the reservation, including the northern end of Clatsop Spit, all the south jetty, the mooring basin and the north waterfront of the post, the reservation extending inland as far as the main gate.
The reservation includes part of the fort’s buildings, including permanent brick structures and most of the barracks, but excludes the parade ground and officers’ quarters.
Hawkins said the engineers favored conversion of the rest of Fort Stevens into a state park rather than see it go into private hands.
The city engineering department is plugging away steadily at the slow job of remapping Astoria and replatting large portions of the city.
A milestone in the job will be reached within the next month when topographical work is completed for the new topographical map, now in preparation, which will show all streets, houses, contours and elevations within the city.
The new ferry, to be christened the M.R. Chessman, will be launched at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the foot of Clark Street, in northeast Portland, Floyd H. Simon, in charge of ferry operation here for the highway department said Friday.
The vessel, built by the Albina Engine and Machine Works, Inc., of Portland, will be christened by Mrs. M.R. Chessman, widow of the late Merle R. Chessman, publisher of the Astorian-Budget.