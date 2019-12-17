10 years ago this week — 2009
In its heyday, the 115-foot USS High Point could track submarines and launch a torpedo while flying above the water at up to 50 knots.
It was the first in a series of four U.S. Navy hydrofoil vessels — “the lady of the fleet.” And in 1974, it was the first of its kind to launch a harpoon missile, secretly testing and proving advanced anti-submarine technology.
After it was decommissioned in 1989, it quietly changed hands several times before coming to languish at Astoria’s North Tongue Point around 2000.
Portland resident and military artifact collector Terence Orme rescued the ship from being scrapped in a 2005 lien sale. He has spent the past four years cleaning it out and drumming up support to revive the relic.
“They wanted to scrap it,” said Orme. “I just thought that was a tragedy because it has such a great legacy. We had different ideas on preservation. Things have been slowly falling into place ever since then.”
Orme and about a dozen volunteers — including three Navy vets who once served on board the ship — are working on weekends to restore the High Point and turn it into a floating museum.
After a six-decade vigil, the Clatsop County Courthouse cannon is receiving some overdue TLC.
On Thursday the County Board of Commissioners gave its approval to allow a local group of history-minded citizens to remove the historic weapon for a volunteer-driven restoration project.
The Japanese-made howitzer, a war trophy from World War II, has stood sentinel at the northeast corner of the courthouse since the 1940s. But time, the elements and vandals haven’t been kind to the old landmark.
The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to enhance and protect riparian areas while improving the safety along a 10-mile corridor of U.S. Highway 30 when it begins a tree removal project.
The trees targeted for removal create safety problems during winter storms by hanging over U.S. Highway 30, a primary transportation link between Astoria and Portland.
50 years ago — 1969
Crab fishermen in the Astoria area apparently are holding off on fishing until quality improves despite the Oregon Fish Commission’s decision last Monday that the season would remain open.
Crab caught in test fishing off the Columbia River prior to the Dec. 8 meeting was more than 80% soft shell.
Lambs long since have ceased to follow “Mary” to school, but not dogs. With this in mind, the Clatsop Humane Department this morning reminded students not to let their dogs follow them to school.
This warning is made since dog control recently went into effect in Astoria and other municipalities. The department also reminded that current dog licenses expire Dec. 31.
Margie Huhta, Miss Oregon in 1969, has found truth in the idea that Christmas can be a happier time of year when the gifts that you have can be shared with others.
Looking for a way to be of service to others, she started with the premise that there are many who need a little light-hearted happiness during the holiday season. Huhta could offer moments of pleasure by sharing her musical talents with them. Next came an idea. Why not produce a show that could travel easily and be compact enough to play in any type of room that could be made available.
A show needs a cast, but where do you find a group of young people willing to give up their holiday season to spend their time entertaining others?
The girls at Tongue Point Job Corps Center are all a long way from home. Using the corpswomen from the center would not only answer the need for talent, it would also provide a way for a group of lonesome girls to fill their holidays with the pleasure of serving others.
The result: “Soul Christmas,” an hour of Christmas musical entertainment, which will play a total of 15 performances during the holiday season.
Some 150 persons stood silently around the front steps of the Astoria branch of the U.S. Post Office Monday night, clutching lighted candles tightly, in a vigil for peace in Vietnam.
For the most part, Astoria residents had chosen the night to “mourn” the U.S. involvement in Vietnam, and to sow support for an “immediate end to our military operations in Vietnam.”
Some carried American flags, as Astoria homemaker, Kristina Berrey, explained, “to assert our patriotism in ending this war.”
75 years ago — 1944
Transfer of management and sale of one-third interest each in Thiel Bros. Store, the largest establishment of its kind in Astoria, to Rudolph “Rudy” Planting and Alf Dahl was announced today by Fred Thiel, operator and owner of the place until recently for 25 years with his brother Henry Thiel, now in California. Thiel, prominent in Clatsop County political and business circles since coming here a quarter century ago from Ritzville, Washington, said that he would retain a one-third interest in the business and “most certainly” continue to make Astoria his home.
SEASIDE – A jump into the icy waters of the Necanicum River just in the “nick of time” saved the life of Henry Gust Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.
Gust was walking east on 12th Street at the bridge when a car approaching him suddenly jumped to the sidewalk and he was forced to leap over the side of the bridge. Two men nearby, Fred Meyers and Andrew Semen, heard his cries for help and pulled him from the river with a rope.
A new sanitation ordinance governing the operation of Astoria restaurants will become law in 30 days following the passage by unanimous vote of city commissioners at their meeting Monday night. There were few revisions in the law as first presented.
Nearly all of Astoria’s 65 restaurant operators appeared before the city fathers to have their say on the controversial provisions of the law, but despite numerous suggestions and an attempt to table the entire proceedings for the war’s duration, the vote was taken.
SEASIDE – One business establishment was practically destroyed and a second was seriously damaged by smoke when fire broke out in the Log Cabin restaurant early Friday morning.
The restaurant, owned by G.E. Arestad, is located in the center of the business district and had there been any wind, the entire district on Broadway would have been threatened.
The war department’s order rescinding the measure that excluded persons of Japanese ancestry from residence on the West Coast early in 1942 contains the following statement: “The revocation order provides that any person of Japanese ancestry about whom information is available indicating a pro-Japanese ancestry whose records have stood the tests of Army scrutiny during the past two years will be permitted the same freedom of movement throughout the United States as other loyal citizens and law-abiding aliens.”
