10 years ago this week — 2011
SEASIDE – It was a small event in regards to a big event but it was an event meant for remembering.
A simple Pearl Harbor Day ceremony in Seaside on Wednesday honored local resident and U.S. Navy veteran Bill Thomas who survived the Japanese attack in Hawaii in 1941 that killed more than 2,400 Americans and injured more than 1,000.
While most of those attending the event, including emcee Ron Kinsley, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Oregon National Guard, weren’t even born when the Pearl Harbor attack occurred 70 years ago, it’s a day that must be remembered, Kinsley said.
Occupy Astoria Oregon took a positive tone during the weekend.
People marched in support of local businesses.
The group walked along Marine Drive and Commercial Street on Saturday.
A group of demonstrators marched through downtown, imploring drivers and passersby to bypass big box stores and support local businesses.
“It’s very important to shop locally, or they’ll disappear,” said local activist Lori Durheim, who marched in the event. “People need to know that some of those products you can get in big box stores you can get right here in downtown Astoria.”
Durheim made sure to mention that local means any small business in and around Clatsop County — not just in Astoria.
ILWACO, Wash. — U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment rescued two people approximately 7 miles from the Columbia River entrance Sunday by pumping out the water from a sinking vessel and towing it to shore.
Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a report that the 50-foot sailing vessel Flying Dragon was taking on water with failed engines and two people on board southwest of the Columbia River at approximately 12:50 p.m.
A can for a candy cane.
That was the exchange Thursday night as Santa filled his bag with food — lots of it — with the help of the Astoria Fire Department and the community.
For 23 years, the fire department has led the charge in the can collection for the Christmas basket program and the regional food bank for Clatsop Community Action.
On Thursday night, that tradition continued. More than 30 firefighters, family, friends and volunteers, including Jane Tucker, Astoria Library director, and Police Chief Peter Curzon, participated in the parade, traveling through Emerald Heights, Alderbrook and Uppertown.
“Besides filling a need in the community, for me personally, it’s really what helps get me into the holiday spirit myself,” said Fire Chief Lenard Hansen. “Not having my kids and grandchildren in town anymore, I didn’t realize how much I missed that opportunity. So I benefit from it just as much as anybody else.”
Over the years, people have been so gracious, Hansen explained, because the food they received from the food bank was all they had.
50 years ago — 1971
The Port of Astoria is having its biggest short-term shipping boom in history, with the threat of the West Coast longshoremen’s strike resuming on Christmas Day. That is the day the Taft-Hartley law, invoked by President Richard Nixon and which stopped the 100-day strike, expires.
The Port has been operating at or near capacity for several weeks and has usually had ships at anchor in the Columbia River awaiting a berth or longshore gangs. Six ships — four of them loading logs for Japan — were working this morning and 23 other ships are scheduled between now and the end of the month. Others are being continuously scheduled.
Port Manager C.E. “Ted” Hodges said the 26 ships on this week’s list is the most he has seen in the five years he has been manager at the Port.
The Lewis and Clark Trail heritage commissions of Oregon and Washington state will start planning soon a Lewis and Clark Expedition observance for next year.
Astoria is one of the only cities in the state with a private bus service. But, that service, Pacific Coachline, may be headed for trouble unless more people ride the buses.
Jack Davies, who owns the service, says he needs approximately 10 more riders per day to remain solvent.
Davies presently operates two buses that run one at a time, making a 21-mile circuit around the city and nearby outlying areas. Davies estimates that between 125 and 160 people ride the buses during an average day.
Davies said he is thinking of instituting special rate policies for visiting seamen and other groups but he said the key to solvency is a few more riders per day.
75 years ago — 1946
Richard L. Neuberger, Oregon author who has a home in Gearhart, has called the attention of the United Nations to Astoria’s historical background and cosmopolitan population in asking that Astoria be included among the sites to be studied and analyzed by the United Nations investigating committee.
The Oregon author presented Astoria’s case in the following letter addressed to A.H. Feller, general counsel, United Nations:
“Dear Abe:
“When the United Nations considers possible sites in ‘the western area of the United States,’ I hope you can use your considerable influence to bring about study of Astoria, Ore.
“Astoria, a community at the mouth of the Columbia River, offers inestimable and inspiring potential sites for the United Nations. It is a seaport. It has a large naval airport. Most important of all, it has so much space that obtaining the necessary land for the building would involve neither great expense nor the dislocation of any established activities.”
A shipload of the Japanese merchant seamen who have sailed the U.S. Army transport to the Columbia River are on the high seas enroute to Yokohama.
Carrying 1,200 passengers, and with a crew of 29 Japanese seamen to man the ship, the transport John W. Weeks crossed out of the Columbia on Nov. 28.
Aboard were the crews of 28 ships. The transports usually carry a crew of 28 officers and men in their run across the Pacific to the reserve fleet. They have no cargo.
The commercial aviation age arrives here tomorrow.
At 9:10 a.m. a West Coast Airlines plane will alight with passengers, express and mail at the Astoria airport. Greeting the coming of the commercial aviation age to Astoria will be officials of the Port of Astoria, Mayor Orval Eaton and the eager patrons.
Operations will be extended from Portland through McMinnville, Corvallis-Albany, Coos Bay and Eugene to Roseburg as soon as more equipment is available.
Five minutes after taking off from the Astoria airport today for Portland, a plane of West Coast Airlines was called back and will remain here until Sunday. All afternoon flights have been canceled because of bad weather.
A resolution drawn up at yesterday’s meeting of the county court was today forwarded to the Oregon State Highway Department assuring it that Warrenton, Hammond and Clatsop County favored the inclusion of the Warrenton-Fort Stevens highway into the state highway system.
A preliminary step in the official transaction, the resolution marked an end to many years of negotiating between the state Highway Department and local bodies in effecting the highway’s change in status, Warrenton City Manager E.R. Baldwin said today.
Partly loaded with cargo for Alaska, the Ilwaco, Washington, trawler John T., owned and operated by Capt. John Lampi, today was rammed by a sand barge and received a hole in her hull above the waterline.